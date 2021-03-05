Disney’s squirrel adventure is nuts

‘FLORA & ULYSSES’

Disney+

Alexa Chipman

This film should be rated “A” for “Adorable.”

Not only does it have the galaxy’s cutest superhero squirrel, there are separated parents reconnecting, a precocious 10-year-old determined to see the best in everyone, and even the bad guy gets a love interest.

“Flora & Ulysses,” directed by Lena Khan (“The Tiger Hunter”), carefully maneuvers on the edge of becoming saccharine. It has just enough wit and sass to avoid becoming a painfully over-sweetened catastrophe. That being said, if you are not ready for a lot of “Awwww” moments, put this movie on and leave the room while your kids are watching it.

Flora (Matilda Lawler) watches her formerly artistic, creative parents drift apart into dead-end careers. “The hardest thing about having hope is watching the people who don’t,” she muses, refusing to give up on them. To escape the situation, she buries herself in comic books, leading to amusing superhero questions like whether Spiderman would survive being hurled into a sun. Surprisingly there wasn’t a single reference to “Squirrel Girl,” despite the obvious parallels.

When Flora discovers a sentient squirrel whom she dubs “Ulysses,” they embark on (dare I say) “nutty” adventures together.

There may be more snack-hunting than crime-fighting, but Flora and Ulysses’ team-up soon expands to include a lonely neighbor and the struggling father (Ben Schwartz). As joy is rekindled among the group, even Flora’s mother (Alyson Hannigan) is affected.

If you’re tired of watching “Frozen” for the thousandth time, put on “Flora & Ulysses” because kids will love it.

This feel-good superhero story is the definition of Disney magic.

