Dine out in Petaluma or Valley Ford to support sustainable agriculture

During the week of July 23-29, two local restaurants, Lunchette in Petaluma and Estero Cafe in Valley Ford, will be giving back to the local farming community through an event that flips the “farm to fork” around and donates a percentage of sales in a “table to farm” effort to help the nonprofit Community Alliance with Family Farmers (CAFF).

Although the fundraiser will be nearly over by the time of this printing, it is still a very important cause, and we locals should be proud (and continue) to support the restaurants who make this kind of effort.

As for the restaurants, they support local agriculture “because the consolidation of farms has led to the decline in small family farms, who steward the land and water,” Naomi Crawford, co-owner of Lunchette, told us in an email conversation.

“CAFF gives family farms the support they need to be part of the solution to climate change, which is carbon capture in the soil, which in turn, provides greater water retention in the soil. Small family farms typically offer us a diversity of plants, herbs, flowers, meats, eggs, and more. This diversity creates more diversity in the soil itself. The net result is more nutrient dense foods for us to eat, but importantly greater soil health (diversity of life in the soil itself). CAFF is helping farmers up and down our state, but in our region, which I call our foodshed, Napa-Sonoma-Marin mostly, we are seeing farmers benefit greatly.”

Naomi added, “Every restaurant in Petaluma should consider it an honor and a responsibility to support CAFF, and this restaurant week is such a fun way for us all to do so!”

“We’ve always wanted our small family business to give back and be involved in our community,” says Samantha Ramey, proprietor of Estero Cafe and both Americana cafes (Sebastopol and Santa Rosa).

“When Ryan and I first founded Estero Cafe nearly 9 years ago, we knew we wanted to source our food locally. It is the core of our ethos that we’ve stuck by through the opening of two additional restaurants, the pandemic, increasingly difficult economic margins, and the growing green movement that we’re happy to see happening throughout Sonoma County. Beyond being a part of the support system for local farmers and doing the work to interact and adapt with them, we also understand the importance of education – for both our staff and customers. We invest our employees with the knowledge of where our food comes from, and they in turn pass that information on to our guests.”

From CAFF’s press release, “This year, CAFF celebrates its 45th anniversary as an advocate for sustainable agriculture, small farms, and a healthier local food system. CAFF’s programs include assisting farmers in adopting ecological and climate smart practices, helping school cafeterias source fresh fruits and vegetables direct from local producers, and providing financial aid to farms impacted by drought, flood, and wildfires, among many more.” Visit www.caff.org/tabletofarm2023 for more information.

Samantha also reminded us that her restaurants and Lunchette have all received the “Snail of Approval,” which according to Slow Food USA (www.slowfoodusa.org) is a “recognition given to food and beverage establishments that are pursuing and practicing Slow Food values in their business. This is more than about making good food – it’s about making commitments to the environment, local communities, employees and purveyors, and our core values of antiracism and anti-oppression.”

Farm Trails dinners

Sonoma County Farm Trails does an excellent job of helping to spread the word about all of our great farms through their tours and other events. But their new Dinner with Your Farmer series takes things to a higher level of understanding and appreciation.

Dinner with Your Farmer is just that – dinner with a local former. For those looking to try it out, tickets are currently on sale for an Aug. 5 family-style dinner at Petaluma’s Live Oak Farm, to be presented by guest partner Bloom Carneros and Chef Jennifer McMurry, along with wines paired and presented by Kivelstadt Cellars. The farm tour starts at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets must be reserved in advance and can be purchased at www.liveoakfarmpetaluma.com.

Also currently on sale are tickets to Live Oak Farm’s Sept. 23 dinner, which will be presented by none other than the Street Social team.

