For Regielyn Padua, of Petaluma, acting is more than just a hobby or casual avocation. For the Casa Grande grad – currently appearing in Cinnabar Theater’s “Tiger Style!” – acting is part therapy, part self-expression and part community outreach.

“It’s fun! I love being able to approach my characters physically, at first, and then explore them more and more deeply,” said Padua (who uses they/them pronouns).

“In this play, ‘Tiger Style!’ the characters that the playwright Mike Lew has created are so interesting – the way the mother character, for example, is echoed in certain other characters, like the therapist, both of whom I get to play, and some others too. Some of these characters are people I wasn’t initially drawn to, but now I love them all. It’s been very eye-opening.”

After graduating from high school, Padua studied theater at Santa Rosa Junior College. Among the plays they appeared in there are Shakespeare’s “Comedy of Errors,” directed by the late Wendy Wisely, and Charles L. Mee’s wild comedy “Big Love,” directed by Leslie McCauley.

“That last one was interesting because there were aerial elements, so we had a choreographer for that,” recalled Padua. “It was very intense.”

Given how time-consuming it is to audition for shows and then – if actually offered a part – to devote weeks of spare time to rehearsals and performances, Padua is strategically selective on which roles they decide are worthy of pursuing.

“It can take a toll,” they said. “After college, I worked with Narrow Way Stage Company in ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ and a few things here and there, but then there was a period when I took a break from theater to work on finding a steady day job and to work on my mental health. This was long before the pandemic. Eventually, I realized something was missing in my life, and that missing piece was making theater, making art, so I decided to go out and start auditioning again – and that’s when the pandemic hit.”

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, to scratch their theater itch, Padua would read plays aloud with close friends and folks in the same pod.

“It was really nice,” Padua said. “It was so much better than trying to do plays on Zoom or something. I can only take sitting in front of a computer so long, and that’s not how I like to experience theater.”

Among the playwrights Padua read during the pandemic were, not too surprisingly, William Shakespeare, whose work, they mention, is of particular interest.

“As far as dream roles go,” they said, “I would do any role in any Shakespeare play, but I especially love the physical comedies. I love ‘King Lear,’ too. I’m not the right age range to play Goneril, Lear’s daughter, but what a great part, and I also love the role of Edmund in the same play. That would be amazing.”

As a non-binary actor, Padua recognizes the challenges of auditioning for directors who may or may not have the creativity to find the right roles for them.

“There’s a lot of conversation going on now about gender-nonconforming people, and in the world of theater right now, there are more opportunities than there used to be to live my truth and bring that into my career,” Padua said. “I tend to be cast as women, but there is so much more I can do.”

It’s one of the reasons Padua loves Shakespeare so much.

“Shakespeare is very adaptable,” they noted. “It has been around so long, because it remains relevant all these years later, but the roles are really unique in that a lot of them can be played by all kinds of different people. There is so much you can do with it that is creative.”

As a day job, Padua works at Redwood Credit Union, a job they enjoy after working for large corporations such as Apple.

“I really like working for Redwood Credit Union because they really are a part of the community, and are very community-focused, and that’s something that is important to me,” Padua said.

“With my mental health, as someone who deals with anxiety and depression, I tend to self-isolate in hard times, so the pandemic was very interesting. It’s a good thing I enjoy reading, which I also do a lot of. I have a weirdly eclectic library. If someone recommends something, I will get it and read it.”

For Padua, being open about their mental health is as important as a good book on a hard day.

“I know a lot of people are hesitant to talk about their mental health issues, but for me, I think normalizing different needs is important,” they said. “My mental health is something I have lived with for a good majority of my life, and it’s important that I think about it and take care of myself. Theater has been good for me because it’s a place where I can live beyond what I deal with every day. When I step out on stage, my anxiety is gone. When I am becoming these characters during rehearsals, it helps me alleviate my depression, because I can step outside myself and ask what there is inside me that I can give to these characters.”

Despite Padua’s aforementioned affinity for the works of Shakespeare, when it comes to plays and theater, they are equally enthusiastic about brand new works, like Clare Barron’s “Dance Nation,” in which they appeared last year at Left Edge Theater in Santa Rosa, and “Tiger Style!”

“I love new works, and I love seeing people represented on stage who aren’t usually represented,” Padua said. “In college, I learned it’s fun to break away from the curriculum. This production has been a cornerstone of that for me.”