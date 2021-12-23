Culture Junkie: On wishing, wishbones and making an effort

David Templeton, Culture Junkie

Last year, as 2020 became 2021, my New Year’s resolution was simple.

I resolved to finally stop making New Year’s resolutions.

That’s one resolution I’ve more-or-less managed to keep.

Later in the year, on my birthday in May to be precise, when presented with a flaming cupcake and the opportunity to make a wish, I remembered New Year’s, closed my eyes and silently wished for the resolve to stop making wishes, too.

Wishes, I’d come to understand, are worse than resolutions. At least resolutions imply the possibility that with some effort, muscle and strength-of-will, they can be accomplished to some degree.

But wishes require no effort. They do not require strength or muscle. If a wish comes true, it just comes true. It’s more-or-less magic.

Pardon my pessimism, but if 2020 and 2021 have taught me anything, it’s that wishes — and wishful thinking in general — are not magical.

It’s not inspiring or beautiful.

It’s dangerous.

After spending months more-or-less wishing that the pandemic would end soon, wishing that people would be smart and kind and caring of others, wishing that my community and my country would keep their distance and wear their masks and get vaccinated and (at the very least) sneeze into their fricking arms instead of into the air the rest of us breathe, I’d finally understood that wishes without action and understanding are worthless, wasteful and lazy. The same goes, of course, for wishing that things would return to “normal” before too many more people lost their lives.

By the time I turned 61 in May of 2021, I had pretty much given up on believing that wishes are anything more than gift requests on a list no one will actually ever read.

Please pardon my pessimism — though I don’t actually think of it as pessimism. I prefer to think of it as waking up. And waking up is a good thing.

But wishing for stuff without a plan of action to make that wish come true?

Not so much.

Making wishes on birthdays and at Christmas is as common and encouraged (but, to me, sort-of psychologically wrong) as hoping to be kissed by someone desirable and available under the mistletoe hanging in the doorway. It’s a pretty idea, but that’s just not how things work. Wishes are, at the very minimum, statements of our dearest desires. But whether making a wish while blowing out a candle, or watching a falling star or throwing coins into a well, stating our desires is not the same as actually doing anything to bring them into reality.

So where did this whole wishing thing come from, in particular wishing as it relates to Christmas and other holidays? How did such customs ever come to be?

I’ve been doing some research.

I’ve discovered something interesting about one time-honored custom that many of us recently practiced on Thanksgiving and will be practicing again after turkey dinner this Christmas: the breaking of the wishbone. Of all the wish-related customs I’ve been learning about of late, the breaking of a turkey’s wishbone as a way to earn a magical favor is one of the strangest and, as it turns out, one of the most ancient.

According to Charles Panati, who covers the topic on pages 5 and 6 of his book “Panati’s Extraordinary Origins of Everyday Things,” the tradition of snapping the dried-up clavicle of a bird to win a wish can be traced back to the pre-400 B.C. Etruscans, those interesting and ancient humans who once lived on the Italian peninsula and believed that hens and roosters had the power to tell the future.

The Etruscans practiced a form of fortune telling known as “the hen oracle,” ascribing to fowl the powers of divination because, evidently, roosters announce the dawn and hens announce the laying of an egg by crowing and squawking. To perform “the hen oracle,” a priest would trace a circle on the ground and divide it into 20 separate segments (one for each letter in the Etruscan alphabet), then place a kernel of corn in each part. After posing a specific question, a “sacred chicken” would then be brought out and placed in the center of the alphabet circle, where it would begin gobbling up the corn. The priest would take note of the order in which the holy hen would eat the kernels, and from those letters would interpret an answer to the question.

Times being what they were, even a sacred chicken would eventually be killed and eaten, but its collarbone would be saved, dried in the sun, and used as a kind of magical talisman. Since its corn-pecking days were over, a person would merely stroke the dry bone and, you know, make a wish. For centuries, unbroken bones were used to wish upon, and according to Parati, it was the Romans, who’d adopted the ritual, who came up with the idea of two people playing tug-of-war with the mystical bone, ultimately breaking the sacred chicken bone into two — with the person getting the larger piece winning the right to make a wish. This practice was evidently developed because, humans being humans, there were far more wishes to be made than there were magic chickens.

As for when the sacred clavicle came to be known as a wishbone, Parati supplies no answer, but for what it’s worth, this is where the phrase “a lucky break” ultimately came from. Once the practice made its way to England, where such fanciful wish-games were known as a ‘merrythought,“ its mystical origins were largely forgotten. What was most important, after all, was the opportunity to state a demand, and hope it was somehow honored with the least possible effort of our own, beyond the effort of snapping a dry bone in half, of course.

The idea, I suppose, as with seeing a falling star or making it through to one more year of life — or ending up with the larger piece of a turkey bone — is that a certain amount of luck is involved. And in hopes that luck is contagious, one takes advantage of the moment and asks a favor.

That such wishes rarely come true has done little to diminish the attraction of wishing on things. I admit I’ve made my share of improvised wishes over the course of my life, and broken my share of Christmas dinner turkey clavicles.

This year, though, should I be lucky enough to break off the larger part, I think I will refrain from making a wish and hoping for the best. Instead, perhaps I’ll introduce a new tradition. It’s the person with the smaller piece who gets to make a request of the lucky winner — washing the dishes, for example — and because nothing comes to us without effort, as a kind of metaphor for how wishes really do come true, the winner will cheerfully get to work.

I wish I’d thought of this earlier.

David Templeton's "Culture Junkie" appears on the fourth Thursday of the month in the Argus-Courier.