Culture Junkie: ‘Packing to die’ and punk rock therapy

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 3, 2022, 7:15AM
My mom knew she was dying. So she did the only thing that made sense to her at the time. She started to clean out her apartment.

“I’m packing to die,” she brightly joked, her penchant for gallows humor sneaking into her otherwise unwavering sense of good-natured practicality. She was frightened, of course, and she was the first to admit it. But she wasn’t going to let that get in the way of doing what needed to be done, and she certainly wasn’t about to die with a messy apartment for others to deal with on their own. Not while she still had breath in her lungs, a sharp mind and very clear ideas about what should happen to all of her belongings.

My mom, Dianna Carlson, had spent the previous 10 years battling a rare blood disease with a name so complicated neither me nor my very-smart brothers were ever able to memorize it. Originally given two-to-three years to live, she surprised all of her doctors by ignoring the statistics and extending their prognosis to a full decade. By the end of 2013, though, it was clear that the disease’s escalating assault on Mom’s body was outpacing all efforts to hold it at bay, and she was informed that the blood infusions she’d been regularly having were no longer effective, so there’d be no more of them. They gave her a month or two, possibly just a few weeks.

This time the doctors were right.

That Christmas, my brothers and I took Mom out to dinner one last time, to her favorite restaurant in Petaluma, City Chopstix. In the days after, she began weakening quickly. Hospice was alerted and a hospital bed was ordered and set up in her living room where she could catch some morning sun through her west window while facing the television, her collection of angels, and most importantly, the closet.

“Bring out that box on the top shelf, the one with the blue lid,” she’d say. Either myself or Steve or Jef — or sometimes my wife Susan or Jef’s wife Lora — would lift down the box, remove its lid, and one by one hold up the contents for Mom to consider. “The shoes can go to the thrift store, the scarves can go to Susan or Lora, the magazines can go in the trash, and if any of you wants the cookbooks, you’re welcome to them.” Years of accumulated clothes, papers, art supplies, sheet music, photographs — so many photographs — and boxes and boxes of CDs, were all systematically examined in this way. From her bed, Mom remained in total control, as her closets were all emptied, the various piles of items marked for their next destination. She quickly grew weaker, and talked less and less. “Actively dying,” is how the hospice nurses put it, and there is not a better description of how my mom experienced the final days of her life.

Eight years ago this week, on February 1, 2004, Mom exhaled her last breath, with my brothers and I at her side in her significantly organized apartment, and her statistics-defying battle was over.

Three days later, we moved the remainder of her packed-up boxes into various cars — each of us loading up whatever knickknacks had been designated as ours — and we closed her apartment door for the last time. Among those items I inherited were a few of her paintings and some brushes, her toolboxes and a few how-to books, a couple of angels — the rest having been carefully blessed with post-it notes identifying which neighbor or friend was to receive it — and her expansive collection of CDs.

Much of that stuff went into the garage, of course, as such inheritances often do, waiting for the right moment to be brought back into service. As for those CDs, the right time was March and April of 2020.

When the pandemic shut everything down, including the Argus-Courier office, the staff transformed into a socially-distanced workforce putting out papers from the safety of our homes, I found myself setting up an office in the dining room of my house. As it so happened, Susan’s mother, MaryEvelyn Panttaja, passed away in early April of that year, and among the belongings of hers I found myself in possession of was her relatively new CD player. It found a home in the corner of the living room, within listening-distance of my desk.

The pandemic has been hard, but especially so in those early months. With my nerves rattled and with easy comfort sometimes a challenge to find, I somehow lighted upon an idea, a “COVID project,” as it were. I located Mom’s collection of CDs — hundreds of them organized in an assortment of tidy book-like flip-cases — and I set myself the goal of listening to every single one at least once while working in the dining room.

My mom’s taste in music leaned toward easy-listening. Her collection was full of albums by Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Mathis, Nat King Cole, Andrea Bocelli, James Galway, Yanni, Josh Groban and collections like “Celtic Woman” and “Total Relaxation: Volume 1.” It made for soothing background music as I worked, and it was a nice way of connecting musically with my mom, who by then had been dead for just over six years. I developed a “listening process.” I’d remove a flip-case from the box, start with the first CD inside, and work my way through to the end, then start over with a new case. Each one contained about 25 CDs. It was, I have to say, an extremely pleasant practice.

Then, in July of that year, as I returned Andrea Bocelli’s “Aria: The Opera Album” to the case, having just listened through it that afternoon, I flipped the page and pulled out something rather decidedly different from whatever I’d expected.

It was Fugazi’s “13 Songs.”

Released in 1989, it was the first full album from the influential Washington D.C.-based post-hardcore art-punk band that essentially disbanded in 2013. Known for its contempt of the music industry and songs filled with cleverly-worded attacks on the mundane insults and annoyances of daily life and capitalist society in general, Fugazi is considered by certain music writers to have been the best punk rock band of all time.

But what in the world was it doing in my mom’s collection of love songs, ballads and New Age meditation music? There was literally nothing else remotely like it in any of the hundreds of CDs I’d listened to. I knew a little about Fugazi, frequently listed as an inspirational force by such musicians as Kurt Cobain, Eddie Vedder and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but I had never owned any of their albums myself. That first time, I listened to the entire “13 Songs” CD, searching the music for clues as to why mom had this. Did she actually listen to Fugazi? Or was this a mistake, something accidentally ordered online thinking she was buying something else?

It’s been a year-and-a-half since I made this odd musical discovery, and honestly, having now listened to “13 Songs” about 99 times, I still have no answers. This is very angry music. Brilliant, clever and even beautiful in its own antagonistically honest way, but definitely angry. Easy to dance to, but angry.

My mom was not an angry person. Not in the last 20 years of her life, anyway. When she was younger, frequently disappointed in love and ambition — she once dreamed of being a famous singer, and sang in bars throughout the ‘60s and ‘70s, hoping to be discovered — she could sometimes lose her temper at the injustices she saw around her and frequently faced as a single mom raising three kids and dreaming of something better for all of us. And she arguably had plenty to be angry about, there at the end of her life, as she carefully “packed to die,” putting on a brave face while probably believing that she deserved better.

So maybe she embraced a little angry music as a kind of punk rock therapy. Sometimes, letting loose with a bit of well organized fury can be a healing thing. To a large degree, that’s why punk rock exists, to let us rage a little while dancing to an infectious beat. In one of the Fugazi songs, “Give Me the Cure,” there is a bit that goes, “Tell me the reason/Gimme the shot/Gimme the pill/Gimme the cure (it breaks, it breaks, it breaks)/Now what you've done to my world.”

On Tuesday, the anniversary of Mom’s passing, I pulled out “13 Songs” again and put it on. I turned it up loud. I still don’t get why she had it. But I kind of love it. In a strange way, those songs do make me feel connected to her, engaged in a kind of musical conversation with her, and when I listen to it, I can’t help imagining that, on certain days during those 10 years when she stayed alive by force of sheer will, she’d put on the same album, turn it up loud, and dance around her apartment. Maybe she’d sing along. She was a singer after all. Maybe she’d yell, maybe she’d cry. Maybe it her own kind of punk rock therapy. Maybe it even helped.

Tell me the reason.

Gimme the shot.

Gimme the pill.

Gimme the cure.

Now what you've done to my world.

David Templeton’s “Culture Junkie” runs once a month in the Argus-Courier. You can reach him at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

