Deaf Happy Hour returns to Petaluma Pie Company

Petaluma Pie Company’s Deaf Pie Happy Hour is back, starting Aug. 6 and continuing the first Thursday of every month for the foreseeable future. The hours are 1 to 4 p.m. with 15% off any orders placed using American Sign Language (ASL). With the support of owners Lina and Angelo, pie-maker Alivia Alberigi-Speicher introduced the first Deaf Pie Happy Hour last year (read the origin story here). The revived happy hour will be co-hosted by fellow pie-maker Mijail Baiz, who communicates using ASL and applied to the shop after learning about its events for the deaf community. Co-owner Lina also told me, “We are fortunate. The Petaluma community has been very supportive and our staff have been amazing. We are thankful to be able to continue baking pies.” Visit petalumapie.com for more info, menus, and to place orders.

New restaurant

A new Mexican place has opened next door to Papa Murphy’s in the “new” Lucky’s shopping center at the junction of Lakeville, Payran and Caufield. Called Los Reyes Taqueria, their website announces, “We specialize in showcasing the finest foods of Mexico. Our family recipes were handed down over generations and include select cuts of meats, and choice seafood alongside season fresh vegetables. Our chefs prepare our dishes to render traditional tastes, with fresh flavors in every bite. …the Magaña Brothers are out to set a new standard for family owned restaurants.”

Many of its newly found fans have taken to social media posting photos and raving about the great food. Marianne Felder said, “We just had amazing beef tacos that you dip in a beef broth (kinda like a French dip). So cheesy and super tasty, tender beef. Three big tacos and a Corona for $15. Can’t beat that.” losreyespetaluma.com

Rosen's 256 North was granted outdoor seating during COVID. PHOTO BY HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER

Back in business

Two Petaluma favorites have reopened post-COVID scare. Rosen’s 256 North has not only re-opened, but has a new outdoor eating option. Hats off to the City of Petaluma for approving a barricade-protected “parklet” in record time so that the restaurant could supplement take-out orders with some outdoor dining.

On the southside of town, Pub Republic reopened this past week, also with additional outdoor seating under several large tents. In the interim, owner Jory Bergman was involved in an interesting discussion on social media regarding inconsiderate customers. The original poster had visited a local restaurant when two customers who were already seated asked if they could move to a four-top. Not only were there other diners waiting in line but the very next guests were a group of four diners, who ended up leaving when they saw that they were going to have to wait additional time because there were now no tables for them. Unanimously, commenters found the couple’s action to be contrary to the community spirit. Jory spoke up to explain that she would absolutely re-seat that person in her restaurant because customer service is her primary consideration, even if it means losing the next customer in line. Glen Thompson, former owner of Gator’s, echoed those sentiments. It was not only educational to get a restaurateur’s perspective, but it was heartwarming to see an owner remain so dedicated to her craft, even with all that is going on around us.

Free treats to try

Lynne Gordon Moquete’s Una-Vida food pantry and delivery is holding a special Torn Ranch Take-Away this Friday, Aug. 7, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Hillside Church of the Nazarene (2689 Old Adobe Road) All ages are welcome, with masks and social distancing required. With hotels and cruise ships limited due to COVID, much of Torn Ranch’s business has been curtailed. One of Lynne’s former students at Casa Grande now works for Torn Ranch and is passionate about food waste, which how Una-Vida came into a 4,000-pound donation of high-end candies, nuts, chips, cookies and other confections. So, if you are looking for a special treat for the family, this is a great opportunity to taste what Torn Ranch has to offer, for free.

For those not familiar with this Petaluma business, “For over 40 years, Torn Ranch has focused on using natural, sustainable and organic ingredients from local farmers and combining them with innovative packaging that includes eco-friendly options that result in an elegant presentation that is at once tasteful and tasty.” From corporate packages to custom gifts, Torn Ranch is a great local option. tornranch.com

JavAmore outdoors

Penngrove’s JavAmore Cafe is now offering patio dining every Friday and Saturday night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Small plates include a charcuterie board, lamb meatballs, lemon-rosemary chicken wings with tzatziki sauce and a side of cucumber-tomato salad, peach and brie quesadilla and pulled pork tacos with slaw. Large plates include a Full Circle Bakery wrapped burger, gourmet grilled cheese, pesto and tomato sandwich, Yanni’s beer brat or Loukaniko sausage sandwich topped with peppers and onions or go vegetarian with grilled eggplant and zucchini. JavAmore is also offering a rotating entrée, beginning with luau apricot-pineapple chicken thighs with udon noodle salad. They also offer a kids menu with mini burgers, grilled cheese sandos, pulled pork tacos and quesadillas with or without chicken. And perfect for these warmer summer nights, JavAmore offers beer and wine. JavAmore will ask guests to follow all mandated guidelines, which means “masks must be worn by all customer while inside ordering, or inside using the restroom. While dining outside mask will be required when waitstaff approaches to deliver food or drinks.” javamorecafe.com