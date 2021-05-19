Culture Junkie: Why you should stop what you are doing and watch ‘Cats’

A couple of weeks ago, I received an email from my friend Tyler Carrillo, a network engineer in the state of Washington. He knew I’d recently decided to end my month of resistance and finally see his favorite movie of all time, one he’s been raving about since he first saw it in December of 2019. It’s a movie I never planned to see, due to the resounding cacophony of negative reviews it received. And I still remember the shocked and shaken faces of people leaving the theater when it originally played Petaluma. But Tyler’s enthusiasm — and his engagingly off-kilter perspective on the film — finally convinced me to just see the darn thing.

The movie is “Cats.”

“Have fun tonight,” Tyler wrote. “Make sure your brain chemistry is drastically altered before starting the film, and remember to take a break after the first hour or so. It can be a harrowing and intense experience. Godspeed and best of luck.”

That was very good advice, and some of it I actually took.

I gave myself a break about halfway through, for one thing, though my brain chemistry, alas, was decidedly unaltered. For good or bad — and I might deserve a medal of some kind for this — I watched “Cats” stone-cold-sober.

As anyone else who’s seen “Cats” can attest, the movie itself is a brain-altering experience. Several days later, some of those images are still a bit vague and hard to remember, like some disturbingly disjointed dream you keep trying to wake up from, but can’t. And when you finally do, as shaken as you might be, the details remain foggy and indistinct. And that, evidently, is part of what Tyler loves about it, and why he’s become one of the movie’s most ardent promoters.

“I’ve never talked about any movie so much in my life,” he admitted, during a phone call last weekend. “This movie is something special. It really is.”

“Cats,” of course, is the 2019 adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit 1981 stage musical. It’s based on a 1939 book of poems titled “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” by T.S. Eliot. Among its better known distinctions is that it has little-to-no plot, features humans dressed like cats singing about their own over-inflated feline qualities, contains a number of nonsense words including “jellicle” and “Gumbie,” and includes what some consider among the best, most ear-wormy songs ever written for the musical stage, “Memory.”

But that’s just the play.

What happened to Lloyd Webber’s wacky show during its translation to the silver screen is something else entirely. The decision to eschew the Broadway show’s iconic costumes and vivid makeup stylings, and instead cover the cat-portraying actors with CGI fur, twitching ears, snake-like tails and ghostly whiskers — while giving them mostly-nude but conspicuously genital-free anatomies — is deeply eerie and unsettling. It’s like watching a FX test for a remake of “The Island of Dr. Moreau.” But with music.

And in casting actors like Idris Elba, Judi Dench and Ian McKellen, who go full Method on their roles, along with over-the-top comic/clowns like Rebel Wilson and James Corden, who take their nakedly cat-like roles as license for larger-than-life antics, the film is a roller-coaster of clashing tones and emotions. It’s also thoroughly original and pretty much unparalleled in its ambition to be its own thing, expectations be damned.

Tyler is aware that his embrace of the film might be taken by some as a sort of ironic “outsider” pose, but he insists his love of “Cats” is genuine.

“Oh, it’s totally genuine,” he said. “Because, on one level, it’s insane that this thing even exists. I mean, how can this movie possibly exist? And it’s brought me so much joy, and so many, like, ’laughing-till-I-cry’ moments, how can I not just let myself appreciate that? But, OK, yeah, it’s also a little sarcastic. That’s okay, too, because it doesn’t make any sense that this movie is even allowed to exist. Something this weird and one-of-a-kind and horrifying and beautiful would normally have been shut down and never allowed to see the light of day. But somehow, it actually made it into theaters. I love that.”

The first time Tyler saw it, he explained, he was out drinking with a friend in San Diego.

“We happened to be near a downtown movie theater,” he related with relish, clearly having told this story many times. “We were in this bar, and my friend looked out the window, and the theater across the street had this sign, ‘Now Playing,’ and my friend said, ‘What’s “Cats?”’ And I said, ‘You know. It’s that movie with that nasty, insane trailer that has everyone freaking out. He didn’t know what I was talking about, so I showed him the trailer, with all these anthropomorphic cats and these horrifying faces, and he said, ‘We have to see this movie immediately.’ So we called up our weed dealer, who met us around the corner, we smoked a joint, walked into “Cats,” and just cried laughing for the next two hours.”