Petaluma’s Steiger building – a 153-year-old architectural icon in the downtown area – has housed an art gallery for over a decade-and-a-half. Recently renamed Oli Gallery – formerly known as the Riverfront Gallery – with its signature showcase windows on Petaluma Boulevard across the street from Putnam Plaza, the place has long been something of a stop-and-look location for sidewalk pedestrians.

For the gallery’s new managing artists, Rohnert Park’s Beverly Haley and Guerneville’s Donavan, the hope is that as the fresh name and branding takes hold, people will do much more than just stop and look.

“We think people will be a little bit dazzled, or surprised, or delighted by what they see through the windows, maybe even a little shocked once in a while,” suggested Donavan (who uses the single name), on a recent Thursday morning. “Then we want them to step inside and find themselves surprised over and over again. We both feel that art is fun, and we are doing everything we can to make a visit to Oli a fun experience, with something unexpected around every corner.”

Calling a visit to Oli “fun” is no overstatement.

To make that happen, the gallery displays and sells a diverse array of work from dozens of Bay Area artists. Once a visitor has taken in the detailed industrial whimsy of Ken Berman’s oil-on-mixed-media canvases – featuring gears and gizmos adorned with the stenciled silhouettes of leafs, insects and animals – they might turn a corner and find themselves facing one of Sharon Eisley’s semi-apocalyptic oil-on-panel images of an otter in straw hat, leaning on a garden tool while harvesting grapes. Haley’s own soul-lifting landscapes of flowers on hills might give way to Dan Kabanuk’s shimmering photographs of downtown Petaluma at night, its images almost bouncing from the shiny metal plates on which they are reproduced.

A bit of traditional calm might be offered by one of Diana Majumdar’s soothingly crisscrossed mixed-media painting of birds hiding in a tangle of barely-leafy branches.

Then, just when one has moved on and adjusted their focus to the rich, arboreal exuberance of Dominque Pfahl’s mixed-media paintings of flower-bedecked women, they turn around and there in front of them is one of Donavan’s own vividly rendered paintings of featureless people acting out the horrors of war or the necessities of imagination in an unimaginative world.

“People look at my work and think it’s a little cuckoo-crazy, or that I probably have a lot of mental issues,” Donovan admitted with a smile. “It makes some people a little uncomfortable. I get that. But between my work and Bev’s, and the other artists we’ve brought in along with us, we do seem to have a mix that is resonating with a lot of people.”

Donavan also owns the original Oli Gallery in Guerneville, named for his dog Olive, nicknamed Oli for short.

“I had her for almost 23 years,” Donavan said. “I was a marathon runner, and she ran along with me.”

Though always interested in art – initially attending art school, focusing on the commercial side – Donavan found himself working in corporate advertising for almost 30 years, primarily in the San Francisco technology sector. For the final eight years of that stretch, he worked as Global Brand Manager for a company called Bright Talk, ultimately leaving to devote his time to art.

“I’m basically self-taught,” he said. “I have no formal training in the kind of art I do. But I always did it on the side, and like all artists, I was always looking for a place to show my work.”

Donavan did show some of his work at Riverfront Gallery several years ago. It was then a membership-based gallery, its artists paying a fee to show their work there, and though that’s not a model he prefers, Donavan did become a member finding a space in Guerneville and decided to open his own gallery,

"It started off as a little studio space with just my work,“ he said. ”Then COVID rolled through, and galleries were closing, and I knew some artists who needed a space to show their art, so I invited them in.”

Donavan eventually expanded the Guerneville space to accommodate even more artists, along the way adopting an “artists first” philosophy, giving participants a more generous commission than most galleries do.

“I wanted to make it a little easier on artists who are trying to make a living,” he said. “At the original Oli and now in Petaluma, we’ve created a space where a lot of the premiere artists in Sonoma County want to be part of it. Which is why we have so many crazy-cool artists in both galleries.”