Daily Acts to host planting events at local park, seeks volunteers

The Petaluma nonprofit Daily Acts recently announced two upcoming “planting events,” during which 2,000 climate appropriate plants will be put in place at Miwok Park and School.

These events are on May 10 and May 18.

The plants will cover a 25,000 square foot area that, according to a media release distributed last week, “will not only provide a beautiful space for the community to enjoy, but will also provide habitat, sequester carbon and save 200,000 gallons of water annually once the plants are established.”

To sign up for a volunteer slot on either of the planting days, visit DailyActs.org.

Daily acts relies on volunteers to help them complete such public projects, and given the size and scope of this particular effort, will depend on the community to come out, get their hands in the dirt and support this major transformation.