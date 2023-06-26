The “Biggest Little Parade in Northern California,” also known to many of us locals simply as The Penngrove Parade, celebrates its 47th year this Sunday, July 2, starting at 11 a.m. And although the parade itself is great – it is always short and sweet – for us it’s the pit beef and barbecue chicken in Penngrove Park that always steals the show.

Both are prepared with special recipes and special care by the volunteer “pitmasters” at Penngrove Social Firemen, which is the organization that puts on the parade and maintains the park. There is also live music, good local beer and wine, and games for the whole family during the Penngrove Independence Day festivities.

Also, don’t forget the Saturday morning pancake breakfast that is always held at the Rancho Adobe firehouse in Penngrove. Pancakes, ham, eggs, fruit and juice will be served from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., and it’s all free – although there is a donation jar, so please be generous if you can.

To read more about the pitmasters and their work, check out our Argus-Courier article from July 4, 2019, “The pitmasters behind Penngrove’s Independence Day celebration.”

Sadly, we’ll miss this year’s festivities in Penngrove as we will be checking out the similar Independence Day weekend festival up the coast at Point Arena. But for the past decade or so we’ve attended the Biggest Little Parade without fail, heading out early that morning to set up our shade tent. Indeed, we were regular attendees even prior to that, having lived in Penngrove when the parade first started way back in the early 1970s.

Wknd Fest returns

Wknd Fest is back this Saturday, July 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Barn5400, which is the address of the artisan collective at 5400 Old Redwood Hwy.

In-house artisans there include an array of genres, but on the food side are F.E.E.D. Cooperative, Harmony Farms, Roots & Blooms botanicals and Retrograde Coffee Roasters. However, on Wknd Fest days, many of Barn5400’s community artisans join the fun and, in the past, the event has included lots of great local artists.

Plus, there are lots more food producers including Sonoma Mountain Breads, Morning Ritual Bakery, Sweeter than Honey Bakery, Wild Hope Kitchen, RwValrey Gourmet Barbecue Sauce, Il Fusti Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar, Bryerton’s Roasted Almonds and Kiss the Flower Honey Co. There will also be live music at this weekend’s event, as well as food trucks and games. Go to www.barn5400.com for more info.

We happened to stumble across Kiss the Flower Honey while shopping at Sonoma Spice Queen last week, and being always on the hunt for good local honey, gave them a try. We picked up their seasonal blackberry honey, which turns out to be one of the best honeys we have ever tasted. And their prices are excellent.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions or comments.