Originally announced as taking place on Saturday, April 29, with the annual Downtown Antique Fair to follow Sunday, April 30, this year’s Butter & Egg Parade and celebrations have been bumped up a week to Saturday, April 22. The Antique Fair will remain where originally scheduled, leaving a one-week breather in between events for the first time in four decades.

“Yes,” confirms Marie McCusker of the Petaluma Downtown Association and Visitors Center, “this year we have decided for the first time in 40 years – yes it’s the parade’s 40th anniversary – to separate the oarade from the Antique Faire, as we want to see how that goes in being able to ease the workload for staff and volunteers and also for the business community.”

Opening ceremonies, which traditionally take place one week ahead with proclamations and presentation of the annual Good Egg award, will happen on Saturday April 15.