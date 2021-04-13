Dine & donate for Petaluma Educational Foundation all week

Petaluma Educational Foundation is currently hosting a multiple-eateries dine and donate, with the help of several local restaurants. “Whether you are continuing Distance Learning or Returning to Campus we can all support our students and schools this week. Join these local eateries in raising money to support student learning opportunities. This grassroots dine and donate selected the Petaluma Educational Foundation as the charity recipient with their donations going to the PEF Impact Grant Program, benefiting all schools and students in our community,” the flier read. Mention the PEF dine and donate program to ensure that your purchase contributes to the program when you dine at Ayawaska (Tuesday, April 13), Hanks (Wednesday, April 14), TAPS (Thursday, April 15) and Beyond the Glory (Friday, April 16).

Specialty meals

Street_Social’s winemaker dinner series continues next Thursday, April 22, with a visit from Guthrie Family Wines. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and will be four courses paired with four wines. Seating is limited. Presale for seating are currently open at streetsocial.social.

Heidrun Meadery is back open to the public and offering some sweet food specials. For those of us who missed this year’s Heidrun crab feed due to COVID, this Sunday’s (April 18) visit by the Shuck Wagon will help make up for it. These spots events usually sell out quickly so check heidrunmeadery.com for reservations and get yourself on their mailing list if you want to know about these in advance next time.

Petaluma Pet Pal’s

Saturday, April 24, 2021 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Petaluma Outlet Mall, Petaluma Pet Pals rescue, a nonprofit, is looking for local businesses to participate in a special, family-friendly shopping event, and donate a percentage of sales from the event. All donations will help build “Morti’s Used Book Nook & Cat Adoption Lounge.”

“Petaluma Pet Pals is a 501c3 nonprofit established in 1998 by a group of dedicated animal lovers simply wanting to make a real difference for companion animals and the people who love them! Our hope is that by providing financial assistance, we encourage spay and neuter amongst the community, and decrease the number of animals who end up homeless and in our shelter system.” Contact information can be found at petalumapetpals.org.

Reared in Steel’s Kevin Clark, of Burning Man fame, is behind the new parklet at Mi Pueblo El Centro. (COURTESY OF CHUCK PILE)

Artsy parklet

Mi Pueblo El Centro (the downtown location) has the internet all abuzz with a new parklet for outdoor dining space. They have had the space itself for quite a while now, but this past week, they added an artistic facade. According to my source, local artist Chuck Pile, who was nice enough to share a photo with me, the façade was built by Kevin Clark. If that name doesn’t sound familiar, his artwork likely is as it makes regular appearances at Rivertown Revival, Burning Man, and in front of his shop, Reared in Steel, at the north corner of Copeland Street and East Washington. It is nice to see another restaurant customizing its parklet. Every little bit adds to the charm of our downtown.

Krista Gawronski (left) and her husband Paul founded Mr. Pickles 16 years ago. (EMILY CHARRIER/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

New owners

Mr. Pickle’s has changed owners after 16 years with Krista and Paul Gawronski at the helm. On the evening of their departing, after selling to a longtime employ, the Gawronskis had these parting words: “It's been an amazing ride....16 wonderful years. Thank you to Tom Heally, family, friends, employees, local schools, sports teams, the regulars, the weekenders, property management, Lupemanuel Ruiz, Yesi Carenno and Kathy Corrales for your incredible support. We can't begin to articulate our true gratitude. This business has blessed us with so many friendships, opportunities to serve in the community, and a ton of personal growth. It allowed us to be so present for our sons while they grew up. Just know that my heart is full. Paul and I are very proud of what we have built in this community, and we happily pass the torch to Kandyce Bryson and Daniel Bryson. The magic, the good food, and wonderful service shall continue under their care. From our family to yours....may you always experience the goodness and grace for which we are all destined to have in this lifetime. God bless you. Allow your light to shine bright wherever you are and whatever you are doing.”