Don’t worry, the cheesesteak sandwich lives on in Petaluma

Despite the recent closing of the Cheese Steak Shop in Petaluma’s Target shopping center, fans of the popular meaty-and-cheesy hot sandwich need not despair: It turns out there are still plenty of great cheesesteak options in and around Petaluma.

The Philly cheesesteak is made by topping thinly sliced beefsteak with melted cheese, grilled bell peppers, sometimes onions, and serving it on a hoagie roll (the requisite bread for a so-called hoagie sandwich or simply hoagie). According to various sources, it was invented by brothers Pat and Harry Olivieri in the 1930s in Philadelphia, and originally did not include cheese.

It seems the Olivieri brothers originally ran a hotdog stand near Philadelphia’s Italian Market – but after the ongoing success of their experimental sandwich, they switched to selling it full time. When they did eventually add cheese, it was provolone. Later, however, Cheez Whiz came along, and due to its ease of application, became the go-to for this sandwich. Today the cheese topping is usually some sort of yellow cheesy sauce.

The grilled bell peppers were a more recent addition. As for onions, I am told by East Coast friends that the way to order it with or without onions in Philly is “whiz with” or “whiz without” – both of which are simply fun to say, let alone eat.

Around these parts, I am purposely not calling this sandwich a “Philly” cheesesteak, because we Californians like to do things our own way, and I’d hate to offend a Philadelphia native’s food nostalgia. But for those familiar with the "real thing," some of our East Coast transplants are keen to point out that we do indeed have some great local options.

Petaluma Food Taxi co-owner and East Coast transplant Nick Gordon says, “Bianchini’s has an amazing cheesesteak. They use homemade bread, chunks of garlic-marinated steak, peppers, onions, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, and garlic aioli mayo. I usually pass on the mayo, but even the few times I’ve forgotten to ask to have it omitted, it wasn’t overwhelming.” Bianchini’s Sandwich and Salad Market is at 2105 S. McDowell Blvd.

Meanwhile, on the Petaluma Foodies Facebook page, a ton of votes came in for the Jersey Mike’s cheesesteak (#17 on their menu) available at 201 S. McDowell Blvd. And here’s one we didn’t see coming: “Pete’s Henny Penny has an awesome one!” proclaims Catherine Tyler. “It had the tender meat, flavorful and lots of bells.”

Original Buffalo Wings at 707 E. Washington St. also garnered plenty of thumbs up, although foodie Laura Porter says their version is “nothing like a Philly but uniquely delicious. I love the roll it comes in, with salty juicy meat and melty fake white cheese (in a good way).” Red Boy Pizza, at East Washington Place off Kenilworth, also gets honorable mention.

For what must be a couple of pretty special cheesesteaks, TAPS and Golden Brown & Delicious both got a bunch of thumbs up. “The one TAPS does is surprisingly nice – just tried it last night,” says Heather Keenan.

If you’re not familiar with Golden Brown & Delicious, it’s located in Rohnert Park. However, Beth Street let us know that its food truck makes a great cheesesteak – and has been spotted recently and regularly at HenHouse Brewery on Saturdays.