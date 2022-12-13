Subscribe

Read on for places to go and things to eat this holiday season.|
HOUSTON PORTER
December 13, 2022, 12:58PM
Updated 3 hours ago

I am beyond excited to be volunteering as the chief justice, so to speak, of the crew that will judge the 6th Annual Gingerbread House Showcase and Competition at Hotel Petaluma this week. As mentioned previously in this space, entries to the gingerbread house extravaganza are being accepted for drop-off through Wednesday, Dec. 15 for the showcase exhibition, which is free and open to the public on Friday, Dec. 16 from 1 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18 from 1 to 5 p.m. Winners will be announced on Sunday, with many awards up for grabs in categories for adults (18 and up), teens (13-17), youths (8-12), kids (under 8), business/organizations, and family or group. There will also be honorable mention awards as well as the highly coveted Petaluma Proud award, which goes to the gingerbread house that best honors Petaluma in some way. Additionally, on Sunday, you and the kids can join Santa for karaoke from 3 to 5 p.m. What more could you ask for?

Competition aside, it’s a pleasure to walk among these creative and colorful confections – which range from local landmarks like Three Cooks Cafe to non-local ones like Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry – and I highly recommend doing so during one of the times mentioned above. For more info, see Hotel Petaluma’s Facebook page (not their website) at www.facebook.com/HotelPetaluma.

Drone Gelt Drop

The Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma presents their 8th Annual Chanukah Celebration and Drone Gelt Drop on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Along with the lighting of their nine-foot-tall Menorah, the drone gelt drop will be back, as well as fire juggling, a live DJ, dancing dreidels, life-sized Hanukkah decorations, face painting, and the world’s largest dreidel. For those of us led by our stomach, there will be latkes, jelly donuts, and plenty of gelt (chocolate coins). This event is free to all, but sponsorships are always appreciated. To RSVP, visit www.jewishpetaluma.com. (For more on the drone gelt drop, which has created quite a sensation since its debut last year, see the full story in this week’s Community section.)

In other exciting news for those who enjoy eating out for Christmas dinner, and like to mix it up from time to time with something non-traditional, the Chabad Jewish Center will host a Chinese Dinner Chanukah Party on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 5 p.m. Since the early 1900s, many Jewish New Yorkers have traditionally eaten at Chinese restaurants for two reasons: because their two neighborhoods were in close proximity to each other, and because most other restaurants were closed on Christmas Day.

For our part, being a mixed Jewish/Christian family, we enjoy dining out on Christmas and with the menu of open restaurants being fairly limited, and often booked up, we often choose something non-traditional. (Although I do not know if Everest Indian is open this Christmas, we have enjoyed several Christmas lunches and dinners with them in the past.) I do not believe we have ever dined on Chinese food for Christmas here in Petaluma – although we have while traveling – so are enticed by the Chabad Jewish Center’s offering, especially because we have enjoyed many a tasty meal prepared by Rebbetzin Devorah Bush and have heard rave reviews of her take on Chinese food. Reservations are required and can be made at www.jewishpetaluma.com.

Better call ahead

For everyone who may be looking to dine out, or at least order takeout, for Christmas dinner, my first recommendation is always to call your favorite restaurant to make doubly sure they will be open. Just because you have dined with them in the past, or a friend has told you a place is open, does not make it so this time, so definitely reach out directly in order to confirm. Over in the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook we asked for member recommendations, but with the caveat that only confirmed restaurants be listed. But again, take that with a grain a salt and definitely call for reservations because the few restaurants open on Christmas are sure to be packed. So far, the list includes Brewsters, Risibisi, Seared and Torches, which is the new name/ownership of Rosen’s 256. For a holiday cocktail or glass of wine, Barber Cellars and Barber Lee Spirits will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Cocoa with Clauses

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Petaluma Outlet Mall on Friday, Dec. 23 from noon to 3 p.m. to share cookies and cocoa, as well as let kids explore and take their own photos on Santa’s sleigh. Ho ho ho!

Luma set for solstice

Luma Bar & Eatery will open its beautifully remodeled bar, dining room and patio on Wednesday, Dec. 21 – or at least that’s the first day I could make a reservation through their website. So that is exactly what I did. Just to recap the prior articles and column announcements from here in the Petaluma Argus-Courier, Luma Bar & Eatery is the new restaurant opening in the old Dempsey’s space by Jazmine Lalicker, cofounder and owner of the Shuckery and Oyster Girls. From their website: “We want to change people's minds about what it means to eat a plant-based diet without being vegan or vegetarian. Luma Bar & Eatery is committed to prioritizing sustainability through our food and beverage program, which is thoughtfully designed to combat the climate crisis one conscious meal at a time.”

However, this “plant-forward” approach does not make this a strictly vegetarian or vegan restaurant. When ordering, guests will start with their veggie base, but if they would like to add protein, skewers of Stemple Creek Ranch brisket or Liberty Duck confit can be added to anything. Personally, I will have a hard time not adding both to everything because those are two of my favorite proteins, and from two of my favorite producers. We are also particularly excited about Luma because Jaz has put together an all-star management team of well-respected and seasoned locals. Stay tuned for more, but in the meantime, you can check out their full menu and make your own reservation at www.lumaeatery.com.

Green String closing

Although reported across social media and on the front page of this newspaper, it is worth mentioning here too that Green String Farm has announced it will be taking an “indefinite pause.” Cofounder Bob Cannard was training an employee to take over the farm, what with his impending move to the Chico area, but too many other hurdles forced the farm to close down. From climate change to the pandemic to the lack of workers, even at reasonable wages, the challenges were simply too great to overcome, especially considering the farm itself is at least partially subsidized by cofounder Fred Cline’s Cline Cellars Winery, which themselves are faced with mounting climate and labor challenges. Since making the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 6, more recent Green String Farm posts are seeking adoption help for some of the farm’s furry and feathered friends, such as cats and ducks.

Bubbles and the Bard

I don’t normally announce thespian news in our Food & Drink section, however the Petaluma Shakespeare Company went and added champagne to their upcoming performance, so how can I resist? For three nights only, fans of the Sweet Swan of Avon can enjoy “the seductive, witty, wonderous William Shakespeare … with delicious poetry, soliloquies and sonnets entwined with music and song.” Bubbles & the Bard will be hosted at Hotel Petaluma on Dec. 21, 22, and 23 starting at 7:30 p.m., with the $15 suggested donation going towards entry and glass of bubbly. And for a truly special evening, the Dec. 21 performance will include a visit by the Pacific Empire Chorus. Tickets and more information are available at www.petalumashakespeare.org.

Food drive time

Food for Thought (www.fftfoodbank.org) will hold a Petaluma Market Food Drive on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. These drives are particularly easy to participate in because you can either drop off your items (nothing “expired” please) or can simply add a few items to your list while shopping and put them in the bin. All items are welcome, but in particular, they are asking for whole grain crackers, almond and peanut butter, and olive oil. Food for Thought provides “free weekly groceries, including fresh produce, nutritional supplements, vitamins and whatever other goodies are on hand, along with frozen meals. Our services include nutrition counseling, healthy cooking classes and an organic gardening project.”

Christmas star

Stellina Pronto is offering up another great menu full of savories and sweets, and allows preorder placement as late as Dec. 21 (or until they sell out), for pick-up on Dec. 24. Always keeping things interesting, the menu has a nice mix of guest favorites, like co-owner Christian’s lasagnas (one is classic Bolognese and the other is truffle mushroom) and tiramisu (a mainstay from Stellina’s Point Reyes restaurant menu) and Chef Alison’s pull-apart brioche buns as well as her chocolate cardamom cream tart and Panettone.

And Christian really outdid himself this year with a Christmas feast fit for the jolliest of foodies – Dungeness Crab Bisque with Marsala, fennel, and chive; Osso Buco with gremolata; Creamy Rosemary and Parsley Polenta; and Garlic Broccoli Rabe.

Over on the sweets side, along with a Christmas Cookie Box with an ever-changing assortment of seasonal cookies, Stellina will have Local Apple Crostata, Orange Olive Oil Cake, Sicilian Pistachio Almond Cake, and tarts in Passion Fruit, Organic Raspberry, and Chocolate Cardomom Cream. We love all of Stellina’s sweets, but being huge fans of anything lemon, we are particularly excited by this year’s brand-new offering of Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake.

Co-owner Katrina Fried always gives credit where it’s due, and this announcement was no different. “I'm really so proud and amazed by the talent and creativity of our kitchen team. This time of year seems made for Alison's style of pastry and Christian's way of cooking – warm flaky doughs and comforting cakes and tarts, belly-warming braises, baked pastas, and pillowy focaccia sandwiches, all celebrating the flavors of the winter season.” Orders can be placed by phone (789-9556), in person at the shop, or online at www.stellinapronto.com.

Email houston@avantlard.com with your questions or comments.

