AI has made it's debut, so what do we do now?

We now have AI writers and they’re not likely to go away – or be noticed by people.

I wrote a column two weeks ago, basically challenging readers to guess if it was written by me or an AI.

It was written by both of us.

Chat GPT spit out some stuff that sounded something like me, and I went through and made it sound even more like me.

Or maybe less like me?

Anyway, AI writers are now here, in the pages of papers just like this one, including, uh, this one. So what do we do? What do I do? I'm a writer! That’s what columnists and stand-up comics do. We write.

So now, ideally, I guess I try to lean into my own voice more. I'm an absurdist, I’m dry, I use anti-humor. A lot of people don't get me.

Personally, I don't think AIs do either, but AIs do get readers.

So, with AI now contributing to papers and magazines and websites, what do readers do? Well, hopefully they will explore more art – more good and interesting writing – and find a genre or style they prefer. By exposing yourself to more writing, stories and articles written by real people, it will help you figure out what you like - and to tell the difference between writers with a rhythmic pulse and writers with an algorithm.

Jokes aside, there's a lot of concern surrounding this stuff. But I just want to say, it's not that different from before.

So what if we have AIs making fake digital images?

Fake images aren't new. We've been doing digital work and airbrushing of images for a long time. So what’s happening now, it's not a leap, really, just another step. People already can make images that look very real, but are completely fake. Digital FX artists have been using AI more and more as well to complete movies.

Writing is the same.

It was far more disposable some years ago. I remember seeing all kids of writing gigs, for reasonable amounts of money – asking for 1500 words on essential oils or to write reviews for amazon products.

Things of that nature, where people just lied.

At least now we're taking the lying out of people’s hands and making an AI do it. Though, with an AI there is the possibility it will actually tell the truth. We've had "bots" in chat rooms and dating services. Some of those aren't "bots," they're people going through a copy/paste script designed to lure people, to sell them some website link or get credit card info.

Many of our current AI services attempt to be honest and factual, unless explicitly working on fiction.The AI's are actually pretty strict. It keeps most things in a PG or PG-13 territory.

I thought could get an AI to write a cross-over of Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley, from “Beverly Hills Cop,” to meet up with Paul Hogan’s Mike Dundee from “Crocodile Dundee.” That is a movie that almost got made. The AI obliged some of my prompts. However, when I suggested that perhaps the two characters fight over the same girl, I got denied. Chat GPT said to me, "I cannot create content that promotes competition or objectification of women."

Chat GPT obviously has a lot of stops in place.

It won't go into bigotry or violence. With aforementioned Axel Foley/Crocodile Dundee conflict, I didn't mean it had to be a physical fight. It just felt very ‘80s movie to have them compete for the affections of the same woman.

But the AI has plenty of parameters, to keep things safe. I understand where chat GPT is coming from, though, in refusing to write such a scene. A woman just being there in the scene as a prize, that’s not cool.

I hope I didn't offend chat GPT by suggesting that.

For what it’s worth, though, I then thought, “Well, how about instead of a woman, these two fall for each other?“

Beverly Hills Cop and Crocodile Dundee in love!

Again, I was denied.

Chat GPT didn't like that either, telling me that these two never showed that kind of behavior in their films, and that it would contradict what is known to write that.

Honestly, I feel this more to avoid lawsuits from movie studios. So now we're getting away from keeping peoples feelings safe and straying into keeping the company that owns chat GPT safe.

Now, I could just as easily write my own scene involving these two men falling for each other, without asking the AI to do it. Who knows? Maybe I will. As a writer with a job that's potentially being threatened, hopefully I will find a buyer for that story.

The big plus here is the work we don't have enough people to work on. Like the search for extraterrestrial intelligence. We can now have AI listen to all those radio waves out in space and discern if it is normal star noise or sounds made by actual life.

Anyway, in 4000 years, when the aliens finally get here and are greeted by our AI overlords, I’m guessing they will just immediately leave – because they'll figure out they're talking to a bot, and assume it's all just some kind of scam.

