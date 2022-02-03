Culture Junkie: ‘Packing to die’ and punk rock therapy

David Templeton

My mom knew she was dying. So she did the only thing that made sense to her at the time. She started to clean out her apartment.

“I’m packing to die,” she brightly joked, her penchant for gallows humor sneaking into her otherwise unwavering sense of good-natured practicality. She was frightened, of course, and she was the first to admit it. But she wasn’t going to let that get in the way of doing what needed to be done, and she certainly wasn’t about to die with a messy apartment for others to deal with on their own. Not while she still had breath in her lungs, a sharp mind and very clear ideas about what should happen to all of her belongings.

My mom, Dianna Carlson, had spent the previous 10 years battling a rare blood disease with a name so complicated neither me nor my very-smart brothers were ever able to memorize it. Originally given two-to-three years to live, she surprised all of her doctors by ignoring the statistics and extending their prognosis to a full decade. By the end of 2013, though, it was clear that the disease’s escalating assault on Mom’s body was outpacing all efforts to hold it at bay, and she was informed that the blood infusions she’d been regularly having were no longer effective, so there’d be no more of them. They gave her a month or two, possibly just a few weeks.

This time the doctors were right.

That Christmas, my brothers and I took Mom out to dinner one last time, to her favorite restaurant in Petaluma, City Chopstix. In the days after, she began weakening quickly. Hospice was alerted and a hospital bed was ordered and set up in her living room where she could catch some morning sun through her west window while facing the television, her collection of angels, and most importantly, the closet.

“Bring out that box on the top shelf, the one with the blue lid,” she’d say. Either myself or Steve or Jef — or sometimes my wife Susan or Jef’s wife Lora — would lift down the box, remove its lid, and one by one hold up the contents for Mom to consider. “The shoes can go to the thrift store, the scarves can go to Susan or Lora, the magazines can go in the trash, and if any of you wants the cookbooks, you’re welcome to them.” Years of accumulated clothes, papers, art supplies, sheet music, photographs — so many photographs — and boxes and boxes of CDs, were all systematically examined in this way. From her bed, Mom remained in total control, as her closets were all emptied, the various piles of items marked for their next destination. She quickly grew weaker, and talked less and less. “Actively dying,” is how the hospice nurses put it, and there is not a better description of how my mom experienced the final days of her life.

Eight years ago this week, on February 1, 2004, Mom exhaled her last breath, with my brothers and I at her side in her significantly organized apartment, and her statistics-defying battle was over.

Three days later, we moved the remainder of her packed-up boxes into various cars — each of us loading up whatever knickknacks had been designated as ours — and we closed her apartment door for the last time. Among those items I inherited were a few of her paintings and some brushes, her toolboxes and a few how-to books, a couple of angels — the rest having been carefully blessed with post-it notes identifying which neighbor or friend was to receive it — and her expansive collection of CDs.

Much of that stuff went into the garage, of course, as such inheritances often do, waiting for the right moment to be brought back into service. As for those CDs, the right time was March and April of 2020.

When the pandemic shut everything down, including the Argus-Courier office, the staff transformed into a socially-distanced workforce putting out papers from the safety of our homes, I found myself setting up an office in the dining room of my house. As it so happened, Susan’s mother, MaryEvelyn Panttaja, passed away in early April of that year, and among the belongings of hers I found myself in possession of was her relatively new CD player. It found a home in the corner of the living room, within listening-distance of my desk.

The pandemic has been hard, but especially so in those early months. With my nerves rattled and with easy comfort sometimes a challenge to find, I somehow lighted upon an idea, a “COVID project,” as it were. I located Mom’s collection of CDs — hundreds of them organized in an assortment of tidy book-like flip-cases — and I set myself the goal of listening to every single one at least once while working in the dining room.