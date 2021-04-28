Subscribe

Delicious specials and events for Mother’s Day in Petaluma

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
April 27, 2021, 6:15PM

What a difference a year makes.

Last year, restaurants were still struggling through the transition from indoor dining to take-out only, which was infinitely harder than it sounds. They did a great job, and many saw Mother’s Day as an opportunity to kick-start some spring take-out specials, which as we now know, continued until just recently, when limited indoor dining reopened. This year’s Mother’s Day weekend will present new challenges as restaurants again try to adapt to ever-changing circumstances, including acute staffing shortages.

With many diners still opting to dine at home, and with the weather improving, it is no surprise that we are seeing more and more pop-up outdoor markets, with several specifically aimed at the Mother’s Day celebration.

Pop-up Events

Petaluma GAP Marketplace “is a new outdoor gathering place of local food vendors and artisans that will be held once a month on Pronzini Farms.” The second event is Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3795 Adobe Road, rain or shine. (The marketplace is protected beneath a big tent). Food-related vendors include LaLa’s Jam Bar, Angelo’s Meats, Baci Chocolatier, Mad Batter Cakery, Black Pig Meat Co., Barber Cellars, Sonoma Spice Queen, Petaluma Coffee and Tea, Petaluma Toffee, the Epicurean Connection, Journeyman Meats, Undiscovered Sonoma (local food gift boxes), True Delicious and Mariposa Ice Creamery. Lillianne Pierce Barkery will have treats available for your puppy, and plenty of other artists will have Mother’s Day gifts, such as Designs by Deb (steampunk hats and jewelry), Bus Shoppe (jewelry), Handmade Wood Signs (clocks, liquor carts, coasters), Eclectic Electric (lamps), and Creations by Vera (hand-sewn reversible aprons and other household items). There will also be live music by Roadstings Trio Band, crafting for the kids, fresh flowers for mom and burgers, dogs and tri-tip sandwiches hot off the grill for lunch. Additionally, there will be a COTS benefit raffle. (Leashed dogs are welcome).

Small Business Sale Extravaganza is holding its third or fourth such event, in the parking lot in front of host Of the Woods (corner of Petaluma Boulevard South and F Street), on Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Vendors will have local honey, baked goods, elderberry syrup and flower arrangements. There will also be gift sets available with soap, bath bombs, bath salts and candles. Other vendors will offer table runners, leather goods, jewelry, cards, boutique clothing, needle felting kits, embroidery designs, art, Color Street Nails, succulents and planter boxes, redwood benches, chairs and signs and hand-crafted charcuterie boards, with cheese and meat combos.

Grand Central Café is holding a special pre-Mother’s Day pop-up on Saturday, May 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All vendors are female and most of them are mothers as well, making this a particularly special Mother’s Day themed pop-up. We really enjoy having lunch along Grand Central’s riverside location. For this event, lunch will be available from Trade Secret Kitchen and dessert is available from the Mad Batter. Grand Central also offers an excellent selection of Pacari Chocolate, an award-winning chocolate imported from Ecuador. Guests can also see what a Picnic Potential set-up looks like as they will be on hand showing off its services. Other vendors include Crystals by Regain (@Mooncreekcrystals), chair massage by Emily Cox and reiki by Everything Energy, jewelry by @diamonwillow, flowers and jewelry by Kara Klinge Bello, @the_madres_collective and @bello_blooms_petaluma, photography by Amy Cathcart Photography, Moroccan jewelry and bags by Baytihome, nutritional help from Kristin @heart.fed and swag bags by Ooh La Luxe.

Sweet makers are planning ahead for this year and are offering up a great selection of treats for Mother’s Day. As mentioned above, Grand Central sells excellent chocolate bars, many of which we have personally sampled and can vouch for. You can either pick up in person, or ship anywhere in the U.S. with free shipping on orders over $50.

Mad Batter Cakery Co will have special goodies for your mom, however you’ll have to visit either Petaluma GAP Marketplace or Grand Central on Saturday, May 8, to grab your goodies. Visit Mad Batter’s social media pages in the days to come to see what is on the menu.

Nom Nom Cakes also has several Mother’s Day specials, including buttercream floral cupcakes, a six-inch, two-layer shorty cake (four-layer options are also available), caramel cake filled with caramel mousse, and raspberry cake filled with Bavarian cream and fresh raspberries. Check out their Facebook page, where you can order through direct message or by visiting their website at nomnombaking.com/online-ordering-1.

Spoonful of Sugar is collaborating with Herb Folk Tea and Buddy’s Farm honey to make some great Mother’s Day specials. Packages include a choice of Herb Folk teas, a jar of Buddy’s Farm honey, a six-pack of pure beeswax tea lights, four different scents of handmade goats milk soaps, and either a six-inch organic pie or six macarons. Visit spoonfulofsugarpetaluma.com or message them directly through the Facebook page.

Sweets by Maneesha and @pancakology_andmore (Instagram) are collaborating to offer Mother’s Day sweets from two local home bakers. They will have a package deal for $50 that includes a mini cake, eight chocolate-covered strawberries (dark or white), six pretzels and four Rice Krispie treats. For more information and to place your orders, contact Odalis Garcia through Facebook or Pancakology on Instagram.

True Delicious returns with its incredible cannoli special, along with several other great cookie options. (As I was reminded recently, “cannolo” is the singular in Italian, whereas “cannoli” is the plural, although it appears to be more acceptable these days to go with the all too common, yet grammatically incorrect, “cannolis” for plural). Visit truedelicious.com to place your pre-orders.

Drinks for Mom

After a year of homeschooling, many moms could use a drink right about now. And this year, there are lots of libation-themed Mother’s Day gift options here in Petaluma, from our local wine tasting rooms (Adobe Road, Barber Cellars, Black Knight, La Dolce Vita, Sonoma Portworks and Vine & Barrel) to our distilleries, such as Barber Lee Spirits and Sonoma Coast Spirits, which usually offer gift packages.

Bitter Girl Bitters is also offering a “spring cleaning” cocktail kit, which comes with all the fixings (you add the booze), plus instructions on how to mix up the special drink for your mom. “This kit is going to include a lot of amazing products for your cocktails and cooking needs. The concept is using things you find in your kitchen to elevate your everyday cocktails such as a gin and tonic or tequila and soda. We are going to take these simple drinks to the next level with jams and bitters and syrups,” the announcement read. This cocktail kit also includes a Zoom happy hour on Sunday, May 9, at 4:30 p.m. for those who want some professional guidance and a chance to treat mom to a group toast.

Mother’s Day Tea

For those looking to treat their mom, or maybe a mom who is all alone this year, Petaluma Sunrise Rotary and Petaluma People Services Center are again presenting “A Special Tea for Mom.” For just $20, your mom will get a personal delivery of tea, flowers and a special treat, directly to her home. And for that same amount, you can sponsor a mother from the community. I hear from many who honor their departed mothers and grandmothers by sponsors a local mother whose family may not be in the area, so they can also enjoy a bit of Mother’s Day cheer. Call (765-8488) or email (mom@petalumapeople.org) for more information.

Take-Home Meals

As has become a tradition for all holidays, Penngrove Market will offer up a special take-home meal, and this one looks as good as any. We have gotten into the habit of ordering these meals not only for the celebrations, but also because the food is great and the large quantities mean we have leftovers galore. This Mother’s Day, Penngrove Market will have two kinds of frittatas on the Sunday brunch menu and for dinner, it will offer roast beef with jus, horseradish whipped potatoes, fresh baked herb focaccia and a beet salad. Dessert is their decadent triple chocolate cake. They also offer lots of tarts and cakes (and ice cream) in their dessert fridge, along with specials like fresh fruit and vanilla custard tarts. Order in advance for warm, ready-to-eat take out. 753-4974 or penngrovemarket.com.

Restaurant Specials

Even with Mother’s Day less than two weeks to spare, many restaurants are still planning Mother’s Day specials. The logistical ramp-up to restricted indoor dining has been challenging for many restaurants.

Word around town is that the biggest hurdle has been finding staff. This was already a challenge prior to the pandemic but during the pandemic, many restaurant workers either moved out of the area or explored different career paths.

Because of the uncertainty around whether restaurants will have indoor or take-out specials next Sunday, make sure to check your favorite spot’s social media pages. In alphabetic order, here are restaurants that have announced Mother’s Day specials. There will surely be more to come.

Café Bellini will offer its regular brunch menu, as well as a special dinner, with extended dining hours until 8 p.m. on Mother’s Day. The three course dinner is $39 and will start with a choice of salads, followed by either herb-crusted oven-roasted prime rib, garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus; or chicken scallopini, fingerling potatoes, sautéed spinach, artichokes, demi-glace. Those meals end with either crème brulee cheesecake or tiramisu. They will also be offering signature bellinis, mimosas and Bloody Mary’s, including bottomless options.

Estero Café has become one of our go-to West County dining spots, in large part because they source locally and use those ingredients to make fresh and clean dishes. In order to deal with the big Mother’s Day crowds, they will offer special brunches on both Saturday and Sunday of crab eggs Benedict, local county ham Benedict’s and strawberry rhubarb pies. Seating is first come, first served, unless your party is six or more, in which case they accept reservations.

Flamez is currently trying to staff up so they can be open for Mother’s Day and if they do, co-owner Kim Shatnawi tells me their special will be Florentine Crepes (delicate crepes filled with eggs, fresh spinach, crispy bacon, onions, mushrooms and feta topped with hollandaise), served with hash browns or fresh fruit.

Mary’s Pizza Shack will be offering a free slice of mud pie to all moms on Mother’s Day.

McNear’s will have brunch, along with special brunch beverages and discounted bottomless mimosas for moms. Mom or not, I may not be able to resist McNear’s Dungeness crab Benedict, which I have had in the past and enjoyed thoroughly. They have several other Benedicts, including a McNear’s classic and California Benedict. The special menu also includes waffles, chicken and waffles, omelets, fritatas and fried chicken biscuits and gravy.

Pearl is serving Mother’s Day Brunch with outdoor seating both on the patio and the expanded “dockside” dining just across the street. They will offer the full menu of Pearl classics, as well as some specials, such as a local halibut and shrimp chopped salad with asparagus and dukkah vinaigrette, and a spring lamb ragout over buckwheat polenta (my personal favorite) with rosé-braised mushrooms, English peas and preserved lemon gremolata. As always, they will also have their unique coffee drinks, delicious mimosas and a well-chosen selection of wines. If you have yet to try it, I highly recommend the Txakolina (a green Basque wine), if they still have it on hand. We enjoy it thoroughly with Pearl’s food, especially their fish dishes.

Chef Joe over at Seared has put together a special Mother’s Day menu with some of his favorites, from avocado toast to doughnut holes to chilled gulf prawns. They will also have buttermilk waffles, chicken and waffles, short rib hash, Dungeness crab Benedict, Seared Benedict and polenta and a spring vegetable succotash. Few can compete with the great cocktails that Seared’s bar turns out, which for Mother’s Day will include mimosas, strawberry froses, ramos fizzes, bon vivants and smoked bacon bloody Mary’s. For the full menu, visit its social media pages.

For those looking to celebrate with brunch, other perennial favorites include Sax’s Joint, the Tea Room, Hallie’s Dinner and Beyond the Glory. Newer contenders like Eggspresso on the east side have been garnering rave reviews. Sometimes forgotten brunch spots include Speakeasy and Stockhome.

