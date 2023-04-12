Don’t worry! Da Vinci’s Coffee Co. of Petaluma is still around, but with new name

To the fans of Da Vinci’s Coffee Company: Do not despair! Your beloved, locally roasted, organic, fair-trade coffee roaster, apparently gone after 20 years of serving locals their morning cup of joe, is not actually gone at all.

They have simply changed their name.

The husband-and-wife team of Eric and Lisa have rebranded to match the historic neighborhood they live in, which is Brewster Hill.

“During the pandemic we pivoted into home delivery of our organic coffee roasts, focusing on our neighbors and community,” they said. “It’s been a wonderful transition that we are embracing and permanently adding to our business model.”

Along with home delivery by the pound, Brewster Hill Coffee also offers espresso drinks and pastries from Costeaux French Bakery at their Kaiser Petaluma campus kiosk. Visit www.brewsterhillcoffee.com to place your order or to inquire about wholesale partnerships.