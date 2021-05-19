Subscribe

Culture Junkie: Why you should stop what you are doing and watch ‘Cats’

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 19, 2021, 1:30PM

A couple of weeks ago, I received an email from my friend Tyler Carrillo, a network engineer in the state of Washington. He knew I’d recently decided to end my month of resistance and finally see his favorite movie of all time, one he’s been raving about since he first saw it in December of 2019. It’s a movie I never planned to see, due to the resounding cacophony of negative reviews it received. And I still remember the shocked and shaken faces of people leaving the theater when it originally played Petaluma. But Tyler’s enthusiasm — and his engagingly off-kilter perspective on the film — finally convinced me to just see the darn thing.

The movie is “Cats.”

“Have fun tonight,” Tyler wrote. “Make sure your brain chemistry is drastically altered before starting the film, and remember to take a break after the first hour or so. It can be a harrowing and intense experience. Godspeed and best of luck.”

That was very good advice, and some of it I actually took.

I gave myself a break about halfway through, for one thing, though my brain chemistry, alas, was decidedly unaltered. For good or bad — and I might deserve a medal of some kind for this — I watched “Cats” stone-cold-sober.

As anyone else who’s seen “Cats” can attest, the movie itself is a brain-altering experience. Several days later, some of those images are still a bit vague and hard to remember, like some disturbingly disjointed dream you keep trying to wake up from, but can’t. And when you finally do, as shaken as you might be, the details remain foggy and indistinct. And that, evidently, is part of what Tyler loves about it, and why he’s become one of the movie’s most ardent promoters.

“I’ve never talked about any movie so much in my life,” he admitted, during a phone call last weekend. “This movie is something special. It really is.”

“Cats,” of course, is the 2019 adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit 1981 stage musical. It’s based on a 1939 book of poems titled “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” by T.S. Eliot. Among its better known distinctions is that it has little-to-no plot, features humans dressed like cats singing about their own over-inflated feline qualities, contains a number of nonsense words including “jellicle” and “Gumbie,” and includes what some consider among the best, most ear-wormy songs ever written for the musical stage, “Memory.”

But that’s just the play.

What happened to Lloyd Webber’s wacky show during its translation to the silver screen is something else entirely. The decision to eschew the Broadway show’s iconic costumes and vivid makeup stylings, and instead cover the cat-portraying actors with CGI fur, twitching ears, snake-like tails and ghostly whiskers — while giving them mostly-nude but conspicuously genital-free anatomies — is deeply eerie and unsettling. It’s like watching a FX test for a remake of “The Island of Dr. Moreau.” But with music.

And in casting actors like Idris Elba, Judi Dench and Ian McKellen, who go full Method on their roles, along with over-the-top comic/clowns like Rebel Wilson and James Corden, who take their nakedly cat-like roles as license for larger-than-life antics, the film is a roller-coaster of clashing tones and emotions. It’s also thoroughly original and pretty much unparalleled in its ambition to be its own thing, expectations be damned.

Tyler is aware that his embrace of the film might be taken by some as a sort of ironic “outsider” pose, but he insists his love of “Cats” is genuine.

“Oh, it’s totally genuine,” he said. “Because, on one level, it’s insane that this thing even exists. I mean, how can this movie possibly exist? And it’s brought me so much joy, and so many, like, ’laughing-till-I-cry’ moments, how can I not just let myself appreciate that? But, OK, yeah, it’s also a little sarcastic. That’s okay, too, because it doesn’t make any sense that this movie is even allowed to exist. Something this weird and one-of-a-kind and horrifying and beautiful would normally have been shut down and never allowed to see the light of day. But somehow, it actually made it into theaters. I love that.”

The first time Tyler saw it, he explained, he was out drinking with a friend in San Diego.

“We happened to be near a downtown movie theater,” he related with relish, clearly having told this story many times. “We were in this bar, and my friend looked out the window, and the theater across the street had this sign, ‘Now Playing,’ and my friend said, ‘What’s “Cats?”’ And I said, ‘You know. It’s that movie with that nasty, insane trailer that has everyone freaking out. He didn’t know what I was talking about, so I showed him the trailer, with all these anthropomorphic cats and these horrifying faces, and he said, ‘We have to see this movie immediately.’ So we called up our weed dealer, who met us around the corner, we smoked a joint, walked into “Cats,” and just cried laughing for the next two hours.”

For me, un-stoned as I was while watching the film in my living room, the first 30 minutes of the film were no cause for laughter. From the opening seconds, when a wriggling canvas bag is thrown from a car into a trash can-lined alley behind an abandoned theater, the unsettling “uncanny valley” vibe of the human-cat creatures who emerge to dance around the undulating bag felt for all the world like some bold artsy horror movie.

“I know right?” said Tyler. “And the leader of the Jellicle cats, with that white stripe down the center of his face, his face in particular is very unsettling. I don’t really like looking at it, but it’s also hard to look away.”

Like a car accident.

“Exactly,” Tyler said. “And then Rebel Wilson shows up, and there are all these mice, and the mice don’t just have human faces, they have human children’s faces! I was legitimately aghast! And the movie starts and then goes forever before there is any dialogue. It’s just these singing and dancing monstrosities. And then Rebel Wilson and the mouse-baby-hybrids under the sink. And then the cockroaches with human faces come out, and Rebel Wilson starts eating them. Mind blown. Just, you know, mind blown. I’ve literally never seen anything like this.”

Tyler, for the record, has see the movie five times now. And it gets better every time.

“The last time I saw it, with my friend Carly,” he recalled, “when Ian McKellen shows up as the really old cat, and he starts sticking out his tongue to lap up the milk, and he’s so serious about being an actual cat drinking actual milk, we had to stop the movie because we couldn’t breath, we were laughing so hard.”

Tyler believes that laughter like that is one of the ways certain people get through difficult times. Over the last year of isolation and disruption, he’s turned to “Cats” for a much needed distraction. When able to, he plans to rent a theater and show the film to as many friends as he can safely gather.

So, is he willing to say that “Cats” is actually a good movie?

“Oh, absolutely not,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean ‘Cats’ can’t still bring people a very specific, and very valuable kind of happiness. Its totally true. Just accept it."

After a pause, Tyler offered a perfect example.

“When I showed the movie to my friend Carly,“ he said, ”at one point, about three-quarters of the way through, she turned to me and said, ‘Oh my god. This is the worst movie I’ve ever seen in my life. Thank you so much for showing it to me.’ That right there, that is the magic of ‘Cats.’”

“Culture Junkie” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can reach David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

