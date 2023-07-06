The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of June 26-July 2

They couldn’t be more different, but three acclaimed new novels have captured the imaginations of Petaluma readers, propelling them to the top of the local bestselling books list.

From Rebecca Yarros, the author of “The Things We Leave Unfinished,” comes a fantasy adventure about a war college for dragon-riding warrior where the only rule that matters is “Fly … or die.” This week’s No. 1 bestselling book, “Fourth Wing” follows a 20-year-old woman named Violet Sorrengail, who was prepared to take her place in the Scribe Quadrant, where quiet people live quiet lives filled with books, study, contemplation and history. When her mother, the army’s commanding general, instead orders Violet into the elite dragon riding school, she finds herself facing off against more than just fire-breathing monsters. Almost all of her classmates would happily kill her to improve their chances of graduation, because at this school, if you don’t graduate as a dragon-rider, you die.

In the No. 2 spot is Bonnie Garmus’ delightful “Lessons in Chemistry,” about a genius-level chemist who somehow becomes the star of a 1960s television cooking show, followed in the No. 3 spot by Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead,” the recent winner of this year’s Pulitzer Prize for Literature (Kingsolver’s second), loosely based on Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” this time sett in the modern day American south.

Here are descriptions of all of the Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Fourth Wing,’ by Rebecca Yarros – A fantasy adventure about 20-year-old Violet Sorrengail, recruited for training at a war college for dragon-riders.

2. ‘Lessons in Chemistry,’ by Bonnie Garmus – A delightful novel about a brilliant chemist-turned-star of a 1960s television cooking show, and her efforts to outwit the sexist entertainment machine within which she has found herself.

3. ‘Demon Copperhead,’ by Barbara Kingsolver – The Pulitzer-winning author returns with a novel inspired by Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” only set in the present day rural American south.

4. ‘Outlive,’ by Peter Attia, MD – Subtitled “The Science and Art of Longevity,” this new book presents cutting edge ideas on how to extend your lifespan and health.

5. ‘Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid - An acclaimed 2017 Hollywood novel about a sex symbol’s glamourous but gritty life, told alternately by her and the unknown journalist randomly selected (or was it so random?) to write the actress’s biography.

6. ‘Song of Achilles,’ by Madeline Miller – The 2012 debut novel from the author of “Circe,” this mythological deep-dive explores the iconic love affair between Greek warriors Achilles and Patroclus.

7. ‘Legends & Lattes,’ by Travis Baldree – Written by a professional video game designer turned audio book narrator, this charmingly quirky and eccentric fantasy gem is about a warrior orc seeking a quieter life by opening a coffeeshop in a city where coffee is as rare as a book about warriors that is actually love and friendship, which is what this is, and so much more.

8. ‘Boys from Biloxi,’ by John Grisham – The latest Grisham novel does have a handful of courtroom scenes, but primarily follows the lives of two Mississippi friends whose lives diverge radically following a devastating hurricane in the 1960s.

9. ‘Less Is Lost,’ by Andrew Sean Greer – Now in paperback, this sequel to the Pulitzer-winning 2018 novel “Less” follows its titular hero Arthur Less takes a memorable road trip across America.

10. ‘Happy Place,’ by Emily Henry – When Wyn and Harriet set off on their annual summer vacation in Maine with longtime friends, they carry a secret they are determined to keep, for the sake of making the getaway pleasant for everyone. The secret? Wyn and Harriet just broke up.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea,’ by Dav Pilkey – Dog Man goes deep in this latest adventure about the crimefighting man-dog hero.

2. ‘The Good Girl's Guide to Murder,’ by Holly Jackson – As her high school’s senior project, a teenager attempts to prove the wrong person is in jail for a closed case murder in her small town, possibly drawing the attention of the real murderer.

3. ‘Noisy Farm,’ by Tiger Tales – An early reader with sound effects teaches kids about the animals on a farm.

4. ‘Weather Together,’ by Jessie Sima – Two friends, both magical animals, learn their way around changing moods in this charming picture book.

5. ‘Peekaboo Rex,’ by Sandra Boynton – A dinosaur loves playing peekaboo with his best friend.

6. ‘Emmie & Friends: Invisible Emmie,’ by Terri Libenson – This engaging graphic novel, the first in the popular series, introduces us to Emmie, a shy girl who sometimes wishes people noticed her.

7. ‘Hilo: Gina and the Last City on Earth,’ by Judd Winick – The latest in this bestselling series brings another world-destroying threat, one which only the brave and creative Gina – with her best friends and animals in tow – has what it takes to stop.

8. ‘My Dad Is Awesome,’ by Bluey and Bingo – Inspired by the hit animated Disney show, Bluey and Bingo share what is special about their dad.

9. ‘Witchlings,’ by Claribel A. Ortega – When 12-year-old Seven Salazar’s wors dreams come true and she is assigned the role of Spare Witch, with no coven of her own, she teams with other spares to track down the fearsome Nightbeast.

10. ‘The Eyes and the Impossible,’ by Dave Eggers – In this remarkable new fable from the author of “A Hologram for the King,” a feral dog who lives in a large city park where bison are on display becomes the “eyes” of three of the animals, reporting on what is happening in the park while concocting a plan to change their world.

Data compiled by Copperfield’s Book.