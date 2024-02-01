Director and actors on building their ‘Dream Hou$e’

What are you willing to give up to secure your place in society? This question is at the heart of the upcoming play “Dream Hou$e” at Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theatre Company.

The play, from Los Angeles playwright Eliana Pipes, tells the story of Julia and Patricia, two Mexican-American sisters who, after the death of their mother, are trying to sell their family home on a reality TV show.

The story hits home for Bethany Reagan and Linda Maria Giron, the two actors playing the sisters. Reagan describes the process as refreshing.

“For the first time, I feel like I don’t have to fit into a mold,” Reagan said of playing older sister Patricia. “The playwright is of mixed heritage, and you can tell that by how the sisters speak to each other versus how they speak to the camera crew.”

Usually cast in roles that call on her to fully embrace the non-white portion of her heritage and deny the European portion of her DNA, the idea of dealing with self-whitewashing on stage is exciting for Reagan.

“I feel seen,” she said, acknowledging that that the play grapples with something that is a central theme in her life. “Plus, Lin and Mary Ann are amazing.”

Lin is Linda Maria Giron, who has played the role of younger sister Julia before when the relatively new script was produced at Shotgun Players in Berkeley.

“It’s such a unique story,” said Giron of what draws them to the script. “It’s about gentrification, grief, loss, rebuilding. (It has) so much to draw from that is rooted in emotion and history.” In addition to being of mixed Latin ethnicities, Giron is also non-binary and sees exploring this character as another way to talk about the duality of who they are versus how society sees them. They note that it’s sometimes hard to leave the character at the theater because of the view society has of women.

“I love having my head shaved!” Giron laughs. “But Julia can’t have a shaved head, so that carries home with me.” When asked why it’s important to do this show, even though it requires them to bring aspects of the character home, Giron responds thoughtfully.

“This play exposes the danger of assumption,” they said. “It really villainizes the nature of stereotypes. It makes people question their assumptions. It’s why I’m so grateful for Mary Ann’s specificity.”

Mary Ann is director Mary Ann Rogers who knows about dealing with stereotypes. Of mixed heritage herself, Rogers has faced the question of what part of one’s heritage they must give up to fit into society, something she’s experienced in her personal life as well.

Though this is the first play in Petaluma for all three artists, they are excited to bring this story to the community.

“It’s important to share culture,” Rogers said, adding, “We don’t want to do plays just for particular audiences. We want to share these stories with everyone. After all, assimilation is part of every American story.”

Rounding out the speaking roles is Heather Shepardson as Tessa, the producer whose job is to get the best TV from the sisters.

“Tessa is tricky,” Giron said.

“Agreed,” Reagan added. “She’s almost magical in how she twists the situation to create the most compelling television.”

”Heather just brings this amazing ability to play a character who can make people feel special and seen when, in reality, they are not important to Tessa at all,” Rogers said. “That’s not Heather at all.”

The script also calls for a non-speaking camera crew.

“They are full characters,” Rogers pointed out, explaining that it’s hard to ask non-professional actors to come to rehearsals for a show where they don’t have lines. In this case, a “happy accident” brought her three white male actors, which enriches the storytelling dynamic. The men in question are Parker Vonthal, who came up through the Cinnabar Youth program, John Sheridan, who happens to be married to Heather Sheridan, and David Smith, who stage-managed the last show on the Cinnabar's stage, “The Last Five Years.”

“They are such troopers,” Reagan said of the men, who are at almost every rehearsal. “They have to know the lines, but don’t get to say them.”

“The cast has such a great dynamic,” said Rogers.

“I cannot wait for people to see this show!” Giron exclaims.

It is a sentiment shared by all of the artists involved in the production, and one they hope the community shares. Art like this can often be overlooked by audiences, leading to smaller houses. The relatively weaker ticket sales in an industry that is always on the edge can lead the decision-makers to overlook scripts like "Dream Hou$e“ in the future, which is a shame, the collaborators agree, because this isn’t just a Latinx story. It’s a story that anyone who has come face to face with their family history can relate to.

Giron puts it best.

“This is the story of what happens when you tear the walls off your family’s home,” they said, “and find what’s been hiding between the supports.”