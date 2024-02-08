Dairy Princess competition now open for 2024 candidates

The California Dairy District 2 is currently seeking ambassadors to serve as its 2024 Dairy Princesses, an annual competition open to contestants from high school juniors to age 21.

“Each year, an exceptional group of young women are selected to represent California’s dairy farm families and their respective districts as advocates on behalf of the leading agricultural commodity in the state,” reads a media statement distributed last week. “The California Dairy Princess program has been in effect since 1958.”

Dairy Princesses serve a one-year term attending several local and state-wide activities. Each year, one Dairy Princess and two alternates are selected to represent Marin, Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino, Napa and Solano counties.

To qualify, contestants must have resided on a dairy cattle farm at some point in their life, or be the daughter or ward of a person who is either presently employed as an owner or employee of a dairy cattle farm, or an employee of a dairy-related business.

The application deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 27. The contest will be held at a gala dinner on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds. Applications can be submitted through Californiadairypressroom.com/ca-dairy-princess.