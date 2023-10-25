As our community prepares to celebrate Día de Muertos (The Day of the Dead) on All Hallows Day, Thursday, Nov. 2, a series of activities are taking place in Petaluma and around Sonoma County and Napa. Here are some of the events taking place.

Phoebe Washer Community Altar

Located inside the west entrance of downtown Petaluma’s Lan Mart Building (18 Kentucky, next door to Heebe Jeebe General Store) is the Phoebe Washer Community Altar, a space for Petalumans to honor their loved ones who’ve passed away by writing short messages to them on Popsicle sticks and paper tags, to be placed on the altar, which is filled with photos, flowers, candles and icons of remembrance. Washer, a Petaluma-born artist, died tragically in 2008 at the age of 20, when she fell from a cliff at the Marin Headlands. The annual altar has become a powerful tribute to Washer and hundreds of others whose names, photos and mementos are collected into what is a beautiful piece of collective community art and love.

Petaluma Día de Muertos display

Honoring loved ones who’ve passed on, a series of traditional ofrendas ‒ detailed altars decorated with flowers, figurines, candied skulls and photographs ‒ are now on display at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Fourth St. The display runs daily through Nov. 2. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Petaluma Hojalata workshop

The powerful group-created installation “INBOUND: Surrounded by Love,” currently on display at the Museum of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa, is an evolving work of art, as new hojalatas - tin art pieces commemorating loved ones - are added regularly to the display. The public is invited to make hojalatas to be added to the exhibition, at a drop in workshop on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 12-4 p.m. at Life on Earth Art, 133 Copeland St. in Petaluma.

Annual Petaluma Día de Muertos Procession

On Saturday, Oct. 28, a ceremonial candle procession will begin at the plaza in front of St. Vincent’s Church, and proceed to the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum for an evening of food, art, performance and dance. Participants are invited to bring a candle and join the procession. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Exhibit at Museum of Sonoma County

The annual Día de Muertos art exhibit, which includes an installation from Petaluma’s Life on Earth Art, along with numerous traditional ofrendas and artwork, runs through Nov. 26 at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 7th St., Santa Rosa. MuseumSC.org.

Día de Muertos Windsor

Windsor’s 14th annual Dia de Muertos celebration returns to Windsor’s Town Green on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 4-8 p.m. This family-friendly, alcohol-free celebration includes live onstage performances throughout the day (bring a low backed chair to sit and enjoy the entertainment), dancing, activities, food trucks and more.

Día de Muertos Monte Rio

Monte Rio’s free annual event, Sunday, Oct. 29, 104 p.m., features a community altar, live music, traditional food and activities for all ages. Monte Rio Community Center, 20488 Hwy. 116.

Día de Muertos presented by Corazón Healdsburg

On Sunday, Oct. 29, from 12-7 p.m., Corazón Healdsburg presents its annual Día de Muertos celebration Plaza Park in Healdsburg. Co-sponsored by the City of Healdsburg, the event is carefully curated to touch the heart and connect the community with music and dance, plenty of food, a car and truck show, face painting and other activities for kids and more.

All Souls Day at Art Escape

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 5-8 p.m., Sonoma’s Art Escape (17474 CA-12, Sonoma) hosts an annual celebration of Día de Muertos, with a community altar, sugar skull decorating, face painting, traditional Mexican food and beverages, and more. The event is free and open to everyone.

Día de Muertos Sonoma

Sonoma celebrates the Day of the Dead on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 6-8:30 p.m., in the back patio and front garden of the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St. As the capstone to what has been a full month of events, the center’s annual altar-lighting ceremony takes place at 6:30, at the 12-foot public altar constructed by local sculptor Jim Callahan. The evening includes kids activities, a dance performance by Grupo Folklorico Quetzalén, tamales and more.

Día de Muertos Napa

Downtown Napa will celebrate The Day of the Dead from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Veterans Park, in Dwight Murray Plaza on Brown Street. The family-friendly gathering will celebrate art, tradition, music, dance and food. The opening ceremony begins at 3 p.m. with Aztec Dancing by Nanuhuatzin. For the full schedule visit Cityofnapa.org.