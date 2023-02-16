Our own Dave Aguilar, who divulges more tidbits about himself all the time, plays a rare acoustic show Thursday, Feb. 23 at the newly opened Polly Klass Theater in Petaluma. He shares the bill with his old friends, Steve Alarcon and Katie Riley.

The theater, ideal for live performances and other functions, is a newly remodeled church, originally built in 1911 and known as the Petaluma Christian Church. It sat dormant for many years, but now the tiny 100-seat theater is open for business.

The theater is managed by the Polly Klass Foundation, founded in 1993 in the wake of that child’s horrific abduction and murder. Its focus is on the safety of all children and its website indicates it has assisted more than 10,000 families in finding missing children.

Aguilar is playing “the Polly” with a couple of dear friends from his musical past. Alarcon and Aguilar palled around in the Orange County/San Diego area in the 1970s and have remained close.

Alarcon’s longtime musical partner is Katie Riley. The duo will do a set, Aguilar will do a separate solo set, and the threesome will bring it all home a couple satisfying hours later.

The tidbit that Aguilar spilled is darn cool. In the 1970s, Alarcon was the sound engineer at La Paloma Theater in Encinitas, California. Aguilar and Alarcon worked together often in those days, playing rock 'n’ roll all weekend in that area.

“One of the big shows we did was backing up Bo Diddley,” Aguilar said. “That was a big thrill. Back then, I was 27, 28 years old, and I was thinking, ‘Bo Diddley, who cares about Bo Diddley?’ I was hoping I could play behind someone a little more luminary. But now, in retrospect, I am so tickled I got to do that because he was one of the pioneers of it all.”

He continued, “Back then, guys would come to town … Chuck Berry and guys from that era, they would just go from town to town.” The promoter would hire a band, and the necessary equipment was provided. On this night, Aguilar played in Diddley’s backup band. Diddley, known as the hardest groovin’ man ever to walk the earth, apparently tore it up.

Alert: musician’s jargon here, referring to very common but rudimentary chord structure. Aguilar said, “I was thinking he was just a 1, 4, 5 guy, like on “Louie, Louie.” But my friend said, ‘No, he’s really just a 1, 1, 1, guy.”

Continuing his wonderful Diddley memory, Aguilar said, “His voice was just killer. It was a great night.”

Aguilar is looking to this event as a steppingstone to more solo work, something he has never done a lot of. He has a planned set list that includes some familiar songs and some welcome surprises.

He has also been working with Lester Chambers on a project focusing on the music of Jimmy Reed. Aguilar is also one of two guitarists in Big Brother and the Holding Company. He is one busy local guy.

The Polly Klass Theater is located at 417 Western Ave. in Petaluma. Tickets are available through Eventbrite and will set you back $20. Showtime is 7 p.m.

