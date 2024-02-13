Culture Junkie: When families go nuclear

On a recent rainy Saturday night in Berkeley, I spent some time watching snowflakes fall through fake windows on the set of a new play about a New York family gathering on a snowy Christmas Eve to watch each other have explosive emotional meltdowns. By the conclusion of Leslye Headland’s enjoyably tumultuous “Cult of Love,” running through March 3 at Berkeley Rep, the artificial weather onstage and the real weather outside had been entirely upstaged in my mind by a maelstrom of stormy feelings, memories and thoughts, swirling like a snowstorm in my brain, rarely letting up since watching the show.

In other words, “Cult of Love” ‒ a straight-through, 100-minute comedy-drama with a cast of 10 ‒ does exactly what the very best plays (and movies and television shows) about families all do. It made me think about my own family of origin, then stuck with me long after the final bows and the standing ovation. It’s like the over-sized, cornbread-stuffed Christmas turkey you keep in the refrigerator, returning to for scraps days after the holidays are over.

Alternately funny, insightful and overflowing with resonant anguish, “Cult of Love” is a big, messy play about a big, messy family. The Dahls ‒ based on playwright Headland’s own mother, father and three siblings ‒ are complicated.

Daughter Evie (Virginia Kull) resents how her deeply religious family cheerfully tolerates her wife Pippa (Cass Buggé) while obviously not fully accepting their marriage. She is also not-so-silently seething that no one will address the fact that her father Bill (Dan Hiatt) is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. Mark (Lucas Near-Verbrugghe), a guilt-ridden seminary drop-out, is newly separated from his wife Rachel (Molly Bernahard), who converted from Judaism to marry him and now wonders why? Like Pippa, she feels that she’s never been truly accepted as part of the family. Diane (Kerstin Anderson), married to a doting Episcopalian priest and pregnant with the couple’s second child, believes that God “talks” to her, and is ever-ready to share his latest messages of judgment and condemnation with everyone around her. Jonny (Christopher Sears) is an unsteady atheist and recovering drug addict, who brings another AA member, the straight-shooting Loren (Vero Maynez), to support him as he faces yet another potentially traumatic Christmas Eve.

Fortunately, Headland (creator of the television show “Russian Doll” and the upcoming “Star Wars” series “The Acolyte”) knows how to present complex people in ways that make us think about our own lives, our own choices, our own mistakes. Setting the action on Christmas Eve only heightens the stakes, because there is just something about plays set during the holidays that emphasizes the emotional chaos of certain families.

As King Henry says in James Goldman’s “The Lion in Winter,” “It’s Christmas! What shall we hang ... the holly, or each other?” At least in that play, set in the year 1183, the family is fairly open about how much they hate each other.

Of course, most modern families don’t brings swords to the dinner table, though I suppose there are plenty who do burst into renditions of old folk tunes every time talking became awkward and ugly, as happens numerous times in “Cult of Love,” everyone swinging manically from The “White Winter Hymnal” to “Children, Go Where I Send Thee” to “Oh Shenandoah,” apparently believing that if they can harmonize together musically, they will find familial harmony, too.

So I was literally humming a tune as I left the theater, at the very same time that I was starting a list in my head of the other great plays and movies about messed-up families. Some are obvious, like Henry Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” and “All My Sons,” smaller plays in which regret of past mistakes becomes a ticking time bomb waiting to go off. Eugene O’Neil’s “A Long Day’s Journey into Night” does something similar, with drug addiction filling the same role that dark secrets, dementia, power grabs and religious extremism do in the other plays already mentioned.

To those we could add August Wilson’s devastating “Fences,” Tennessee Williams’ heartbreaking “The Glass Menagerie” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” Taylor Mac’s outrageous gender-war drama “Hir,” Jon Robin Baitz’ soul-shredding nail-biter “Other Desert Cities,” and, I suppose, even William Shakespeare’s gory domestic bloodbath “King Lear.” They are the dark and shadowy yin to the much funnier yang of plays like Kaufman and Hart’s “You Can’t Take It With You,” Thornton Wilder’s philosophical “Our Town” and family-themed books and movies like “Meet Me in St. Louis,” “Little Women” and even “The Addams Family.”

The job of the audience, when taking in such amusements, is to play a kind of existential Bingo, mentally noting the elements that ring a bell of recognition while observing the various families on display ‒ be it the Dahls, the Lomans, the Maxsons, The Tyrones, the Pollitts or the Vanderhof-Sycamore-Carmichaels. Because we, as consumers of entertainment, do love watching these eccentric collections of genetically-connected humanity, placing them into various categories ‒ Families That Remind me of My Own, Families That Mine is Nothing Like, and Families I Secretly Wish Reminded Me of The One I Actually Have.

This game of compare and contrast is at the center of all great art, I would argue. And the best of that art is the stuff against which we find ourselves comparing and contrasting our own lives.

In many ways, the play that most resembles “Cult of Love” is Tracy Letts’ “August Osage County.” Another a large-cast play ‒ something we see less and less of these days, and for which I am grateful whenever I encounter it ‒ Lett’s sprawling comedy-drama is packed with characters pretending to be functioning, loving and normal members of a family, each one waiting one to start unraveling before our eyes. The Westons use poetry, literature and barbed humor as weapons and distractions, much as the Dahls wield their music and their faith. In both plays, the underlying questions are roughly the same ‒ can this family be saved? And, ultimately, is this family even worth saving?

Which brings us to my favorite part of watching plays and movies about big, messy families, and that is the feeling we sometimes get ‒ if we are lucky ‒ when we are able to walk away thinking happily to ourselves, “Wow. I know my family can be bad ‒ but at least they’re not that bad!“

David Templeton’s “Culture Junkie” runs once or twice a month in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Contact him at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.