Don’t feed the firefighters

We all want to help the firefighters keeping us safe.

Following up from last week, we now have it on good authority from fire Incident Commanders (ICs) all over the area that for those looking to help, running food up to firefighters is not only unnecessary but can possibly put people in danger.

An IC of the Walbridge Fire was very definitive when asked — firefighters are fed fine and if we want to help, we should support our neighbors in the shelters, those who lost homes or the nonprofits that work to help fire victims 24/7.

Long before rolling out to a new fire, there are whole crews of people set up to feed the firefighters, who roll in almost immediately behind those heroes.

While a firefighter might prefer a hot meal from a local restaurant over canteen food, according to the commanders, it isn’t necessary. Additionally, it puts stress on our very generous restaurants, who have a hard time saying no when asked for donations. We love our restaurants for this, but also want to make sure they are concentrating on simply staying in business so we can support them and they can support our community again once we come out of the other side of all this.

Petaluma Supervisor David Rabbitt conveyed that he has been told the same thing and heard similar statements from commanders in public briefings. His son is on a CalFire crew and knows first-hand about the food situation. Rabbitt even went so far as to speak with the CalFire “red hats,” who reiterated during their afternoon briefing that no crews are going hungry. We are all pro-firefighter and appreciate what they are doing for our community, so if you know any firefighter families, maybe offer them a home-cooked or restaurant meal instead.

We understand wanting to help because that is definitely the Petaluma way. However, we need to concentrate our efforts where they can do the most good, which is here at our shelters and through the organizations that are planning long term. Several local organizations that are always here to help those in need are Petaluma Peoples Services Center (petalumapeople.org), Sonoma Family Meal (sonomafamilymeal.com), Redwood Empire Food Bank (refb.org) and Una-Vida (una-vida.org).

During local fires there is a great need for livestock rescue and sheltering. Leading the charge is Petaluma’s own professional motorcycle racer, model and local cowgirl Shelina Moreda, whose NorCal Livestock Evacuation organization (NorCalEvac.com) helps to coordinate these efforts. Currently, they are neck-deep in farm critters over at the Petaluma Fairgrounds and are posting needs on the “Shelina Moreda Racing” Facebook page.

So, when it comes to helping during the fires, firefighters ask that we concentrate on the needs within our community. One incident commander reported that the nicest thing we can do is give our firefighters peace and quiet during their down time. If you live next door to a firefighter, keep your music volume down and maybe try to find quiet games for the kids to play so that the firefighter is well rested when they head back into the front lines. That said, if you see a firefighter out and about during their time off and want to pay for the dinner or drinks, I am sure the gesture will be much appreciated.