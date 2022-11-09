Deviled Eggery issues call for artworks for ‘Decades’

Petaluma’s community gathering space known as The Deviled Eggery, at 4456 Bodega Ave., is preparing an art exhibition and celebration of community creativity in support of Petaluma’s Una Vida, a non-profit working to feed those who are unsure where their next meals are coming from.

Titled “Decades,” and planned for Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event will showcase the work of local artists and artisans from each decade, ages 9 to 89.

Featured artists include Jaxson Watkins, Emma Logan, Norma Giddings, Matt Gaser, Esaia Gonzalez, Amaya Yoshikawa, Sallie Latch, Faith Raby, Marguerite Elliot, Tina Rogers and Kristi Quint.

Artists are donating between 10% and 100% of all sales to Una Vida. But organizers are hoping for even more, so if you have pottery, jewelry, paintings or other arts and crafts you’d like to be included, go to DeviledEggery.org to find information on how your creativity can help fund meals for hungry and food insecure people in Petaluma.