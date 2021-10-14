Did famous Petaluman Bill Soberanes invent the photobomb?

Bill Soberanes was many things.

And one of them was a “photobomber.”

Though best known as a writer, a photographer, a Petaluma community promoter, a wrist-wrestler, and - as he liked to call himself - “a peopleologist,” Soberanes often claimed that he’d been photographed with more “famous, infamous, usual and unusual people” than anyone in the world. His famous wrist-wrestling statue at the corner of Washington and Petaluma even cites that achievement as Soberanes’ personal trademark.

Among the many “usual and unusual” people Soberanes was photographed with were Ronald Reagan, Bette Davis, Jimmy Carter, Frank Sinatra, Jayne Mansfield and even The Beatles. Based on that Fab Four photo, it appears that three out of four of them may not have known they were appearing in yet another Bill Soberanes “famous people” photo.

That was part of the fun of it.

In pursuing his photographic pastime, Soberanes sometimes had to be sneaky about it. Acknowledging that point, in a 2018 Argus-Courier piece marking the 15th anniversary of Soberanes death on June 2, 2003, former Argus editor Chris Samson remarked of Soberanes’ exploits, “Often, his method for getting those photos caught the other person by surprise.”

Though the term “photobombing” had not yet come into vogue, it is at least possible that Bill Soberanes more-or-less invented the practice. Though in many of his photos, it appears that he had at least been somewhat introduced to the person being photographed with him, perplexed expressions on the part of those celebrities are common when studying those photos today.

Samson, in the same 2018 article, recalled a time he actually helped Soberanes photobomb a famous activist and author.

“Bill tagged along when I was covering a speech by political activist Angela Davis at SRJC,” he said. “Afterward, without even introducing himself to her, Bill handed me his camera, said, ‘Take one, quick,’ and stepped next to a perplexed Davis while I snapped the photo.”

