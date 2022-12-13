I am beyond excited to be volunteering as the chief justice, so to speak, of the crew that will judge the 6th Annual Gingerbread House Showcase and Competition at Hotel Petaluma this week. As mentioned previously in this space, entries to the gingerbread house extravaganza are being accepted for drop-off through Wednesday, Dec. 15 for the showcase exhibition, which is free and open to the public on Friday, Dec. 16 from 1 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18 from 1 to 5 p.m. Winners will be announced on Sunday, with many awards up for grabs in categories for adults (18 and up), teens (13-17), youths (8-12), kids (under 8), business/organizations, and family or group. There will also be honorable mention awards as well as the highly coveted Petaluma Proud award, which goes to the gingerbread house that best honors Petaluma in some way. Additionally, on Sunday, you and the kids can join Santa for karaoke from 3 to 5 p.m. What more could you ask for?

Competition aside, it’s a pleasure to walk among these creative and colorful confections – which range from local landmarks like Three Cooks Cafe to non-local ones like Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry – and I highly recommend doing so during one of the times mentioned above. For more info, see Hotel Petaluma’s Facebook page (not their website) at www.facebook.com/HotelPetaluma.

Drone Gelt Drop

The Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma presents their 8th Annual Chanukah Celebration and Drone Gelt Drop on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Along with the lighting of their nine-foot-tall Menorah, the drone gelt drop will be back, as well as fire juggling, a live DJ, dancing dreidels, life-sized Hanukkah decorations, face painting, and the world’s largest dreidel. For those of us led by our stomach, there will be latkes, jelly donuts, and plenty of gelt (chocolate coins). This event is free to all, but sponsorships are always appreciated. To RSVP, visit www.jewishpetaluma.com. (For more on the drone gelt drop, which has created quite a sensation since its debut last year, see the full story in this week’s Community section.)

In other exciting news for those who enjoy eating out for Christmas dinner, and like to mix it up from time to time with something non-traditional, the Chabad Jewish Center will host a Chinese Dinner Chanukah Party on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 5 p.m. Since the early 1900s, many Jewish New Yorkers have traditionally eaten at Chinese restaurants for two reasons: because their two neighborhoods were in close proximity to each other, and because most other restaurants were closed on Christmas Day.

For our part, being a mixed Jewish/Christian family, we enjoy dining out on Christmas and with the menu of open restaurants being fairly limited, and often booked up, we often choose something non-traditional. (Although I do not know if Everest Indian is open this Christmas, we have enjoyed several Christmas lunches and dinners with them in the past.) I do not believe we have ever dined on Chinese food for Christmas here in Petaluma – although we have while traveling – so are enticed by the Chabad Jewish Center’s offering, especially because we have enjoyed many a tasty meal prepared by Rebbetzin Devorah Bush and have heard rave reviews of her take on Chinese food. Reservations are required and can be made at www.jewishpetaluma.com.

Better call ahead

For everyone who may be looking to dine out, or at least order takeout, for Christmas dinner, my first recommendation is always to call your favorite restaurant to make doubly sure they will be open. Just because you have dined with them in the past, or a friend has told you a place is open, does not make it so this time, so definitely reach out directly in order to confirm. Over in the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook we asked for member recommendations, but with the caveat that only confirmed restaurants be listed. But again, take that with a grain a salt and definitely call for reservations because the few restaurants open on Christmas are sure to be packed. So far, the list includes Brewsters, Risibisi, Seared and Torches, which is the new name/ownership of Rosen’s 256. For a holiday cocktail or glass of wine, Barber Cellars and Barber Lee Spirits will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Cocoa with Clauses

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Petaluma Outlet Mall on Friday, Dec. 23 from noon to 3 p.m. to share cookies and cocoa, as well as let kids explore and take their own photos on Santa’s sleigh. Ho ho ho!

Luma set for solstice

Luma Bar & Eatery will open its beautifully remodeled bar, dining room and patio on Wednesday, Dec. 21 – or at least that’s the first day I could make a reservation through their website. So that is exactly what I did. Just to recap the prior articles and column announcements from here in the Petaluma Argus-Courier, Luma Bar & Eatery is the new restaurant opening in the old Dempsey’s space by Jazmine Lalicker, cofounder and owner of the Shuckery and Oyster Girls. From their website: “We want to change people's minds about what it means to eat a plant-based diet without being vegan or vegetarian. Luma Bar & Eatery is committed to prioritizing sustainability through our food and beverage program, which is thoughtfully designed to combat the climate crisis one conscious meal at a time.”