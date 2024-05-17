Petaluma’s No. 1 books are a controversial Civil War history, super-clever horror novel

New spring book releases seem to be capturing the attention of Petaluma readers this week.

Topping Copperfield’s adult list is the latest from Erik Larson (“The Devil in the White City”), “The Demon of Unrest,” which dramatizes the events leading up to the Civil War. Reviews have been mixed, particularly over Larson’s attempts to link the events of 1861 to those of 2021, and the serious dearth of fleshed-out Black folks in the narrative.

Also new to the Copperfield’s adult list are Norwegian author Jo Nesbø’s crime novel “Killing Moon” at No. 5, and Amy Tan’s illustrated essay collection “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” which seems to cover similar ground to Margaret Renkl’s recent “The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year” at No. 10.

Copperfield’s kids list this week features a lot of returning titles, including Dave Eggers’ Newberry Medal-winning “The Eyes and the Impossible” at No. 1, Dav Pilkey’s latest Dog Man graphic novel, “The Scarlet Shedder” at No. 2, and Amy G’s “Smarty Marty Steps up Her Game” at No.9.

Hot at the Word Horde Emporium this week are Bram Stoker Award-winning author Nicole Cushing’s satirical horror novel “A Sick Gray Laugh,” which features an award-winning horror author named Noelle Cashman as its protagonist, and mashes together speculative history, memoir and absurdity, at No. 1. Chelsea G. Summers’ Indie Bookstore Day exclusive “An Excellent Host” takes the No. 2 spot. Leigh Bardugo’s historical fantasy “The Familiar,” which adds magic to Spain’s Siglo de Oro, is No. 3. Piper CJ’s mythology-mashing spicy fantasy/romance “The Deer and the Dragon” takes the No. 4 spot, and Lindy Ryan’s Southern ladies-vs-vampires novel “Bless Your Heart” returns this week to the No. 5 position.

Adult Fiction and Non-Fiction

1. ‘The Demon of Unrest’ by Erik Larson - Subtitled “A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War,” Larson's latest chronicles the five months between the election of Abraham Lincoln in November 1860 and the Confederate attack on Fort Sumter in April 1861. Larson's narrative is drawn from diaries, communiques and other records, and forms a political horror story of a divided nation on the brink.

2. ‘Somehow’ by Anne Lamott – For her 20th book, Lamott (“Bird by Bird”) explores love in its many forms, and the ways in which love defines the human condition, with characteristic humor and wisdom.

3. ‘The Women’ by Kristin Hannah – Nursing student Frankie McGrath enlists in the Army Nurse Corps to follow her brother off to war. Bestselling author Hannah (“The Nightingale”) explores patriotism, idealism and courage in this novel set during and after the Vietnam War.

4. ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ by Sarah J. Maas – A “Beauty and the Beast”-inspired fantasy series exploring the extended family of the fairytale’s iconic characters.

5. ‘Killing Moon’ by Jo Nesbø – The 13th of Nesbø’s Harry Hole mysteries, recently released in paperback, finds the rogue investigator returning to Olso from his exile to Los Angeles and putting together a team to track down a vicious serial killer.

6. ‘James’ by Percival Everett – A reimagining of Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” from the POV of the enslaved Jim, as he and young Huck journey down the Mississippi River, encountering storms, floods, and con artists on their quest for freedom. From the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of “American Fiction.”

7. ‘Funny Story’ by Emily Henry – An “opposites attract” romantic comedy in which a pair of roommates, whose exes are now in a relationship, pretend to be a couple. Needless to say, things get complicated. It’s a tropey romance — forced proximity/fake dating/friends-to-lovers — but that’s pretty much exactly what you want from this kind of beach read.

8. ‘The Postcard’ by Anne Berest – Now in paperback, this French family saga translated by Tina Kover begins with a mysterious postcard delivered to the Berest family home. On the front is a photo of the Opéra Garnier, a Paris opera house. On the back, the names of Berest’s maternal great grandparents and their children, who were all killed at Auschwitz. Part mystery, part history, “The Postcard” walks the line between novel and memoir.

9. ‘Three-Body Problem’ by Cixin Liu – Heady, hard science fiction novel exploring First Contact, theoretical physics, and the legacy of the Chinese Cultural Revolution. Originally written in Chinese (and translated here by SF writer Ken Liu), this Hugo Award-winning novel is the inspiration for the recent Netflix Original series.

10. ‘The Backyard Bird Chronicles’ by Amy Tan – This collection of essays and illustrations from the author of “The Joy Luck Club” maps the activities and lives of the birds inhabiting Amy Tan’s back yard. Featuring a foreword by David Allen Sibley.

Kids Fiction and Nonfiction

1. ‘The Eyes and the Impossible’ by Dave Eggers – Recently awarded the Newberry Medal for Children’s Literature. A dog named Johannes watches over a park on behalf of a trio of ancient Bison, reporting on the animals and humans and assuring that all is kept in balance in this lavishly illustrated (by Shawn Harris) and enchanting tale from New York Times Bestseller Dave Eggers.

2. ‘Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder’ by Dav Pilkey – Canine superhero Dog Man returns in this twelfth graphic novel adventure. This time around, Dog Man must deal with being sprayed by a skunk, finding his fur dyed red from tomato juice, and AI robots.

3. ‘It’s a Numbers Game! Baseball’ by James Buckley Jr. – Subtitled “The math behind the perfect pitch, the game-winning grand slam, and so much more!,” this book helps make the mathematics of baseball statistics accessible.

4. ‘This Is Not My Hat’ by Jon Klassen – The follow-up to Klassen’s “I Want My Hat Back” begins with a tiny fish who has stolen a hat from a larger fish. And while the little fish rationalizes his theft, unbeknownst to him, the bigger fish is in pursuit. Clever, noirish, and darkly funny. A Caldecott Medal winner.

5. ‘Lightfall: The Dark Times Tim Probert – The third book in Probert’s Lightfall graphic novel series brings more character-driven adventures as Bea and Cad travel to the Citadel of Knowledge, seeking answers.

6. ‘Waverider A Graphic Novel’ by Kazu Kibuishi – The long-awaited conclusion to Kazu Kibuishi’s Amulet series, which blends science fiction and fantasy tropes and features gorgeous artwork.

7. ‘Bluey: Daddy Putdown’ by Penguin Young Readers – With Mum off at a baby shower, Dad must take care of Bluey and Bingo. Can he keep them entertained? Based on the award-winning Australian animated series.

8. ‘Hooky Volume 3’ by Míriam Bonastre Tur – Based on the WEBTOON comic, and the finale in this series about twin witches Dani and Dorian.

9. ‘Smarty Marty Steps up Her Game’ by Amy Gutierrez – The second of local author Amy G’s Smarty Marty books, in which Marty must step up and be the announcer at her younger brother’s Little League game. A fun read for kids (and adults) who love baseball.

10. ‘The One and Only Ruby’ by Katherine Applegate – Picking up a few months after the events of Applegate’s “The One and Only Bob,” “The One and Only Ruby” finds the adorable baby elephant now living in a wildlife sanctuary. Poignant and delightful.

Hot at the Word Horde Emporium

1. ‘A Sick Gray Laugh’ by Nicole Cushing – A horror author believes she’s found the solution to her depression and anxiety — medication and jogging — but wonders why the world still seems to be covered in a disgusting Grayness. Seeking that answer, Nicole Cushing satirizes American culture, sports, guns, utopian cults and more in this horror novel about staying sane in an insane world.

2. ‘An Excellent Host’ by Chelsea G. Summers – Indie Bookstore Day exclusive paperback of a horror/fantasy short story about ancient gods and modern dating.

3. ‘The Familiar’ by Leigh Bardugo – A historical fantasy set in Spain during the Spanish Inquisition, “The Familiar” centers on Luzia, a secretly Jewish orphan working as a scullion in the Ordoño household. Luzia has the ability to create milagritos, “little miracles,” which she uses to make her tasks easier. Soon, Valentina Ordoño discovers Luiza’s abilities, and begins to use Luzia to improve the family’s social standing. Luzia’s magic draws the attention of powerful people, danger and intrigue follow.

4. ‘The Deer and the Dragon’ by Piper CJ – Marlow, an author of spicy books about mythological gods, has two secrets: a history as an escort and an invisible lover — Caliba n— who she strongly suspects to be a product of her imagination. But when Caliban goes missing, and Marlow learns from a Nordic fae that he is a Prince of Hell, things start to heat up. Myths and legends clash as this romantasy gets seriously spicy.

5. ‘Bless Your Heart’ by Lindy Ryan – A family of southern women, owners of the only funeral home in town, must protect their town when Strigoi — vampires —begin to prey upon their neighbors. Think “Steel Magnolias” meets “Salem’s Lot.”

Weird Book of the Week

Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution' by R. F. Kuang (HarperCollins, 2022) – As a bookseller, I frequently ask the question, “What are you reading?” Recently, Robert ‒ Copperfield's Books Union Shop Steward ‒ answered that question by sending me a long review of F. F. Kuang's “Babel,” an academic alternate history grappling with student revolts, colonialism, and translation as a tool of empire. Robert says, “Kuang is a master parabolist and storyteller, morphing her literary style to fit not only the 1830s, but an academic one as well [...] Babel has proven timely with Robin eventually finding the courage to empower his fellow students, and lead them in a revolution to dismantle their academic institution, its active investment in colonial supremacy, and the Opium Wars as a whole, even if it means imprisonment, or death.” “Babel” won the 2022 Nebula Award for Best Novel. Find Robert's full review on Copperfield's Union's social media.

