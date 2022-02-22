'Dog’ struggles with clichés, says local critic

After a traumatic brain injury as an Army Ranger, Briggs (Channing Tatum) is desperate to get back into the field and away from his lonely civilian life. All he needs is a recommendation from his former captain.

There is one catch — Briggs needs to prove himself first.

Escorting Lulu, a dog trained in combat, to a funeral sounds like an easy task at first. That’s before Briggs realizes that she insists on constantly barking, ripping up the upholstery of his car and running away at every opportunity. Mostly caused by Briggs’ selfish choices, their road trip is plagued by a series of painful misadventures until he realizes that Lulu is also suffering from PTSD because of her own overseas tours.

They eventually form a grudging bond that blossoms into respectful affection by the end of the film.

The lead actor co-directed “Dog” with Reid Carolin, and their team up has created a visually arresting movie, filled with idyllic locations and a fantastic soundtrack, highlighting how difficult it is for veterans to fit in after returning home.

I was pleasantly surprised by one of the themes woven into the story. Acts of kindness — no matter how small — can completely alter someone’s life, especially when that person is in pain. Unfortunately, despite such endearing moments, “Dog” is often cringe-worthy and filled with clichés.

When Briggs decides to impersonate a blind veteran to score a free hotel room, I officially gave up on this film.

Not even a memorable cameo from Bill Burr could save it.

If you really love dogs, "Dog“ is worth the watch, but not in the theater. I found myself yearning for the ability to forward past multiple scenes.