I remember a conversation I once had with a famous Bay Area stand-up comic. At one point in our interview, he told me that, though he loves to watch movies, he’s never seen any film – even movies he truly enjoyed – more than one time. With only a handful of exceptions, he’s never seen any motion picture twice.

“There are so many great films in the world that I haven’t seen yet, and I’m not getting any younger,” he argued. “Why would I waste the time I have left watching a movie I’ve already seen?”

That was about 20 years ago.

Ever since, whenever I recall this short exchange, I can’t help wondering how someone so smart and talented could be so utterly and incontestably wrong. If I’ve learned anything from my 60+ years consuming movies, music, stage plays, TV shows, video games and books, it’s that when it comes to a truly engaging creative endeavor, there is no such thing as wasted time. Every second spent in the presence of a great piece of art, whether for the first time or the hundredth, is time well spent.

The reason should be obvious. In art, if you are looking for it and open to it, there is almost always something new to discover.

I remember seeing Francis Ford Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now” in its initial release in the spring of 1979. I was 19 years old, living in Downey, California. As my friends and I walked into that theater in Orange County, I glanced at a poster for the buzzed-about Vietnam film I was about to see, with the prominent headline: “The first time, it will dazzle your senses. The second time, you’ll see it for the first time.”

I recall scoffing at it to my friends, offended at the bald commercial obviousness of that line, likening it to the posters for “Jaws” that sprang up everywhere in the wake of Spielberg’s blockbuster shark thriller nearly four years before: “’JAWS’: SEE IT 10 TIMES!” For what it’s worth, I’d probably seen “Jaws” at least 12 times by the time I saw “Apocalypse Now,” but that was beside the point. To me, telling someone that you’d need to watch a film more than once to appreciate it properly smelled like something a desperate advertising team would come up with to sell more tickets.

And yet, as the poster promised, “Apocalypse Now” did dazzle my senses. The experience was so overwhelming, I knew by the time the credits rolled that I would, in fact, be seeing it again. Perhaps not 10 times, but at least once or twice more. As it turns out, the poster was right about the other part too. When I saw the film again a few weeks later, it was as if I were seeing it for the first time, as the overwhelm I’d initially experienced the first time lessened enough to let me notice things I’d entirely overlooked before.

I was thinking about this last Friday night, when I went to see the outstanding two-person play “Stones In His Pockets,” at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park. The brilliantly-crafted Irish comedy-drama by Marie Jones is currently running (weekends through Sept. 10), and features Petaluma’s Jimmy Gagarin and Oakland’s Sam Coughlin. In an astonishing act of quick-switch theatrical magic, the two actors play a total of 15 characters in the sometimes hilarious, sometimes heartbreaking, always entertaining story of a small village in Ireland that becomes a movie set when a Hollywood production company arrives to shoot a splashy historical epic. Like jugglers keeping 15 flaming torches in the air – without ever dropping one, burning themselves or setting the place on fire – Jones’ play requires actors to take on a theatrical feat most people would have no idea how to pull off.

Such is the wonder of art.

This was not the first time I’d seen “Stones in His Pockets.” I saw a production once before, over 18 years ago, in May of 2005, at Santa Rosa’s 6th Street Playhouse. It featured Dodds Delzell and Steven Abbott. Like this new effort, it was directed by Sheri Lee Miller.

For what it’s worth, Miller – for years one of Sonoma County’s most consistently excellent, emotionally intuitive and technically impressive directors – has proven only-slightly-less-reluctant than the aforementioned comic to repeat herself, rarely ever electing to direct a play she’s done in the past. So it says something about the script’s unforgettable appeal and promise that “Stones in His Pockets” – which received loud critical acclaim in its 2005 run – is one she decided to return to nearly two decades later.

As someone who’s been waiting all this time just to see another production of it, I should first say that, oh my god, was it ever worth the wait.