‘Don’t be afraid’: prolific Petaluma artist inspires others

Denise Ward, a prolific Petaluma artist whose jewelry and kinetic sculptures are sold across the country, credits her artistic practice — and the expansive gardens she grows at home and in the community — for keeping her steady during the pandemic.

And it’s not just been about the food she raises, or the flowers she grows.

“It was the glory of a seed coming up, and watching it grow into a snapdragon, a sunflower and the best tomatoes of your whole life,” she said. “That to me was wonderful.”

Ward loves gardens, especially gardens that grow food. In 1997 she began sharing her knowledge by creating a garden at La Tercera School, where her son was attending. She then spent a year as the garden coordinator for Petaluma’s elementary schools. In March, the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum presented The History of the La Tercera Garden Program, where she discussed how a small idea took root to become an award-winning garden program.

Ward has gone from teaching gardening to sharing her other great love, creating artwork. For more than two decades, she taught children that art is important.

“Art is alive and it tells all of our histories over time,” she said.

She has taught art at Spring Hill Montessori School, Cinnabar Charter School and was an art camp instructor at Art Escape Sonoma, the Petaluma Arts Center and Spring Hill Montessori School. She’s also taught art at the college level.

It was while teaching 1960s art to middle-schoolers at Cinnabar, that she first worked with students to design and build kinetic sculptures. At the time, she was new to the perpetually moving art-form. She soon learned that with kinetic art, it’s the piece you are working on that tells you how to create a sense of balance. You don’t tell it.

During the pandemic, when many of the spots where Ward’s work would normally have been found have been closed, Ward has found that her reputation, and the relationships she’s built with people over the years, has real and lasting value.

“I have great customers who’ve bought a lot of my stuff online,” she said, “so I made a living in spite of everything this past year.”

It’s been a long journey to her current status as a critically acclaimed artist.

Ward still remembers sitting in the hallway as a first grader, being punished for not putting her crayons away fast enough. She told herself that the authority figures there just didn’t understand her. It was her mother’s love and understanding that made all the difference, she realizes, and that support is why she’s an artist today.

Though as a teacher, she was required to grade the efforts of the young artists she was instructing, Ward is happy she didn’t have to judge the artwork of children at the local summer camps she’s worked with. She laughs describing how her student’s kinetic sculptures often came out “wonky,” with “funky paint jobs,” but that the kids always had a ball.

They were happy with their artwork — and that felt right to her.

“I wasn’t going to make anyone sit in the hallway,” she said.

After making and selling jewelry for more than 30 years, she decided that she loved kinetic sculptures so much, it was time to start creating and marketing them as well. Now an expert metalsmith, Ward sees her sculptures as perpetually moving metal shapes and colors that tell a tale.

Ward is always inspired by a good story.

“That’s where the romance is,” she said.

Many of those stories come from Ward’s own life and family history.

Ward’s great-great grandfather was stolen from Africa as a child and brought to America for the slave trade. She ponders the feelings of loss that his mother, her great-great-great grandmother, must have gone through while searching for her missing child. She is now pouring those feelings into one of her kinetic sculpture creations.

Two other recent kinetic sculpture pieces, Migration and Freedom of Movement, were inspired by The Great Migration that took place between 1916 and 1970 when millions of Black people left the Jim Crow South and journeyed north. Ward’s family left Texas to live in France and Germany in the early 1960s, and that experience shaped her life. Ward said her first experience of a museum was at the Louvre.

Her kinetic sculptures include one depicting a bird watcher with birds moving around him, a woman sitting in her beloved garden and one with circling flamenco dancers. A piece titled Black Girl Dreaming was inspired by her own dreams.

“These are pure joy for me,” Ward said. “I’m in a renaissance of happiness right now, hoping that I can get all of the art that’s built into my hands out of them.”

Recalling a time, all those years ago, when Ward was told by teachers that she would never be an artist, she is happy that she persevered. Today, she hopes other kindred spirits will be as committed to holding onto their own dreams.

“If you think that you are an artist,” she said, “don’t be afraid to be a bit of an anarchist and just keep working at it. It’s important.”