Delicious specials and events for Mother’s Day in Petaluma

What a difference a year makes.

Last year, restaurants were still struggling through the transition from indoor dining to take-out only, which was infinitely harder than it sounds. They did a great job, and many saw Mother’s Day as an opportunity to kick-start some spring take-out specials, which as we now know, continued until just recently, when limited indoor dining reopened. This year’s Mother’s Day weekend will present new challenges as restaurants again try to adapt to ever-changing circumstances, including acute staffing shortages.

With many diners still opting to dine at home, and with the weather improving, it is no surprise that we are seeing more and more pop-up outdoor markets, with several specifically aimed at the Mother’s Day celebration.

Pop-up Events

Petaluma GAP Marketplace “is a new outdoor gathering place of local food vendors and artisans that will be held once a month on Pronzini Farms.” The second event is Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3795 Adobe Road, rain or shine. (The marketplace is protected beneath a big tent). Food-related vendors include LaLa’s Jam Bar, Angelo’s Meats, Baci Chocolatier, Mad Batter Cakery, Black Pig Meat Co., Barber Cellars, Sonoma Spice Queen, Petaluma Coffee and Tea, Petaluma Toffee, the Epicurean Connection, Journeyman Meats, Undiscovered Sonoma (local food gift boxes), True Delicious and Mariposa Ice Creamery. Lillianne Pierce Barkery will have treats available for your puppy, and plenty of other artists will have Mother’s Day gifts, such as Designs by Deb (steampunk hats and jewelry), Bus Shoppe (jewelry), Handmade Wood Signs (clocks, liquor carts, coasters), Eclectic Electric (lamps), and Creations by Vera (hand-sewn reversible aprons and other household items). There will also be live music by Roadstings Trio Band, crafting for the kids, fresh flowers for mom and burgers, dogs and tri-tip sandwiches hot off the grill for lunch. Additionally, there will be a COTS benefit raffle. (Leashed dogs are welcome).

Small Business Sale Extravaganza is holding its third or fourth such event, in the parking lot in front of host Of the Woods (corner of Petaluma Boulevard South and F Street), on Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Vendors will have local honey, baked goods, elderberry syrup and flower arrangements. There will also be gift sets available with soap, bath bombs, bath salts and candles. Other vendors will offer table runners, leather goods, jewelry, cards, boutique clothing, needle felting kits, embroidery designs, art, Color Street Nails, succulents and planter boxes, redwood benches, chairs and signs and hand-crafted charcuterie boards, with cheese and meat combos.

Grand Central Café is holding a special pre-Mother’s Day pop-up on Saturday, May 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All vendors are female and most of them are mothers as well, making this a particularly special Mother’s Day themed pop-up. We really enjoy having lunch along Grand Central’s riverside location. For this event, lunch will be available from Trade Secret Kitchen and dessert is available from the Mad Batter. Grand Central also offers an excellent selection of Pacari Chocolate, an award-winning chocolate imported from Ecuador. Guests can also see what a Picnic Potential set-up looks like as they will be on hand showing off its services. Other vendors include Crystals by Regain (@Mooncreekcrystals), chair massage by Emily Cox and reiki by Everything Energy, jewelry by @diamonwillow, flowers and jewelry by Kara Klinge Bello, @the_madres_collective and @bello_blooms_petaluma, photography by Amy Cathcart Photography, Moroccan jewelry and bags by Baytihome, nutritional help from Kristin @heart.fed and swag bags by Ooh La Luxe.

Sweet makers are planning ahead for this year and are offering up a great selection of treats for Mother’s Day. As mentioned above, Grand Central sells excellent chocolate bars, many of which we have personally sampled and can vouch for. You can either pick up in person, or ship anywhere in the U.S. with free shipping on orders over $50.

Mad Batter Cakery Co will have special goodies for your mom, however you’ll have to visit either Petaluma GAP Marketplace or Grand Central on Saturday, May 8, to grab your goodies. Visit Mad Batter’s social media pages in the days to come to see what is on the menu.

Nom Nom Cakes also has several Mother’s Day specials, including buttercream floral cupcakes, a six-inch, two-layer shorty cake (four-layer options are also available), caramel cake filled with caramel mousse, and raspberry cake filled with Bavarian cream and fresh raspberries. Check out their Facebook page, where you can order through direct message or by visiting their website at nomnombaking.com/online-ordering-1.