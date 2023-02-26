After multiple cancer diagnoses in recent years, it’s a not-so-minor miracle that guitarist Dave Alvin is returning to the Mystic Theatre stage with Jimmie Dale Gilmore.

“It’s one of my favorite places to play, to be listened to, and to make noise,” Alvin said. “Yeah, I love the Mystic, so I’m glad to be back.”

Alvin co-founded the influential roots group, The Blasters, known for songs such as “Marie, Marie,” with his brother Phil Alvin in 1979.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Gukdoh61Yag">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Yet he’s made his most enduring mark as a solo artist with songs such as “Abilene,” “Dry River” and “Fourth of July.”

In 2020, just weeks after the pandemic shut down most live shows, Dave Alvin was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Soon doctors found Stage 4 colorectal cancer that had spread to his liver, and he began a heavy regimen of chemotherapy that led to neuropathy.

“My feet and hands swelled up, so they looked like Mickey Mouse feet and the hands,” Alvin, 67, recalled in a phone interview.

“My hands were so sensitive that touching a guitar string was like touching a razor blade. I also had lost coordination between the fingers.”

It got so bad that he couldn’t play his signature song, “King of California.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/B9N-xsWPaNc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“When you can’t play your own songs, that’s really depressing,” he said. “I had to start practicing beginner stuff again — it was back to square one.”

Yet Alvin isn’t one to wallow in despair.

When asked, “Who is Dave Alvin without his guitar?” he laughed and said, “Dave Alvin without his guitar is a guy that’s like, ‘Hey, maybe we should do a book.’”

Which is exactly what Alvin did.

Published last September, “New Highway” is a wide-ranging collection of essays, poems, song lyrics, memories and eulogies.

Alvin tosses them all together, revealing his prowess as a writer.

Mutual fans

Like Alvin, Texas singer and guitarist Jimmie Dale Gilmore defies categorization.

Known for his work with The Flatlanders, his music ranges from country to blues, from folk rock to bluegrass.

Gilmore’s high-lonesome voice evokes good times passing a bottle around a campfire, and when he’s talking it sounds almost like he’s singing.

He made a cameo as Smokey, the bowler who crosses the line in the 1998 Coen brothers’ film, “The Big Lebowski.”

In 2018, Gilmore and Alvin made the album “Downey to Lubbock,” a reference to their hometowns, but Gilmore said they were friends long before.

“We were mutual fans,” Gilmore said. In early 2018, they agreed to perform together “totally as a lark, a kind of experiment.”

They ended up playing together for almost a year.

“It was just so much fun,” Gilmore, 77, said.

Asked what he appreciates about Gilmore, Alvin said: “One, I love the guy. I love playing with the guy. I love hearing him sing. It’s really those three things.

“We bring things out in each other that maybe we wouldn’t bring out on our own.”

Alvin said he always thought of Gilmore as “a great blues singer. So when we did the album … it was less of an Americana country rock record and more of a blues album.”

During the 2018 shows, it was just Gilmore and Alvin with their acoustic guitars, but this year’s tour includes Alvin’s full band, the supremely talented Guilty Ones.

Deep roots

As a young man in the 1960s, Gilmore had moved to Southern California and shared Alvin’s love of down-home music, spending many nights at the Ash Grove.

This shared love of roots music provides the foundation for their collaboration, Gilmore said.

“I’d start playing some obscure thing I knew by Son House,” he said, “then Dave would just jump right in, already knowin’ how to play it better than I did. Of course he can play anything better than I can.”

Both guys are highly modest, considering their wellsprings of talent.

“I’ve never considered myself a top-tier guitarist,” Alvin said, “but I’ll say this: I’m pretty good. I have my moments. I’m just a guy that loves playing guitar.”

That love shines through. Alvin’s songs can be tender and poignant one moment, and can bowl you over the next.

“Oh, he’s great. He’s amazing. He really sells himself short,” Gilmore said. “He’s a perfectionist. You have to be, to be really good, I guess. But sometimes it’s kind of frustrating because I want him to be less hard on himself.”

Alvin did acknowledge his songwriting talent, saying he’s “first and foremost” a songwriter.

“I can string words together. I’ll set my best song against Bob Dylan’s worst, any day of the week,” he said with a laugh.