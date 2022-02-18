‘Death on the Nile’ kills (and that’s good)

A confession: I have read only one Agatha Christie novel, and none of her Poirot titles. I thus come to “Death on the Nile” without the expectations of a fan coming to a known adaptation, which can sometimes make for a better movie-going experience. For those like me who have not read the book, “Death on the Nile” is a murder mystery set in 1937, in which all of the suspects are voyaging down the Nile on a wedding party pleasure cruise gone very wrong. As luck would have it — unless you’re a criminal — the famous detective Hercule Poirot is one of the guests.

I challenge you, reader, to find a review of “Death on the Nile” that does not refer to its cast as some variation of “star-studded.” Honestly, that’s pretty impossible, since how else would you put it? The cast is quite good all around. Gal Gadot (Linnet Ridgeway) is glamorous but quietly vulnerable, Kenneth Branagh (Poirot himself, as well as director) is funny, calculating, and/or affecting, depending on the needs of the scene, and Sophie Okonedo (Salome Otterbourne) is a knock-out. I love her. Have you watched “Wheel of Time?” You should watch “Wheel of Time.”

Disney tried hard to make everyone forget that alleged abuser Armie Hammer was in this movie, but in fact he is, and his turn as the suspicious and highly, darkly-sexual new husband Simon Doyle is either really unfortunate or scarily apt, depending on your beliefs about the actor.

I really enjoyed the film.

I loved its polished, stylized feel — though some of the directorial touches seemed a bit puzzling from a staging perspective, even if thematically on point. The 30s costumes and sets are wonderful, and while the watching the Euro-American 1% romp around ancient Egyptian temples has more than a touch of the colonialist to it, it did not stop me from wanting to also romp around ancient Egyptian temples.

Ultimately, though it has a zany flair to it, much of “Death on the Nile” is actually quite sad, giving a glimpse into loneliness and desperation and the walls we put up that can drive others away. Poirot says early on, “Love … it is not safe.”

Opening one’s self up is never safe. Though we think we may have escaped the sting, it can snap at us out of nowhere — like a bite from the jaws of a crocodile waiting just beneath the water.