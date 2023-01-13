Curb Enthusiasm: Meet Petaluma’s stencil-painting Picasso

As if influenced by Henry J. Kaiser’s credo “Find a Need and Fill it,” Barry Simpson transformed a niche job opportunity into a thriving business. Most Petalumans don’t know him personally, but nearly all of us are familiar with Simpson’s unique line of work. He’s the guy who provides the much-appreciated public service of painting street addresses on curbs.

Simpson’s been painting curb numbers in town for 27 years. He began his business, Marin Addressing Service, more than 50 years ago.

You’ve probably seen him in your neighborhood stenciling bold black numbers over a headlight-reflective white background, providing visual aid to visitors, emergency personnel and package deliverers, who often work at night.

According to Simpson, the most rewarding feature of his unusual job is his interaction with local residents. Additional benefits include working outdoors, where he gets plenty of physical exercise, and adding creative and artistic touches to his work.

“I love my customers. I enjoy interacting with them,” said Simpson, a natural people-person whose radiance can light up a room.

Simpson and his son Aaron operate the business as a public service on a payment optional basis. Contributions of any amount are appreciated. Additional revenue comes from painting personalized logos above the street numbers.

“The use of logos started after September 11, 2001 when American flags were sold out in stores,” he said. “After the flag logo became popular, a Petaluma woman suggested we also offer a peace sign – Bingo! That was the beginning. We now offer a catalog of sports teams and high school logos, patriotic symbols, rainbow flags, cartoon figures, or anything a customer wants. We have stencils for many of them. Others I design myself. It’s taken the monotony out of painting just curb numbers.

“We offer everything but the logos free of charge,” he added. “That branch is where we make our money.”

A Petaluma resident since 1995, Simpson, 68, nearly pursued a career in journalism before the curb painting opportunity came along. A self-described “Air Force brat,” he was born at Hamilton Air Force Base and lived in Germany, France and Omaha, before returning to San Rafael in 1968.

Delivering the Marin Independent Journal introduced him to interacting with customers, an experience he greatly appreciated.

“I really enjoyed the door-to-door collecting,” said Simpson. “I turned out to be a natural salesman and once won a trip to Disneyland, the top prize for gaining new subscriptions.”

He wrote for the “Red and White,” the student newspaper at San Rafael High, and was copy editor of the College of Marin Times. He and friends were instrumental in starting the “Echo” at Indian Valley College. Working for the Tiburon Ark, he covered city council meetings and wrote police reports. After writing about several friends who were painting curbs in Tiburon, he was offered a job, which led to his resignation from the paper.

“I was pulling weeds, painting fences and doing odd jobs while still in high school when a man came around looking for boys to paint curbs,” said Simpson. “We put out fliers and painted curbs the next day. Back then, it was a novel thing. The four of us stayed together, but it was seasonal work. Newspaper work appealed to me, but the prospect of a new adventure prompted me to switch careers.

“We were young and stayed local, but later I decided to branch off and travel,” continued Simpson. “For the next nine years I painted curbs in every town on Highway 99, from Spokane, Washington, to Tucson, Arizona. I’ve painted curbs in 221 cities and probably hold the world’s record for an individual with over 800,000.”

Working outside, his daily schedule is often dictated by the weather, a factor he mentioned when recalling venturing to Phoenix in early July.

“What were we thinking?” he said. “The temperature was 96 degrees at night and our fliers were mostly ignored. The houses were empty, the snowbirds had left town.”

Another time, a poorly planned trip to Seattle in late November kept him inside watching it rain for 27 of the 31 days he was there.

Curbs are painted on an annual basis. In addition to Petaluma, Marin Addressing paints them in Mill Valley, San Rafael and Novato. Simpson’s son, Ben, operates a similar business in Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa.

“Part of our success is keeping good records,” Simpson said. “We’ve become a regular part of life. Fed-Ex and Amazon drivers have thanked us and a firefighter once said, ‘Do you know how many lives you’ve saved?’ If someone requests to be skipped because they can’t afford it, I paint their number for free. I’ve always remembered the old ladies in Omaha smiling when I’d show up with a snow shovel.”

As an artist, Simpson treats every curb as his canvas, which is why he delights in adding creative styling to his work.

“I’ll paint anything a customer wants,” he said. “I’m in my prime and I love my work. It’s my exercise regimen. It’s keeping me alive. I just want to spread enjoyment.”