Dolly Parton to make virtual author appearance courtesy of Copperfield’s Books

It seems like an unlikely pairing: America’s most adorable and beloved country superstar and a guy who kills fictional people for a living.

But singer Dolly Parton and novelist James Patterson have teamed up to write a book, and Petalumans will have a chance to see and hear them talk about it on Sunday, March 6 at 4:30 p.m..

Sponsored by Copperfield’s Books, the all-virtual even will feature Parton and Patterson discussing, “Run, Rose, Run,” their co-authored thriller about an up-and-coming singer-songwriter who finds herself in danger when certain unhealthy forces she attempted to leave in her past suddenly reemerge into her life.

Admission to the Zoom-based event is $30, which includes a hard copy of “Run, Rose, Run.” Tickets (and the book) can be purchased over the counter at Copperfield’s Books or via phone (707-762-0563) or website (CopperfieldsBooks.com), and access information will be provided on the weekend of the event.