Culture Junkie: Singing the praises of political women

Ever since learning that Bay Area playwright Lauren Gunderson was working on a musical about Supreme Court Justices Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor, I’ve been pondering two very specific “musical nerd“ questions.

Why have there been so few musicals written about real-life political figures? And why do so few of those musicals center female characters?

With the exception of “Evita” – Webber and Rice’s 1978 musical drama about Eva Peron, the first lady of Argentina in the late ‘40s and early ‘50s – and possibly the new stage musical “Six,” by Marlow and Moss – about the six divorced, beheaded and/or widowed wives of King Henry VIII of England, currently at the Orpheum in San Francisco – the only mainstream Broadway musicals I can think of that feature real-life American political figures are focused primarily on men.

And the majority of those – “1776,” “Ben Franklin in Paris,” “Hamilton” – take place 200-plus years ago.

This puny number of examples is a large part of why I’ve been so interested in seeing “Justice: A New Musical,” which opened Feb. 21 and runs through March 12 at Marin Theatre Company in Mill Valley.

With songs by Bree Lowdermilk and Kait Kerrigan, Gunderson’s new show is groundbreaking in more ways than one. Not only is it among the very few musicals to give voice to prominent women on the political scene, its singing trio of characters broke historical ground themselves as the first three women to be seated on the U.S. Supreme Court.

I’m writing this about 5-1/2 hours from curtain on the show’s opening night, so I haven’t seen it yet, but here’s how the show is described in a recent news release.

“In an intimate, epic new musical built with sweeping songs, urgent conversations about equality, and truly human heroines, ‘Justice’ explores the first women on the U.S. Supreme Court at the height of their power. Following the fraught confirmation process of Justice Sotomayor, we uncover the true sisterhood of these three iconic Americans as they inspire, challenge and usher in the next generation of change-makers and trailblazers in American jurisprudence – while fighting private battles of their own. They confront and comfort each other about equal justice under the law, legal strategy, civic responsibility – as well as husbands, motherhood, kids, dreams, and sorrows – all while setting a new course for our country and the world.”

It’s exactly the kind of subject Gunderson excels at.

Among the most produced living playwrights in America, she’s often focused on the unsung women of science, letters and history. Her 2010 play “Émilie: La Marquise Du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight” tells the true story of 18th-century physicist Émilie du Châtelet. 2015’s “Ada And The Engine” follows Ada Lovelace, arguably the world’s first computer programmer. “Silent Sky,” 2015, is about the 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt.

And that’s just the beginning of a long list of Gunderson plays and musicals that “Justice” fits very nicely with.

The point is, there are limitless true stories waiting to be told about women. Given the fact that half of the planet is populated by women, it’s something of a shock that so few plays – and so few musicals in particular, a genre that boasts countless examples with strong female characters at their core – have bothered to tell those stories.

And let me interject that my position is not coming entirely from my wish to see more diversity and equality on stage. It’s also purely selfish. I like good stories, well told, and starting back in elementary school, having read every Hardy Boys book in existence and soon discovering that the Nancy Drew books were just as awesome, I’ve known that stories centering girls and women are every bit as interesting as stories with boys or men.

Back then, of course – I’m talking about the late ’60s and early ’70s – there weren’t any books in the kids section of the library telling the stories of non-binary or trans kids, but if there were, I assume I’d have read those too.

A good story is a good story.

Which brings me back to my initial questions about the scarcity of musicals with political themes in which women are more than just set dressing or supporting players. After hours of searching my memory banks, the only other political musical about a woman I remember seeing is “Fannie,” a one-woman show about the civil rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer. I saw that in 2011 at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, the one and only show it staged, outdoors, at the height of the pandemic.