Culture Junkie: On memory, Kenneth Branagh, and the colors of childhood

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 25, 2021, 8:02AM
This may come as a bit of shock.

When I look back on my childhood and try to visualize various moments of my early life in Southern California — at first in Ontario, in the Inland Empire, and then later in Downey, in Los Angeles County — the memories I see in my mind do not appear in black and white.

Is that wrong?

When I try to recall Thanksgiving, 1968, for example, a holiday I remember taking place at my grandmother’s mobile home in Rancho Cucamonga, the images that flash through my brain are in a kind of bright but indistinct color, some details popping out as vividly as certain others remain vague and shadowy. A rainbow of glittering lights on the Christmas tree in the corner. The glistening paper-bag brown of the turkey as Grandma pulled it from the oven. The intoxicating avocado green of the thick shag carpet my brothers and I would lie on to play Go Fish after dinner.

That’s how it is for nearly every recollection I have before the age of 12.

There’s the day I crashed my scooter and landed on my face, bashing out my two-front teeth on the sidewalk. The torrent of red blood in that particular memory is in garish (but strangely exhilarating) technicolor. Later, propped up in bed after a nightmarishly excruciating visit to the dentist, I remember the splendid yellow of the illustrated duck on the cover of Marjorie Flack’s “The Story About Ping,” the book my mom bought for me that afternoon, so I’d have a fresh distraction from the pain. At that time in our lives, she could not afford new clothes for herself, but she somehow found the money to buy me that book, which I remember more today for the cheery banana-yellow of that duck on the cover, and the comfort of my mother’s gift, than for the story itself.

A few years later, I remember when my brothers and I attempted to explore the drainage tunnel down by the creek, and a shirtless, loudly hollering neighbor with a missing arm (blown off by a bazooka in WWII, the other kids said) suddenly appeared to chase us away, the colors of his bright blue eyes — and the faded green grass skirt of the dancing girl tattoo on his one good arm — are as seared into my brain as the terror the man effectively conveyed that afternoon.

I could go on and on.

The point is, such memories are almost always grainy and a bit bleached out, but very much in color, like the 16mm films my dad occasionally took of my brothers and me, especially during the holidays before he and my mom divorced when I was 5-years-old. I have plenty of black-and-white photos of those days, of course, the good times and the hard times, but the memories they trigger are always in soft, slightly blurry color.

I’ve only recently given any thought to the color of my memories.

Not until last month, when I caught an early screening of Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” at the Mill Valley Film Festival in October. Inspired by events of his only childhood in Ireland, the story takes lace between summer and of 1969 and spring of 1970, when Branagh was 9 and 10. I was the same age at the same time, though obviously in a very different place, but apparently the acclaimed writer-director’s 50-year-old memories have a different lens than I do because for the most part, “Belfast” is filmed entirely in black-and-white.

Black-and-white, evidently, is how some people remember their childhoods. Even when much of that childhood is seen through rose-colored glasses.

“I grew up in a place where it seemed to rain a lot, but where there was plenty of sunshine in the hearts of the people,” Branagh said from the stage of the Christopher B. Smith Rafael Film Center, as he introduced “Belfast” during the film festival. “These events take place in a great northern city on the island of Ireland, a long time ago in a place called Belfast. We laughed a lot about silly things. We held each other when we cried about serious things, and generally, as a community, we were there for each other.“

For me, one of the delights of film festivals is getting to see the filmmakers in person, hearing them explain their artistic visions, often answering questions about why they did what they did in telling that particular story. This being a decidedly nostalgic and personal story for Branagh, his pre-show chat with the audience was intimate and honest, and bit paternally protective of his new labor-of-love.

“What you are about to see is the story of something that happened to me when I was 9-years-old, which changed my life forever,” he said. “It also affected, very deeply, many, many others, in profound ways which reverberate to this day.”

He was speaking, of course, of “The Troubles,” what many in the United Kindgom call the period of civil unrest in Ireland when Protestants and Catholics clashed, houses and cars were set afire, and many people died on both sides of the conflict. As the story unfolds through cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos’ gorgeously lit black-and-white, a boy named Buddy (a delightful stand-in for the young Branagh), we see those events from his perspective. There is not a scene in the movie in which Buddy is not present, though he might be watching “Star Trek” on TV or taking a nap after an especially emotional Christmas morning.

“I’ve been waiting and wanting to tell this story for 50 years,” Branagh revealed of “Belfast.” And over that time, I was repeatedly hearing the sounds of this city and its people making so much cacophonous, beautiful noise in my head. And so, at the beginning of lockdown, I knew that finally, attention must be paid. So, after half-a-century, I listened, and I wrote down what I heard.“

Clearly, what he heard was as distinct as the black-and-white he saw, because the soundtrack of the movie is loaded with classic Van Morrison songs. I suppose that makes sense. My mom was a part-time lounge singer whose specialty was singing ballads and torch songs, so the soundtrack of my childhood is loaded with Barbara Streisand songs.

As for the whole black-and-white thing, Branagh certainly isn’t alone. Plenty of filmmakers use an absence of color as shorthand for saying “this happened a long time ago.” For the most part, of course, using black-and-white to indicate the past is mainly done in films that take place in the ‘30s like Peter Bogdanovich’s 1973 “Paper Moon,” or in the ‘40s and ‘50s as in Martin Scorcese’s 1980 “Raging Bull.” Alfonso Cuarón’s critically-lauded “Roma,” released in 2018 and set in Mexico City in the ‘70s, was also black-and-white, and like “Belfast,” was based on its writer-director’s memories of childhood. In Branagh’s own “Dead Again,” he sets part of the story in the present, where everything is shot in color, and then let’s us know he’s doing a flashback by giving us scenes in black-and-white whenever he flashes back to the ‘30s and ‘’40s.

That’s because generally speaking, black-and-white = old.

Strangely though, for some reason that’s not the case when the story is set previous to the 20th century. Black-and-white is pretty much never used to tell a story that’s really old, like “Gladiator” or “The Lion in Winter.”

Then it would seem too old.

In the realm of things we are actually old enough to have experienced and remember, black-and-white feels just old enough to be old while still new enough to be part of our lives.

As for how we actually remember things, it probably changes from person to person. Maybe you, like Branagh apparently does, really do see your memories in black-and-white. If so, I hope they are as gorgeously lit as “Belfast,” with similarly dramatic angles wherever appropriate. Me, I’m happy to leave my memories bathed in grainy, slightly bleached out, 16mm color. And were I ever asked to write and direct a movie about my own earliest years, especially if that story were centered around the holidays, I would want it all to look just like that. Bright but indistinct, vivid but shadowy, bathed in all the colors of youth and adventure and pain and joy and family and comfort and love.

David Templeton’s “Culture Junkie” runs once a month in the Argus-Courier. You can reach him at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

