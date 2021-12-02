Do your friends think you’re funny?

On Nov. 19, Barrel Proof Comedy presented a show called “So Your Friends Think You're Funny” at 3 Disciples in Santa Rosa. This was, to put it simply, an amateur comedy competition, the concept of the show being that people who have always been told they are funny, or should try stand-up comedy and never have, are given a chance to do just that.

The show was not for people who have been doing comedy for a long while. You had to be new to it. All the contestants had been performing stand-up comedy for less than six months. There were even a few contestants who had performed only once prior to taking the stage the night of the competition.

It was a strong competition.

The lineup was filled with some very funny people. They understood joke structure. They had stories to tell. Some even displayed defined comedic tones and voices. In short, they all took the contest very seriously.

Comedy is, of course, about jokes, but but none of them treated the competition like it was one.

The line-up was fairly diverse with eight different people: Brant Ferguson, Mitch Norton, Matt Vasquez, Brad Schmultz, Paula Mattocks, Luke Abranches, David Bienenstock and Brian Clure. Most of them Sonoma County natives, but some came from as far away as Walnut Creek or Eureka.

The show’s format was similar to reality TV competitions like “America's Got Talent.” The host, in this case, was local comedian Martin Marrufo, the winner of the first ever of these competitions. Martin’s job was to introduce the contestant, after which they perform their set and then Martin would come back on stage and the three judges would go over the set.

The judges were Casey Williams, Steve Ausburne and Scott Capuro.

The energy of the night started like most comedy shows in that it began slow and built up later. This certainly gave the early contenders a disadvantage and later ones an edge. The judges recognized this though, praising the first comedian for opening the show.

The three judges were critical but also interjected their own comedy into the night. They weren't there to mock people or linger on mistakes. It's not an easy task to have your comedy picked apart by a panel of experts in front of an audience.

Believe me I know.

The judges stayed focused and kept their attentions on what worked, what didn't work and most of the time did have praise for the comedians.

It was very positive and encouraging night.

There were two winners to be determined. For one, the audience was able to write in and vote for their favorite. They selected 13-year-old Luke Abranches. He had a confidence and edge that I'm sure the other comedians were jealous of, making jokes about such things as the rules around profanity, wondering how old he’d have to be to use certain specific swear words. A very strong set from a someone who likely has a big future in performing.

Then, the judges selected Mitch Norton as their winner. He went on early in the night, but his set was the most refined. The judges clearly saw his consistency as a strength. Of course he had solid jokes as well, as many of the contestants did, but what set him apart was his composure.

He felt the most like a stand-up comic.

If the competition sounds like an appealing avenue to you or someone you think is funny, it will be returning to Sonoma County in May 2022. So if your friends think you're funny, check out BarrelProofComedy.com

Oliver Graves is an award-winning columnist and stand-up comic. His “Oliver’s World” column runs on the first and third Thursday of the month. You can find him at OliverGraves.com and on his Facebook page.