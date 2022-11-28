Subscribe

Dempsey’s: where everybody knew your name

Opened in 1991 by Peter and Bernadette Burrell, Dempsey’s was the oldest brewery in Sonoma County before it closed two years ago.|
CHRIS SAMSON
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
November 28, 2022, 2:01PM
For nearly 30 years, Dempsey’s Restaurant & Brewery was a popular destination for craft beer aficionados, foodies and families.

But more than that, it was a community gathering place that is still fondly remembered by longtime employees and customers.

Opened in 1991 by Peter and Bernadette Burrell, Dempsey’s was the oldest brewery in Sonoma County before it closed two years ago. The Burrells sold the business in 2016 – 25 years after they opened – and subsequent owner Robert Moxley kept it going for another four years. Soon it will reopen as Luma Bar and Eatery.

“It was such a great gathering spot,” said longtime bartender Scott Kinzy. “It’s one of those places that doesn’t exist very often. It had incredible food and beer, great owners that worked hard along with the staff, and wonderful clientele that appreciated it all. It catered to both sides of Petaluma – the arts community and rural residents. It was the sweet spot of breweries.”

“Everyone compared Dempsey’s to Cheers in Boston,” said longtime regular Peter deKramer. “But I’ve been in both, and Dempsey’s had much more atmosphere.”

Bernadette Burrell was the chef, known for her innovative menus with locally sourced produce, and husband Peter was the brewmaster, who created award-winning beers.

“We were looking to open a place where people could come and hang out – where people could bring their families,” she said. Peter Burrell had scouted for locations and found a vacant space in the Golden Eagle shopping center, adjacent to the Petaluma River and the pedestrian bridge linking the shopping center to downtown. He envisioned adding an outdoor patio next to the river.

“We had a ton of great regulars,” said Burrell. “I knew so many of them – their kids, their dogs, their family stories. It was a place where people felt comfortable. When I would see one of the regulars walk in, I knew what they wanted to order. It was definitely a locals’ hangout.”

The Burrells opened Dempsey’s shortly after they got married. “Peter was one of the first brewers in the craft beer movement that started in the 1980s,” said Bernadette.

She had been working as a chef at Mustards Grill, an upscale restaurant in Napa. “Petaluma was not the easiest place (to open a restaurant) in the beginning,” she said. “Introducing fresh food to Petaluma was an experience. One of my first menus had arugula and focaccia. Nobody knew what they were.”

The Burrells owned and operated a small farm outside Petaluma for 15 years where they grew many of the vegetables they served.

“It was hard to get ‘food people’ to come in at first because they thought of it as a beer place,” she said. “We didn’t tell Dempsey’s where to take us; we listened to Dempsey’s customers and they told us where to take it.”

“None of it would have happened without Peter and Bernadette,” said Kinzy. “For a couple like that who were willing to put themselves on the line was gutsy. The food went incredibly well with the beer.”

Peter Burrell’s beers, brewed in tanks in the back of the restaurant, were the big draw for many customers. Burrell’s brews included Petaluma Strong Ale, Red Rooster Ale and Ugly Dog Scout – some of them winning gold medals at the Great American Beer Festival.

Several groups of regulars would meet just about every day, pulling up a stool at the antique wooden main bar or the wrought iron back bar, to sip a beer and shoot the breeze.

“It was the beer that brought the regulars together,” said deKramer. “And, boy, did people like – and scrutinize – the beer. As hand-crafted beers go, there were changes every batch. As Robert Stones, one of the original regulars said, ‘The only consistency about Dempsey’s is the inconsistency.’

“For the regulars, Dempsey’s was the springboard to activities outside the pub,” said deKramer. “It was where we gathered to plan; backyard parties, movies, dinner jaunts, and which Chinese restaurant to go to on Christmas.”

Aaron Hakeem, who worked as an afternoon bartender in the mid-1990s, said, “Those guys (the regulars) came in every day like clockwork. About 10 years ago, a buddy called me and said, ‘Let’s go to Dempsey’s. I hadn’t been in there in a long time. We walked in and those same guys were still at the bar and greeted me by name.”

“Dempsey’s meant a lot to me,” said Steve Woolmer. “I latched on to it as soon as it opened.” A native of Bristol, England, Woolmer said, “I was looking for a neighborhood pub, and Dempsey’s became it.

“It was my home away from home. It was a communal meeting place with a friendly atmosphere where I made a lot of friends and got to know quite a few regulars.

“Socially, it was like a pub in England,” said Woolmer. “What made it different was the restaurant and its great food. In a typical pub in England, the emphasis is on the beer. For food (at an English pub), you might get some bar food like heated-up pie and crisps.”

Longtime Dempsey’s server and manager Kat Marando said one of the things that set Dempsey’s apart was the longevity of the staff. She worked there for 17 years, Kinzy for 22 years and Dave Gast for 19 years.

Burrell agreed. “That was the key to the success of Dempsey’s. Our employees stayed there a long time and we didn’t have much turnover. We had a mutual respect for each other.”

“It was especially rewarding to work there and feel part of the Petaluma community,” Marando said. Regular customers felt the same connection, she said. “If you strolled in there, you would see someone you knew and would be welcomed by staff.”

Both Marando and bartender Kinzy remember seeing young families come in and watching their children grow up.

“I would get to know a family with young children who came in, and years later I would be serving one of their grown kids a beer,” Kinzy said.

For years, Dempsey’s held a St. Patrick’s Day party with live music, Irish ale, and corned beef and cabbage. It was also a popular spot on the day of the annual Butter & Egg Days Parade and the night of the Lighted Boat Parade.

“Dempsey’s was the top spot to celebrate on St. Patrick’s Day,” said longtime server-bartender Dave Gast. “It was insane.”

“We would be four to five people deep at the bar on those days,” recalled Hakeem. “One year, I was scheduled to work on New Year’s Day. Bernadette said, ‘It’s going to be dead,’ and so we had only one server. It turned out that we were one of the only restaurants in town that was open.

“All of sudden we got really crowded. Peter was in the back brewing beer. Next thing I know, he comes out to help, but he’s soaking wet, wearing shorts, a T-shirt and boots, looking like a homeless guy. He grabbed a handful of menus and started handing them to customers. Meanwhile, they’re thinking, ‘Who is this guy?’”

Another time, Gast recalls, Peter Burrell was brewing beer and there was an explosion. Burrell named the beer “Bombs Away.”

Gast also remembers the time that someone stole a customer’s bicycle from outside the restaurant. “Peter chased down the bike thief and threw the guy into the river.”

“There were so many loyal customers who I still frequently run into,” Gast said.

Looking back, Bernadette Burrell said, “It was a very hard decision to sell the place. Owning a restaurant is a hard business. You have to give it your heart and soul. Either you’re all in or you’re not.”

“Dempsey’s was magical,” said Kinzy. “I formed relationships with people I met there and became good friends. “It was like one big family, between the customers and the employees. I didn’t stick around there for 22 years for nothing.”

“I miss the food there,” said Marando, “especially the creamy polenta and the pickles.”

“I haven’t found a replacement for Dempsey’s since it closed,” said longtime regular Woolmer. “It’s a sad thing. My partner Carol and I have different restaurants we like to go, but there’s nothing to replace Dempsey’s as a community gathering place.”

Chris Samson is a former editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier.

