There was a time (all the way back in 2022, and for 36 years before that) when Petaluma’s annual Spring Antique Faire would be happening the day after Butter and Egg Day. It two big events squished into one very full weekend. This year, for the first time, organizers decided to give each event a little breathing space, which is why the 2023 version of the Antique Faire – continuing what has been called one of the largest of its kind on Northern California – is taking place this Sunday, April 30, a full eight days after last weekend’s Butter and Egg activities.

The sprawling open-air extravaganza – one of two held in Petaluma each year – will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with several downtown streets closed to automobiles, allowing hundreds of antique vendors from all over California and beyond to transform the blacktop into one gargantuan marketplace.

The Antique Faire is expected to be set up on Kentucky and Fourth Streets, in the A Street Parking Lot, and on Western Avenue. The annual event is sponsored by the Petaluma Downtown Association, a local nonprofit that receives space fees from vendors to support its efforts to promote downtown business.

Conceived as a celebration of the rich history of Petaluma’s downtown area, recognized by the National Registry of Historic Downtowns as an important piece of U.S. history, the streets of Petaluma are a poetically potent place for an antique fair. As stated on the Downtown Association’s web-page for the event, “Antiques and history together create this uniquely Petaluma experience.” The items on sale must, in fact, be representative of this ideal. While genuine antiques, collectibles, and vintage items will be on display all over, new items and recent handcrafts are expressly not allowed.

With the weather expected to be warm and sunny (currently forecast to reach a high of 69 degrees), attendees are advised to bring plenty of water to stay hydrated, and to pack some sunblock in case you find yourself standing in the open a bit longer than expected, sorting through whatever furniture, lamps, toys, lunchboxes, jewelry, posters, books, rugs, art and rare finds you happened to uncover.

And since its never too early to start making plans, you might want to mark Mark your calendars for Petaluma’s Fall Antique Faire, Sunday, September 24, 2023, when part two unfolds downtown.