Picture this: 20 powerful men and women in the same ring, all trying to shove, hurl and body-slam each other out of it until only one remains.

All that and more will go down Friday, Jan. 19 as the Phoenix Theater – Petaluma’s best and only home of professional wrestling – presents the fourth annual Kyle Cup Battle Royale.

Arguably one of this town’s wildest and loudest entertainment activities, the Kyle Cup Battle Royale features 20 wrestlers in an over-the-top gladiatorial quest for the cup, plus matches pitting Sir Samurai and Eliza Hammer against the two-person Money Power Re$pect, Kal Jak against Drake (“Force of Nature”) Frost, and more. All in all, expect a night of piledrivers, superkicks, powerbombs, chokeslams, spinebusters, ankle locks and curbstomps.

First bell is 8 p.m. sharp at the Phoenix, 201 E. Washington St. Tickets are $7-$15. For more go to thephoenixtheater.com.