Dave Alvin returns to the Petaluma’s Mystic Theater

“I love the Mystic, I’m glad to be back,” says legendary rocker of upcoming Petaluma concert with Jimmy Dale Gilmore.|
MICHAEL SHAPIRO
February 25, 2023, 10:14PM
After multiple cancer diagnoses in recent years, it’s a not-so-minor miracle that guitarist Dave Alvin is returning to the Mystic Theatre stage with Jimmie Dale Gilmore.

“It’s one of my favorite places to play, to be listened to, and to make noise,” Alvin said. “Yeah, I love the Mystic, so I’m glad to be back.”

Alvin co-founded the influential roots group, The Blasters, known for songs such as “Marie, Marie,” with his brother Phil Alvin in 1979.

Yet he’s made his most enduring mark as a solo artist with songs such as “Abilene,” “Dry River” and “Fourth of July.”

In 2020, just weeks after the pandemic shut down most live shows, Dave Alvin was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Soon doctors found Stage 4 colorectal cancer that had spread to his liver, and he began a heavy regimen of chemotherapy that led to neuropathy.

“My feet and hands swelled up, so they looked like Mickey Mouse feet and the hands,” Alvin, 67, recalled in a phone interview.

“My hands were so sensitive that touching a guitar string was like touching a razor blade. I also had lost coordination between the fingers.”

It got so bad that he couldn’t play his signature song, “King of California.”

“When you can’t play your own songs, that’s really depressing,” he said. “I had to start practicing beginner stuff again — it was back to square one.”

Yet Alvin isn’t one to wallow in despair.

When asked, “Who is Dave Alvin without his guitar?” he laughed and said, “Dave Alvin without his guitar is a guy that’s like, ‘Hey, maybe we should do a book.’”

Which is exactly what Alvin did.

Published last September, “New Highway” is a wide-ranging collection of essays, poems, song lyrics, memories and eulogies.

Alvin tosses them all together, revealing his prowess as a writer.

Mutual fans

Like Alvin, Texas singer and guitarist Jimmie Dale Gilmore defies categorization.

Known for his work with The Flatlanders, his music ranges from country to blues, from folk rock to bluegrass.

Gilmore’s high-lonesome voice evokes good times passing a bottle around a campfire, and when he’s talking it sounds almost like he’s singing.

He made a cameo as Smokey, the bowler who crosses the line in the 1998 Coen brothers’ film, “The Big Lebowski.”

In 2018, Gilmore and Alvin made the album “Downey to Lubbock,” a reference to their hometowns, but Gilmore said they were friends long before.

“We were mutual fans,” Gilmore said. In early 2018, they agreed to perform together “totally as a lark, a kind of experiment.”

They ended up playing together for almost a year.

“It was just so much fun,” Gilmore, 77, said.

Asked what he appreciates about Gilmore, Alvin said: “One, I love the guy. I love playing with the guy. I love hearing him sing. It’s really those three things.

“We bring things out in each other that maybe we wouldn’t bring out on our own.”

Alvin said he always thought of Gilmore as “a great blues singer. So when we did the album … it was less of an Americana country rock record and more of a blues album.”

During the 2018 shows, it was just Gilmore and Alvin with their acoustic guitars, but this year’s tour includes Alvin’s full band, the supremely talented Guilty Ones.

Deep roots

As a young man in the 1960s, Gilmore had moved to Southern California and shared Alvin’s love of down-home music, spending many nights at the Ash Grove.

This shared love of roots music provides the foundation for their collaboration, Gilmore said.

“I’d start playing some obscure thing I knew by Son House,” he said, “then Dave would just jump right in, already knowin’ how to play it better than I did. Of course he can play anything better than I can.”

Both guys are highly modest, considering their wellsprings of talent.

“I’ve never considered myself a top-tier guitarist,” Alvin said, “but I’ll say this: I’m pretty good. I have my moments. I’m just a guy that loves playing guitar.”

That love shines through. Alvin’s songs can be tender and poignant one moment, and can bowl you over the next.

“Oh, he’s great. He’s amazing. He really sells himself short,” Gilmore said. “He’s a perfectionist. You have to be, to be really good, I guess. But sometimes it’s kind of frustrating because I want him to be less hard on himself.”

Alvin did acknowledge his songwriting talent, saying he’s “first and foremost” a songwriter.

“I can string words together. I’ll set my best song against Bob Dylan’s worst, any day of the week,” he said with a laugh.

“When I’m really good, I’m really, really good, but these days I’m more interested in guitar playing. I’m more interested in exploring.”

At the feet of giants

Gilmore and Alvin have an easy camaraderie.

“We just meshed together,” Gilmore said. “We enjoy each other’s company and share a sense of humor. We don’t have to manufacture it at all. It’s the real thing.”

Alvin is an encyclopedia of knowledge, Gilmore said, and “remembers all the stuff about popular music history, stuff that I’ve forgotten.”

Alvin’s book includes a eulogy for Ed Pearl, the longtime owner of the L.A. club, the Ash Grove.

From their early teens, Alvin and his brother, who grew up in Downey, “begged, borrowed and cajoled rides” to the Ash Grove to see shows by Lightnin’ Hopkins, Big Joe Turner, T-Bone Walker, Big Mama Thornton, Muddy Waters and “and so many more.”

At the club, “then-youngsters like us could sit at the feet of American music giants,” Alvin writes, “hear their voices, study their fingers, listen to their life stories and maybe talk to them.”

Pearl’s Ash Grove hosted musicians who were not commercially mainstream but whose music, Alvin writes, was “as necessary as blood.”

Part of tradition

In our interview, Alvin said: “We were the last generation that could learn from the founders, could learn from Big Joe Turner, from Lightnin’ Hopkins.”

When Alvin and his brother were young teens “sneaking in to clubs, guys, like T-Bone Walker and Big Joe Turner, they were still in their primes.”

Decades later, Alvin acknowledged that now, “I think my brother and I are definitely part of the tradition. We’re a very, very small part. But we’re a part of it.”

Gilmore said Alvin “loves being on stage … he’s such a great showman. Witnessing the joy that Dave gets out of playing is just very infectious.”

When they’re performing, “I’m as much a fan of Dave as I am a performer,” Gilmore said. “I’m there enjoying what he’s doing as much as the audience is.”

Not fitting into a neat musical category may have made it harder for both performers to reach large audiences, Gilmore said.

“There’s just no reason to go downtown in the music industry because that’s where Britney Spears lives,” Alvin said years ago.

“There’s just no reason to play the game. I just can’t play it and win. … You have a longer career working the outskirts. I just play the music that I like.”

Back on the road

After battling cancer and being home for much of the past three years, Alvin is gratified to get back to “livin’ on dreams and gasoline” as he sings in the song, “Downey to Lubbock.”

Last fall, he played on the Outlaw West music cruise, then came down with COVID-19, which led to the cancellation of a Mystic show with Gilmore last November.

In January, Alvin played some shows in Texas and “it all went smooth,” he said. “But you don’t beat cancer. You just learn to live with it.”

His hands have mostly healed, but the pain and numbness in his feet “make walking interesting.”

Like all of us, Alvin has no idea how much time he has left, but he plans to make the most of whatever he has.

“While I am cancer free,” he said, “let’s get some work done.”

He plans to follow “New Highway” with a memoir and to keep exploring new musical directions, as he did recently with his neo-psychedelic group, The Third Mind.

During his chemo treatments he was advised to shave his head, but with trademark defiance decided to grow his hair long.

Alvin has a message to cancer: “You’re not gonna get me. You’re not gonna tell me I can’t play guitar,” he said.

“You have to have a little bit of that attitude to get through this. You need a little bit of: Nope, this isn’t gonna kill me. You can’t stop me. I will play guitar.”

Michael Shapiro’s latest book, “The Creative Spark,” a collection of interviews with writers and musicians, includes a profile of Dave Alvin, www.michaelshapiro.net

If you go

Who: Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore with The Guilty Ones, opener Olivia Wolf

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28

Where: Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma

Tickets: $28 plus fees

Information: 707-765-2121, mystictheatre.com

