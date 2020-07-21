Digging beneath the surface

“History needs to be presented more honestly,” says archaeologist Bill Roop, who recently relocated from Petaluma to Rohnert Park. With Kathy Flynn, Roop is the manager of the Archaeology Resource Center – his office, for many years, a semi-mysterious mainstay on Petaluma’s American Alley - and he knows a lot about honesty (and dishonesty) in history. As the expert hired to excavate the historical property now known as Theater Square, developed by Basin Street Properties in 2005, Roop – who has dug Native American sites, Spanish mission sites, and Chinatown sites throughout California – found evidence that contradicts long held assumptions about a century-old Petaluma uproar involving the Chinese laundry that once stood there.

To appreciate the team’s discovery, let’s go back to a meeting in Turner Hall on September 12, 1887.

The 800-seat Petaluma venue was "comfortably" filled, the Petaluma Courier wrote, for the weekly meeting of the Anti-Chinese League led by notable locals including James McNabb of the Petaluma Argus and Albert G. Burnett, a Petaluma High School principal.

At the top of the agenda was “the removal of the Chinese."

The “Chinese” in question was a family operating a laundry business at 115 Third St. at C Street, across from Boulevard 14 Cinema today.

One speaker, according to the news report, "wanted the Chinese located five miles out of town." Another proposed organizing “a crowd and drive them out of town nolens volens.” (That latter phrase, rarely used today, is from the Latin meaning, basically, “Willing or unwilling,” or “Whether they like it or not”).

John McNear (you’ve seen his name around town), a wealthy property owner who leased to the family and hired Chinese laborers for his successful businesses, tried to placate the crowd with a slightly more moderate solution of “relocating the Chinese" to a "colony built on a suitable location in east Petaluma next spring.”

Local anti-Chinese sentiment was growing, fueled by the fact that Congress had passed the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act five years earlier, prohibiting immigration of Chinese laborers. As the world entered a decade-long economic depression, many white workers felt pitted against lower-paid Chinese immigrant laborers.

The removal of the family likely never happened that spring.

Between the late 1880’s and early 1920’s, numerous local newspaper reports mentioned white “boys” throwing rotten tomatoes at a Chinese laundry, a group of men severely beating a Chinese man, the suicide of a laundry employee, and police raids on alleged gambling and opium dens. Accusations were made of “China men” taking jobs from white workers and the threat Chinese-owned businesses posed to white-owned businesses. There were also cries for boycotting Chinese businesses and discharging Chinese workers.

Most of the time, the journalists did not bother to mention the Chinese people’s names or even the business names, but referred to them as the “Chink,” the “Celestial,” the “Mongol,” or the “Chinese Laundry.”

“Giving a name to the Chinese people would make them human,” Roop explained.

When he and Flynn began digging the site of the Chinese laundry, razed in 1922, they honed-in on an abandoned well used as a trash pit by the family. They painstakingly sifted through layers of dirt using a window screen, but found no evidence of opium dens, gambling, or other the nefarious activities breathlessly reported by the newspapers, even in recent write-ups of Petaluma’s history.

“And we were very thorough,” Flynn said.

Earlier, Roop and Flynn had worked on San Jose’s Chinatown, bustling with restaurants, shops, and housing in the late 1880s. It was the largest Chinatown in the West with a seasonal population that peaked at 3,000. On May 4, 1887, the same year that Petaluma’s Anti-Chinese League was ramping up its activities, San Jose’s Chinatown was set on fire and burned to the ground. During their dig 100 years later, Roop and Flynn found dishes, baby feeders, and brown-ware jars used for imported foods from China.

“Fortunately, we did not come across any human remains,” Roop said.

The Santa Cruz Daily Surf wrote at the time, “The fire department directed its efforts to the saving of the property adjoining.” The fire consumed almost the entire Chinatown but “not over $200 damage was sustained outside of Chinatown.”

“It’s city-subsidized arson in the name of redevelopment,” Roop said, “a well-documented fact, recorded in the San Jose city council meeting minutes.”

The news photo of the fire shows well-dressed white people watching the Chinatown buildings smolder.

“It was a spectacle people came to see,” said Roop.

But back to Petaluma.

“The archeological evidence says you got a family trying to make a living,” surmised Roop of the former laundry business. “The newspaper articles claiming criminals, opium den, gambling dens … I did not see any of the horrible things that the newspaper would have you believe were going on in there.”

He went on, “We've got a lot of facts in history that are white-washed and presented in a way that makes the dominant culture look good when necessary.”

As veteran archaeologists, Roop and Flynn can set the record straight on this one.

