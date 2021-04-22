Culture Junkie: Which of these songs should be our official Earth Day anthem?

Christmas has its carols. The Fourth of July has Souza marches and show tunes by George M. Cohan. Chanukah has Adam Sandler’s most popular song, though the one he sings when his heart is broken in “The Wedding Singer” is a close second. Easter has sunrise service hymns, songs about rabbits, “Easter Parade” by Judy Garland, and various original cast recordings of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Halloween, obviously, has John Carpenter’s soundtrack for “Halloween,” Bobby "Boris" Pickett’s “The Monster Mash,” Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” and just about anything by Alice Cooper — except for “School’s Out,” which belongs solidly to Graduation Days everywhere.

But what about Earth Day?

Where are all of the great Earth Day songs?

For an annual celebration considered to be the first truly international secular holiday — now being observed for its 51st consecutive year — isn’t it a little surprising that when you Google the phrase “Earth Day Song,” nothing much pops up that was actually written as an Earth Day song? And among those, the “best” is barely a song at all, a pedantic little tune by a band called the Kiboomers, titled “Reduce Reuse Recycle,” with artlessly obvious lyrics and an annoyingly plodding melody that makes that 1-877-Kars4Kids jingle sound like something Mozart wrote.

That said, perhaps there is a certain metaphorically perfect opportunity here.

Because no one appears to have manufactured any good Earth Day songs written specifically with April 22 in mind, perhaps it makes sense to simply “reuse and recycle” existing songs — sort of like when the words to "The Star Spangled Banner“ were attached the preexisting melody of an old British drinking song called “To Anacreon in Heaven.” And maybe one would not even need to expend that much energy, when there are actually a number of perfectly good songs, if somewhat old and a little threadbare, just waiting to be given a new life as an official Earth Day anthem.

With that in mind, and in all seriousness, I humbly nominate the following songs to become the official International Anthem of Earth Day. I’ve placed my suggestions in order of my own personal preferences. Please note that, with apologies to the Kiboomers, “Reduce Reuse Recycle” is not on the list.

BLUE BOAT HOME

My No. 1 choice would have to be Peter Mayer’s soaring song, itself a recycling of an old hymn named Hyfrydol, given vividly lush new lyrics that describe the Earth as a ship sailing through space. “Though below me, I feel no motion/Standing on these mountains and plains/Far away from the rolling ocean/Still my dry land heart can say/I’ve been sailing all my life now/Never harbor or port have I known/The wide universe is the ocean I travel/And the earth is my blue boat home.” Released in 2002 on his album “Earth Town Square,” the tune is about as perfect a pick to be Earth Day’s official anthem as you could find. It’s not only beautiful and optimistic, it reminds us that, like riding on a boat across the ocean, we need to take care of the vessel we are sailing on if we don’t want to ending sinking into the depth. “Drifting here with my ship’s companions/All we kindred pilgrim souls/Making our way by the lights of the heavens/In our beautiful blue boat home.”

REJOICE IN THE SUN

Written by Peter Schickele and Diane Lampert for the soundtrack of Bruce Dern’s 1972 ecological space thriller “Silent Running,” this lovely little song, sung in the film by Joan Baez, provides just about everything a good anthem should have, including being very, very short. Though a little down-beat lyrically, with phrases like “Gather your children to your side/In the sun/Tell them all they love will die/Tell them why/In the Sun,” it packs a certain emotional wallop, and even offers a scrap of hope: “Tell them it's not too late/Cultivate, one by one/Tell them to harvest and rejoice/In the sun.”

THIS PRETTY PLANET

One of the main reasons that John Forster and Tom Chapin’s 1988 song “This Pretty Planet” works as an Earth Day Anthem, in addition to it’s spot-on simplicity, is that it works as a round, being incredibly short. “This pretty planet spinning through space/You're a garden, you're a harbor, you're a holy place/Golden sun going down/Gentle blue giant spin us around/All through the night, safe 'til the morning light.” Singing a song about a spinning planet as a round (spinning around, get it?) just seems right.

THERE ARE MORE WATERS RISING

Saro Lynch Thomason’s 2016 song “There Are More Waters Rising” is a bit less reassuring than some of the others on this list. But as anthems go, there is a clear unifying power and call for action in its expanding list of earthly calamities: waters rising, fires burning, mountains falling, followed by its call for resilience and encouragement to wade, walk and climb through each obstacle.

NOTHING BUT FLOWERS

Finally, the Talking Heads’ strikingly ironic 1988 tune imagines a post-gasoline world where shopping malls have been replaced with orchards and flowers. “Once there were parking lots/Now it's a peaceful oasis/You've got it, you've got it/This was a Pizza Hut/Now it's all covered with daisies/You got it, you got it.” Perhaps not quite right as an Earth Day anthem, it’s still pretty funny. But given that Earth Day was originally created to call attention to the serious trouble our planet is in, maybe taking a moment to laugh at ourselves isn’t such a bad thing — before taking a deep breath and getting back to work.

David Templeton’s “Culture Junkie” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can contact David at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.