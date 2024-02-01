‘Dream’ project: ‘60s hits make Shakespeare sing

Co-directors conjure a groovy, funny, magical ‘Midsummer’ at Spreckels

Shakespeare’s hippest and funniest play is about to get even hipper and funnier ‒ and a whole lot groovier ‒ with the inventive addition of classic hit songs from the 1960s. As Spreckels Theatre Company in Rohnert Park prepares its Summer-of-Love version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” the creative team behind the production is confident that audiences won’t just leave smiling and laughing after the show, but dancing their way out of the theater too.

Co-directed by Spreckels’ artistic director Sheri Lee Miller and Petaluma’s James Pelican, with musical direction from Penngrove’s Jared Emerson-Johnson, the upcoming production ‒ running Feb. 9-25 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center ‒ aims to accentuate the dreaminess in this “Dream” project with tunes that most people will be sure to recognize and fondly remember

“All of them had as least one recording sometime in the ‘60s, from beginning to end of the decade,” said Emerson-Johnson, preparing for a rehearsal last week inside the main auditorium at Spreckels. “There’s some square pop-y stuff from the beginning of the decade, and then it moves through to the later, more ‘flower child’ kind of stuff.”

All of them huge hits when they were first heard on radios and record players, the 16 songs used in the show were culled from an original wish list of over 100. Emerson, Miller and Pelican are staying mum on which songs their audiences will hear, preferring to let it be a surprise.

“A lot of people know ‘Midsummer,’ but the way the songs are incorporated into the story is pretty novel,” said Emerson-Johnson. “The surprise is in which songs are sung byf which characters, and when.”

“It’s very cool. We’re very clever people,” said Miller with a laugh.

“What’s nice about this show,” said Emerson-Johnson, “is that it’s not like a regular book show, which always at at least one or two duds that you have to do anyway because they’re in the show. In this project, we’re only doing great songs that we really want to do.”

Miller, who’s directed a number of Shakespeare plays over the course of her career ‒ including a hugely popular production of “Hamlet” at Spreckels in 2019 ‒ has never helmed “Midsummer Night’s Dream” before, but confessed that she’s always love the play.

“I’ve wanted to do this one for a couple of years, as a ‘60s-set show with music of the era,” she said. “I think it’s a very trippy play and the ‘60s was a very trippy decade. In the course of the ‘60s there was a real societal shift, when young people were suddenly speaking out against authority, speaking up against the Vietnam war and outdated sexual attitudes, and all sorts of things. This is a play about young people rebelling and changing, in ways that are magical and ways that are not. Shakespeare’s story meshes really well with this particular decade.”

The story involves two pair of young people (Taylor Diffenderfer, John Browning, Austin Aquino-Harrison and Noah Vondalee-Sternhill), including a stormy love triangle and an overlooked best-friend, who escape their parent’s over-protection by fleeing to the woods for a secret rendezvous. As it so happens, two warring factions of magical fairies ‒ one led by King Oberon (Matt Cadigan), the other by Queen Titania (Serena Elize Flores) ‒ have also set up camp in the forest. At the same time, a motley troupe of would-be actors chooses the same location to secretly rehearse a play they hope to present to the Duke on his wedding day. When Oberon and his sidekick Puck (Alex Delzell) decide to intervene in these mortals’ affairs, with the help of a magical love-potion and a bit of transformational donkey-adjacent sorcery, things become very complicated.

All of this plays out on a set filled with greenery, with a few theatrical tricks here and there to keep things lively.

Co-director Pelican added that Shakespeare’s rollicking text ‒ containing some of the most famous lines written in the English language ‒ remains unchanged in this production. Shakespeare fans expecting to hear “The course of true love never did run smooth” and “Lord, what fools these mortals be!” can confidently count on getting it.

“We’ve changed the time period and we’ve added the songs, but we’re not messing with the language. Why would we? This is a timeless story of love and youthful hopes and dreams. It’s a perfect play”

Asked how he became involved as co-director, Pelican said it was not a complicated process.

“Sheri wrote me an e-mail, and I responded immediately saying yes,” he said. “I’ve done some co-directing with Elly Lichenstein, at Cinnabar, and I like it. When you are directing a play, you already have to have 20 ears open at all times, but when you are working with another director on equal footing, you really have to be aware of the whole thread of the show, and be tuned into what your co-directing is thinking.”

“We make a great team,” said Miller. “I asked James because, for one thing, I loved what he did as director of ‘The Moors,’ at Main Stage West.” That show, a Gothic comedy by playwright Jen Silverman, was directed by Pelican in 2022, and caused a stir among theatergoers looking for an irresistible reason to return to the theater after the lengthy COVID-19 shutdowns. “And I’ve directed James, as an actor, in ‘The Tempest’ and ‘Hamlet,’ also by Shakespeare. He’s so good with comedy, and I wanted this production to really emphasize the comedic elements of the play, and though I’ve only co-directed a play once in my life, this seemed like a perfect opportunity. And it’s been such a great experience. Just ridiculously easy and so, so fun.”

It was Pelican who suggested bringing in Emerson-Johnson

“The minute James said Shakespeare and ‘60s music, I was in,” he said. “I love this music. Just wait till you see how we use it.”

“It’s magical,” said Miller. “Exactly as it should be for a show about magic.”