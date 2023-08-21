Dine in again at Petaluma’s Everest restaurant

We walked by Everest the other day (while dining yet again at Luma Bar & Eatery), and noticed that although its front door has yet to be permanently replaced, there were people dining inside.

As noted here before, after a vehicle collided with the restaurant’s front door, the owners had to temporarily add a wooden door with plywood repair while they wait for the backordered new glass replacements. And it appears they’re still waiting.

At first, following the accident, Everest only offered take-out and online delivery orders. But I recently stepped inside to inquire and was told that yes, they are again open for inside dining.