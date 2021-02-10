Doing Valentine’s Day, shelter-at-home style

“I’ve been married to my husband Mike for over 23 years,” says Cara Wasden, a skilled storyteller familiar to Petaluma fans of the West Side Stories story slam competitions, currently on hold in Petaluma. “We’ll be celebrating this Valentine’s Day as we always do — living just like it’s any other day. I learned to celebrate like this from my parents, who have been married for over 50 years. My parents told me a long long time ago that it’s more important to celebrate every day like it’s Valentine’s Day. In other words, taking someone out to a fancy dinner or buying them chocolate or flowers on one special day doesn’t really mean much. Showing that person that you love them every day, that you care about them through your actions and your words means so much more - with a kiss, a hug, helping with the dishes, taking out the garbage.”

As Petaluma (and the rest of the country) draws close to the one-year anniversary of the start of the COVID pandemic — and what will technically be the first Valentine’s Day celebrated under some kind of coronavirus lockdown — Wasden’s view of February 14 is especially meaningful.

“On this Valentine’s Day, like every other, I will be more than content just knowing that Mike is there for me and loves me like every other day,” she says, adding. “Our marriage is not perfect. No marriage is. However, every day I know I’m loved, and that’s the best gift ever.”

Asked for a suggestion of how best to celebrate V-Day under the limitations of closed restaurants, protocols limiting the number of people in flower shops, candy stores and the like, Wasden offers her view that the holiday is more about emotions than physical gifts or elaborate outings. Furthermore, the day devoted to thoughts of love should not be limited to romantic love, at least not this year.

“I think, at a time when many of us are struggling financially and/or emotionally, it’s now more important than ever to just reach out to others in your life and let them know you care about them,” Wasden says. “For me, V- Day also stands for ‘Valued Friends and Family Day.’ I think those relationships are also really important to celebrate — and it doesn’t have to cost a thing.”

In that spirit, here are 14 suggestions of low-cost or no-cost ways to tell someone you love them on February 14.

1. Make your take-out Door Dash dinner totally romantic by turning it into a living room picnic. Spread a blanket, uncork the wine, stream some ocean-side or mountaintop sound effects (and/or whatever music you were listening to when you when you fell in love) and remember to stop eating and drinking every five minutes or so to just stare into each other’s eyes. This could still work for Zoom or Facetime dates, though of course you’ll have to build a Zoom-stack on the blanket so your Picnic partner is at eye-level. Laughing about the silliness of it is fine. It’s still romantic.

2. Leave love notes in surprising places: under the pillow, in the refrigerator, taped to the steering wheel of their car. And don’t think love notes only count when they are Shakespeare-level poetic. The sexiest poems ever written are the words “I love You,” “I still love you,” and “I will always love you.”

3. That said, should you want to send, record, or recite a full love poem, there’s nothing more Valentinish than showering your loved one with gorgeous words. First step, try writing your own, using one or all of those three “love words” mentioned in No. 2, and then adding “because ...” and just saying what you feel. Or, you could simply go to The Poetry Foundation’s very cool website (PoetryFoundation.org) and search for “love poems,” downloading something you like by someone like Ben Johnson (suggestion: “Song: to Celia,” famous for its opening line, ”Drink to me only with thine eyes ...), or Christina Rossetti (suggestion: “I loved you first: But Afterwards Your Love”) or Rita Dove (suggestion: “Flirtation”) or E.E. Cummings (suggestion: “Love is More Thicker Than Forget”) or Tony Hoagland (suggestion: “Windchime”).

4. Picked a poem? Written one yourself? For an extra dose of “Wow!” try learning it by heart it and reciting it from memory.

5. At some point during the day, arrange to have your favorite person’s favorite song playing somewhere they are able to hear it. When they say, “I love this song,” you say, “That’s why I’m playing it.” Or even better, crate a playlist or (if you;re old school) a mix tape of love songs you think your sweetheart would swoon over.

6. Speaking of music, On Feb. 14, at 11 a.m., Sonoma County’s “Social Distance Live” is throwing a Dolly Parton party, with local musicians singing covers of their favorite Dolly-songs. “I Will Always Love You,” anyone? Facebook.com/socialdistancelive.