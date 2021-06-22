Drag Brunch at Grand Central benefits Pride

The Sous Sisters, in partnership with Grand Central Café, present Drag Me to The River, a brunch and show to benefit Sonoma County Pride, on Sunday, June 27. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com with tables for two to six. General admission tickets are $85 per person and include a three-course prix fixe brunch, one drink ticket, a small swag bag and entry into the live raffle. I see Stockhome Restaurant listed as one of the sponsor so am hoping they also provide brunch because their food is always excellent. VIP tickets are $145 and in addition to the brunch, include two complimentary drink tickets, one bottle of wine or spirits (per table) and a deluxe swag bag. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the show begins at 12:30 p.m. at the newly opened Grand Central Café, locate on the east shore of the river turning basin at 226 Weller St. This is a 21 and over event and according to the original flier, requires a vaccination card or recent negative COVID test for entry, although that may have changed since the state “reopened” on June 15.

The Sous Sisters are a group of local female business owners, including the owners of Mariposa Ice Creamery, Petaluma Toffee Company, Trade Secret Chef, LALA’s Jam Bar, the Mad Batter and Sonoma Coast Spirits, all of which support Sonoma County Pride. Sonoma County Pride’s “mission is to encourage and celebrate the positive diversity of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Trans communities, and to assist in the education of all people through the development of activities that showcase the history, accomplishments and talents of these communities.”

The old Wine or Lose location on Kentucky Street will soon be a Round Table Pizza serving beer and wine. (KENT PORTER/ PD)

Pizza chain opening downtown

Like many, I believed that there was some sort of fast food/chain ban in our downtown, but there is not. Much to many folk’s disappointment, not only did Wine or Lose close during the pandemic, but in its place on Kentucky Street, a Round Table Pizza appears to be on the verge of opening. The rumors have been circulating for a while about this location, in conjunction with eagle-eyed Petaluma Foodies spotting fast food chain scouts (identified by the logos on their shirts and jackets) snooping around several other downtown locations, including the old Foster’s Freeze location at 4th and C Streets. A recently posted ABC license application in the front window of 131 Kentucky St. makes things even more clear. The license application lists something like California RT Group, “doing business as” Round Table Pizza. Well, at least they will be offering beer and wine with their pizzas.

It is no secret that a good portion of Petalumans do not like the idea of chains invading our downtown space so it will be interesting to see if Round Table has anything new on the menu that might help them overcome this local bias. Personally, if I am going to drive downtown and battle for parking, the pizza I’m looking for comes in a deep dish from Old Chicago Pizza, on the thin crusts from Wild Goat Bistro, or as one of the great pies from Brixx. Other great options are available from the wood-fired ovens of Rosen’s 256, Zimi (at the Block) and Hank’s (Theatre Square), along the New Yorker’s slices as a favorite for late-night downtown revelers. Additionally, Stellina Pronto, the new Italian bakery/café at 23 Kentucky St., is currently awaiting permit approval for its pizza oven. Petalumans’ penchant for pizza (and Mexican) seems to have no bounds, so only time will tell if we love it enough to support a downtown pizza chain, in addition to all the other great local options. That said, the recent closure of Rafy’s Pizzaria may indicate that Petaluma’s pizza saturation point has finally been realized.

To market

The Spring Hill Open Air Market returns this Sunday, June 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Spring Hill Gardens (384 Spring Hill Road) with plenty to interest the whole family. From clothing, art and jewelry to plants and pottery there is something for everyone. There will also be live music, games for the kids and tasty treats available.

Unlike some olive oils, Petaluma’s McEvoy Ranch olive oil is 100% grown, harvested and pressed in California. (CRISTINA PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

What’s in a label?

The California State Assembly recently passed a “truth in advertising” bill relating to California olive oil. Assembly Bill 535 was authored by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, who represents the 4th Assembly District, which along with all of Napa and Lake counties, also covers parts of four other counties, including Sonoma County. The bill strengthens requirements for branding, labeling, packaging and advertising California olive oil, which accounts for 4% of the world’s production, with a strong reputation for its quality. Due to increasing demand for quality California products, such as olive oil, more and more oils have popped up on grocery store shelves labeled as “California” that are not 100% California products, often blended with lower quality oils from other parts of the world. This bill aims to tighten regulations revolving around this type of misinformation, so consumers get what they expect, and get what they are paying for. AB 535 now moves on to a vote in the Senate, where it is expected to pass.

Reopenings

We saw North Bay Café at 25 Petaluma Blvd S. are back open for business, having been closed for most of the pandemic as it lacks outdoor space. We immediately posted this information, plus photos of their current menu and within a day or two, several regular customers responded with some great photos and reviews of the food they were getting.

Banned during the pandemic, the salad and hot food bars are back at Petaluma Market. (EMILY CHARRIER/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

Petaluma Market has reopened both their hot and cold (salad) food bars. More of our “dinners out” come from PM’s hot food bar than any other “restaurant” in town, so we have been missing this dearly over the past 16 months. They have done a great job of offering pandemic pre-made lunches and dinners based on their popular food bar themes (their Indian is excellent) but we are among a larger group of fans that are glad to see the food bars back open and freshly stocked.

The Petaluma Woman’s Club is again taking event reservations. This is a great downtown venue, offering both a great historic building space as well as all the chairs, tables, and place settings you will need for hour party, in conjunction with a full commercial kitchen. And new for 2021, they have just finished fundraising to purchase new and more comfortable chairs and recently installed a long-awaited air conditioning unit which will keep the grand ballroom nice and cool through the summer months.