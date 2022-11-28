For nearly 30 years, Dempsey’s Restaurant & Brewery was a popular destination for craft beer aficionados, foodies and families.

But more than that, it was a community gathering place that is still fondly remembered by longtime employees and customers.

Opened in 1991 by Peter and Bernadette Burrell, Dempsey’s was the oldest brewery in Sonoma County before it closed two years ago. The Burrells sold the business in 2016 – 25 years after they opened – and subsequent owner Robert Moxley kept it going for another four years. Soon it will reopen as Luma Bar and Eatery.

“It was such a great gathering spot,” said longtime bartender Scott Kinzy. “It’s one of those places that doesn’t exist very often. It had incredible food and beer, great owners that worked hard along with the staff, and wonderful clientele that appreciated it all. It catered to both sides of Petaluma – the arts community and rural residents. It was the sweet spot of breweries.”

“Everyone compared Dempsey’s to Cheers in Boston,” said longtime regular Peter deKramer. “But I’ve been in both, and Dempsey’s had much more atmosphere.”

Bernadette Burrell was the chef, known for her innovative menus with locally sourced produce, and husband Peter was the brewmaster, who created award-winning beers.

“We were looking to open a place where people could come and hang out – where people could bring their families,” she said. Peter Burrell had scouted for locations and found a vacant space in the Golden Eagle shopping center, adjacent to the Petaluma River and the pedestrian bridge linking the shopping center to downtown. He envisioned adding an outdoor patio next to the river.

“We had a ton of great regulars,” said Burrell. “I knew so many of them – their kids, their dogs, their family stories. It was a place where people felt comfortable. When I would see one of the regulars walk in, I knew what they wanted to order. It was definitely a locals’ hangout.”

The Burrells opened Dempsey’s shortly after they got married. “Peter was one of the first brewers in the craft beer movement that started in the 1980s,” said Bernadette.

She had been working as a chef at Mustards Grill, an upscale restaurant in Napa. “Petaluma was not the easiest place (to open a restaurant) in the beginning,” she said. “Introducing fresh food to Petaluma was an experience. One of my first menus had arugula and focaccia. Nobody knew what they were.”

The Burrells owned and operated a small farm outside Petaluma for 15 years where they grew many of the vegetables they served.

“It was hard to get ‘food people’ to come in at first because they thought of it as a beer place,” she said. “We didn’t tell Dempsey’s where to take us; we listened to Dempsey’s customers and they told us where to take it.”

“None of it would have happened without Peter and Bernadette,” said Kinzy. “For a couple like that who were willing to put themselves on the line was gutsy. The food went incredibly well with the beer.”

Peter Burrell’s beers, brewed in tanks in the back of the restaurant, were the big draw for many customers. Burrell’s brews included Petaluma Strong Ale, Red Rooster Ale and Ugly Dog Scout – some of them winning gold medals at the Great American Beer Festival.

Several groups of regulars would meet just about every day, pulling up a stool at the antique wooden main bar or the wrought iron back bar, to sip a beer and shoot the breeze.

“It was the beer that brought the regulars together,” said deKramer. “And, boy, did people like – and scrutinize – the beer. As hand-crafted beers go, there were changes every batch. As Robert Stones, one of the original regulars said, ‘The only consistency about Dempsey’s is the inconsistency.’

“For the regulars, Dempsey’s was the springboard to activities outside the pub,” said deKramer. “It was where we gathered to plan; backyard parties, movies, dinner jaunts, and which Chinese restaurant to go to on Christmas.”

Aaron Hakeem, who worked as an afternoon bartender in the mid-1990s, said, “Those guys (the regulars) came in every day like clockwork. About 10 years ago, a buddy called me and said, ‘Let’s go to Dempsey’s. I hadn’t been in there in a long time. We walked in and those same guys were still at the bar and greeted me by name.”

“Dempsey’s meant a lot to me,” said Steve Woolmer. “I latched on to it as soon as it opened.” A native of Bristol, England, Woolmer said, “I was looking for a neighborhood pub, and Dempsey’s became it.

“It was my home away from home. It was a communal meeting place with a friendly atmosphere where I made a lot of friends and got to know quite a few regulars.