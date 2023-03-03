In a recent letter to friends and followers, Bay Area author-activist Daniel Ellsberg, 91, announced he has been diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer, and has been given three-to-six months to live. Best known as the government analyst who released the infamous “Pentagon Papers” and who authored the 2017 book “The Doomsday Machine,” appeared in Petaluma in 2018 at the Veterans Hall for a conversation with Peter Coyote, sponsored by Petaluma’s LiteracyWorks.

Earlier, in 2016, Ellsberg appeared at Petaluma’s Progressive Festival in Walnut Park. He has been a frequent guest at similar literary events around Sonoma County.

In the letter, Ellsberg said he was diagnosed on Feb. 17, and that he is currently in no pain, has chosen not to do chemotherapy and plans to enter hospice care “when needed.” He added that after a hip replacement surgery in 2021, he is feeling better than he has in years.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/E_-efpukppE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Moreover,” he wrote, “my cardiologist has given me license to abandon my salt-free diet of the last six years. This has improved my quality of life dramatically - the pleasure of eating my former favorite foods!”

Maintaining that his energy level is high, Ellsberg said he’s done several interviews since his diagnosis, including conducting webinars on Ukraine, nuclear weapons and first amendment issues, with two more events scheduled this week.

“As I just told my son Robert,” said Ellsberg, “he's long known, as my editor, that I work better under a deadline. It turns out that I live better under a deadline!”

Relating that he feels “lucky and grateful” for his life, Ellsberg said that gratitude extends to having “a few months more to enjoy life with my wife and family, and in which to continue to pursue the urgent goal of working with others to avert nuclear war in Ukraine or Taiwan - or anywhere else.”

When Ellsberg copied the Pentagon Papers in 1969 - an event captured in the Oscar-nominated 2017 Steven Spielberg movie “The Post,” he had every reason to believe he would spending the rest of his life in prison.

“It was a fate I would gladly have accepted if it meant hastening the end of the Vietnam War, unlikely as that seemed (and was),” he wrote. “Yet in the end, that action — in ways I could not have foreseen, due to Nixon’s illegal responses — did have an impact on shortening the war. In addition, thanks to Nixon's crimes, I was spared the imprisonment I expected, and I was able to spend the last 50 years with Patricia and my family, and with you, my friends.”

Ellsberg concluded the letter saying, “My wish for you is that at the end of your days you will feel as much joy and gratitude as I do now.”