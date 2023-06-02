Dale Wannen did not set out to write a book about clowns. But as of early April he’s got one, with the word “clown” right there in the title: “Don’t Feed the Clowns: Sustainable Investing for Everyday Life.”

“Honestly, I didn’t know what I was going to call the book until almost the very end of writing it,” said Wannen, a longtime investment manager with an emphasis on activist investing and the building and expansion of sustainable stock portfolios.

The book took about two years to write, during which it had no title. By the time he was nearing the final chapter, he’d brainstormed a list of about 15 reasonably decent titles, none of which had anything to do with clowns.

“But clowns did seem to come up a lot in the book as I was writing it,” he said, “and eventually I realized that ‘Don’t Feed the Clowns’ was the perfect title.”

Wannen is confident he made the right choice. In a world overflowing with business books and investing guides bearing titles that reference pillars, cheese and forks in paths, anything with the word “clown” in it does tend to stand out.

In fact, “Don’t Feed the Clowns” seems designed to make a book browser’s eyebrows raise, asking themselves if it’s a book of humor, a memoir about life in the circus, or – given its subtitle – a truly accessible, and even entertaining guide to investment.

“I want people to think all of those things when they are standing in a bookstore looking at my book on a shelf,” Wannen admitted. “I want them to instantly suspect that this book will have lots of humor, but also seriousness, and a journey told by someone who’d maybe once been shoulder-to-shoulder with clowns, but then found a way to escape the circus.”

Wannen – the founder and ringmaster of Petaluma’s Sustainvest Asset Management LLC – has more than 20 years of experience in the arena of wealth management and financial services, primarily focusing on sustainable investing. Originally from New Jersey, Wannen has lived in the Bay Area since 2002. He earned an MBA in sustainable management at Presidio Graduate School in San Francisco and a B.A. in economics from Rowan University.

The first three chapters have almost nothing to do with investing, Wannen points out, beginning instead with his personal story, starting out with his earliest memories of sitting beside his chain-smoking mom while he, still a second-grader, scanned the stock pages of the newspaper.

From there, the book describes how his views of the world have evolved into what he now sees as a commonsense way to align one’s values with one’s investment portfolio.

“Sustainable investing is when you take traditional investing and add a component of environmental and social screens, to sort of weed out the Evil Empires, the Darth Vaders that lurk in a portfolio,” Wannen explained. “I have a lot of clients who are focused on the environment, and on climate change. They want to make sure their portfolios aren’t holding companies or funds that are leading us to a worst place.”

Other clients are passionate about social issues, such as equality in the workplace.

“Sustainable investing allows investors to add components to their choices that go beyond the typical metrics of a firm or a fund,” he said.

After years of work with such clients, Wannen decided it was time to put the things he’d learned and experienced into a guidebook of some sort, a way to share his knowledge with others.

“I guess I’ve always thought of myself as a writer, since I was 5 years old or something, and I’ve been blogging for my business for at least 10 years,” said Wannen, “but this is my first official book as an author.”

As is often the case with people who have stories to tell and a practiced knack for sharing them over dinner and a beer, Wannen's commitment to write “Don’t Feed the Clowns” came from friends and colleagues repeatedly suggesting that he put it all into a book.

“If you hear that enough times in your life,” he said, “eventually you’ll stop resisting it and just put it all down in a book.”

That said, Wannen wasn’t sure how to start.

“I didn’t know anything about writing a book,” he admitted. “I had maybe three chapters written, but there was no rhyme or rhythm. I knew I needed a coach. I tell people all the time now that before you even look at publishers or try to lock in how you are going to write your book, you should find a book coach you like. And it should be someone who can keep you organized and motivated, who can nudge you along without pushing you over the edge, and keep you working chapter after chapter until the last page.”

Now that it’s complete, the book has been earning stellar reviews from others in the sustainable investment community. Hunter Lovins, president of Natural Capitalism Solutions, wrote, “This is not your typical investment book. Wannen provides us with a laugh-out-loud landslide of colorful personal stories about his struggles with the investment industry, while pointing the way forward to a better way of growing wealth. This is a must-read for anyone who cares about the planet and also wants to be invested for the future. If Anthony Bourdain and Suze Orman were to procreate, you'd end up with this book.”

Given Wannen’s tendency toward unconventional approaches to investing and book-writing, he’s also choosing unconventional spots for his initial book readings and author appearances. Last month, he appeared at Petaluma’s Aqus Cafe, reading the funniest passages from his book in an event he looks back on as more of a “show” than a simple authorial reading. Next up is a book talk at the Anderson Valley Brewing Company in Booneville.

“They are a sustainably-minded brewery, with really great values,” Wannen said, “and I don’t know if they ever had an author do a book talk there, but this is exactly the kind of place I want to share my book at. Now, I think I want to give talks at every sustainably-minded brew pub in the country. I do like book stores, don’t get me wrong, but I also like beer, and when I give a talk I usually pull out some trivia questions, so I’m kind of the perfect author for a brew pub, right?”