Downtown cinema launches ‘Wine Night at the Movies’

Thanks to a clever cinematic alliance between Petaluma’s Boulevard 14 Cinemas and the Petaluma Gap Winegrowers Alliance, local wine-and-movie-lovers will get a new monthly summertime series to be known as Wine Night at the Movies.

Beginning Tuesday, June 7, a diiferent film (or films) will be paired with a local winemaker, who will be pouring selected wines for attendees. All winemakers will be from the Petaluma Gap American Viticultural Area.

It all begins with a screening of the movie “Decanted,” a feature-length 2016 documentary by Nick Kovacic following the creation of a new Napa winery (Steve Reynolds’ Italics Winery) from concept on. The screening will be co-hosted by Petaluma’s Brooks Note Winery and Tasting Room, owned by Garry Brooks, who will be pouring two of his acclaimed wines.

Future screenings include “You Will Be My Son” (July 5) hosted by Fogline Vineyards, “When Harry Met Sally“ (Aug. 2), hosted by Montagne Russe Wines, and ”Steel Magnolias“ (Sept. 6), hosted by Light of Day Wines.

Doors will open for all screenings are 6:30, and reserved seating tickets are $45. Complementary popcorn is part of the fun.