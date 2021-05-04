Culture Junkie: The odd origins of Mother’s Day, and the woman who tried to abolish it

In the name of womanhood and of humanity, I earnestly ask that a general congress of women, without limit of nationality, may be appointed and held at some place deemed most convenient, and at the earliest period consistent with its objects, to promote the alliance of the different nationalities, the amicable settlement of international questions, the great and general interests of peace.

Let them meet first, as women, to bewail and commemorate the dead. Let them then solemnly take council with each other as to the means whereby the great human family can live in peace, man as the brother of man, each bearing after his own kind the sacred impress, not of Caesar, but of God.

Arise, then, Christian women of this day! Arise, all women who have hearts, Whether your baptism be that of water or of tears! Say firmly: We will not have great questions decided by irrelevant agencies. Our husbands shall not come to us, reeking with carnage, for caresses and applause. Our sons shall not be taken from us to unlearn all that we have been able to teach them of charity, mercy and patience. We, women of one country, will be too tender of those of another country, to allow our sons to be trained to injure theirs. From the bosom of the devastated earth a voice goes up with our own. It says: Disarm, disarm! The sword of murder is not the balance of justice. Blood does not wipe out dishonor, nor violence vindicate possession. As men have often forsaken the plough and the anvil at the summons of war, let women now leave all that may be left of home for a great and earnest day of council.

Again, in the sight of the Christian world, have the skill and power of two great nations exhausted themselves in mutual murder. Again have the sacred questions of international justice been committed to the fatal mediation of military weapons. In this day of progress, in this century of light, the ambition of rulers has been allowed to barter the dear interests of domestic life for the bloody exchanges of the battle field. Thus men have done. Thus men will do. But women need no longer be made a party to proceedings which fill the globe with grief and horror. Despite the assumptions of physical force, the mother has a sacred and commanding word to say to the sons who owe their life to her suffering. That word should now be heard, and answered to as never before.

Here, in full, is Julia Ward Howe’s famous piece, originally published in 1870 under the title “Appeal to Womanhood Throughout the World.”

I like holidays.

In particular, I like the stories behind holidays. Some are so bizarre and unexpected, and often even a little tragic, that you’d be forgiven for suspecting a bit of exaggeration was involved.

One perfect example: Mother’s Day.

Now, personally, I have nothing against Mother’s Day. I’m genuinely sad I don’t get to send cards and flowers anymore to my own mother, Dianna Carlson, who died seven years ago. Or for that matter, my step-mother, Joan Templeton, who died last summer, or my mother-in-law, MaryEvelyn Panttaja, who died last April.

Aside for such nostalgic wistfulness when our mothers leave this world, there is very little that is not lovely and sweet about Mother’s Day. But the genesis of the holiday, and the unexpected aftermath of its invention, is actually pretty weird — and not at all what most people assume. As my mom would have said at the beginning of a story, stop me if you’ve already heard this one.

Let’s start with the short version.

Mother’s Day’s original founder, Anna Jarvis, died childless and penniless in a sanitarium after legally attempting to abolish the very holiday she’d worked for years to promote.

And the reason Jarvis had come to resent Mother’s Day so much?

Greeting card companies. And chocolate companies. And florists.

Jarvis believed such businesses had taken a holiday designed to strengthen family bonds and promote what she called “home life,” and commercialized it so fully and effectively that, to this day, most people assume that Mother’s Day was invented by the card companies and not a slightly obsessive heiress from West Virginia.

In truth, the holiday — with deep roots in early American feminism, activism, pacifism and abolitionism — was merely co-opted by such industries, who recognized a golden goose when they saw one. There is a surprising historical footnote (probably apocryphal) about how those card companies and florists ultimately responded to Jarvis’s anti-Mother’s Day efforts, and their possible involvement in certain details of her final years.

But first, a little additional background on how it all began, much of it covered in depth in “The Family in America: An Encyclopedia,” by Joseph M. Hawes and Elizabeth F. Shores, with additional details from “Panati’s Extraordinary Origins of Everyday Things.”

It was 113 years ago — on May 10, 1908 — that Jarvis first established Mother’s Day, largely in tribute to her own mother, Ann Maria Reeves Jarvis. A trailblazing abolitionist and activist who’d founded an organization called Mother’s Day Work Clubs — created to combat appalling sanitation conditions in Union and Confederate camps during the Civil War — the elder Jarvis also attempted to establish a Mother’s Friendship Day. She saw it as a way to help bring divided families back together again after the war.

In 1870, around the time that Ann Maria Reeves Jarvis was engaged in that work, her abolitionist colleague Julia Ward Howe published a document titled “Appeal to Womanhood Throughout the World,” which later became known as the “Mother's Day Proclamation.” It called on all women, especially mothers (with a clear emphasis on religious women, Howe having been a committed Unitarian), to join forces to end warfare across the world.

One electrifying passage from the Mother’s Day Proclamation goes, “In this day of progress, in this century of light, the ambition of rulers has been allowed to barter the dear interests of domestic life for the bloody exchanges of the battle field. Thus men have done. Thus men will do. But women need no longer be made a party to proceedings which fill the globe with grief and horror. Despite the assumptions of physical force, the mother has a sacred and commanding word to say to the sons who owe their life to her suffering.”

Ironically, Howe — who was quite famous at the time for her prominent pacifism and anti-slavery work — is also the composer of the lyrics to “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” But in the aftermath of the Civil War, and in the wake of the Franco-Prussian War then underway in Europe — referred to in the her proclamation as “two great nations” having “exhausted themselves in mutual murder” — Howe rededicated herself to peace and justice. Believing strongly that it was the nation’s mothers who were grieving the deepest, she felt that mothers had the clearest motivation to put an end to war once and for all.

Jump ahead with me now to 1907, three years after the death of her mother, when Anna Jarvis oversaw a memorial service at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia, where she declared the day to be America’s first official Mother’s Day. The church building where it began has since become a national landmark, considered the birthplace of Mother’s Day, with a permanent International Mother’s Day Shrine on the premises.